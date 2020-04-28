28Kviews
Here Are My 80 Honest And Relatable Comics About Quarantine
Hi! I'm Rachael Smith, and I'm a comic creator based in the UK. I have published graphic novels such as 'Wired Up Wrong', 'The Rabbit', and 'Artificial Flowers'. My background is in illustration and storytelling.
When the pandemic started, I felt very frightened and useless. I had real trouble getting out of bed or finding the point of doing anything. It wasn't until my friend Heather spoke to me and reminded me that if I'm good at anything, it's making people feel less alone through my comics. Since then, I've felt re-energized to get back to my drawing board. I've been making a comic at least once a day since the UK lockdown began about my life during these strange, strange times. They mostly feature me, my cat Rufus, and my housemate Iain, as well as two imaginary dogs Barky (the black dog, who represents my depression and pessimism) and Friendly (the white dog, who represents my common sense and optimism)
Some comics are funny, some are heart-wrenching, some are bitter-sweet, and some are philosophical. Every tenth comic I try to make into a full-page, full-color piece; something really special. Sometimes it's hard to do the comics if I have reverted to feeling frightened and useless, but I always feel better after I post one, especially if people tell me that it helped them. I'm proud of the body of work that I'm amassing!
Obviously, I don't know how long they will go on as I don't know when these strange strange times will end, but when all this is done with (or thereabouts) I plan to release them as a book. You can read a few of the Quarantine Comix here, and also follow along at the hashtag #QuarantineComix on Twitter and Instagram, or on my social media channels below. I also sell the originals and prints of full-page pieces on my online shop.
Aawww,I feel the exact same! I HATE that now,all people talk about is COVID-19
I haven't worn jeans in..a while. My PJ's are on rotation.
I'm using the Cheshire cat as this cats voice.
This is me. Except I've read most of the books around me and now I get them off hoopla.
HA my fam is a fam of 7 but most of us are teens and don't want to leave the house
To much time on the net can cause depression as we wait for someone to come on and notice we are on and when they do not come on we make up things in our minds, like do they hate me? ect ect. And at this time we must tell ourselves that we all might be feeling the same way and that right now that is ok and go watch a movie.
I think this is something that many people don't really get about depression/anxiety/other "irrational" thought processes... they are extremes of otherwise perfectly reasonable thought processes. You can't throw them out altogether, because sometimes the pessimistic interpretation is the correct one! So every time such a thought hits, you're like "but what if that IS the right way to think about this?!".
People die every day, though, even without a pandemic. I get that the black dog thing is meant to be all the negative feelings and pessimism, but black dog thing is still pretty wrong here. If we had to stop enjoying ourselves due to people dying somewhere, nobody could ever enjoy themselves again anywhere. Stay safe, do what you can to protect yourself and those around you, and do your best to find ways to enjoy life despite everything going on.
bro, I don't like thinking about that. It makes me cry because it feels like it was so long ago and then melancholia really hits :(
I asked my hsband to look at this and all he said was "Yes, ah Yeess"
That's me but with trees. We walk in the refuge often and I'm like look at this perfect tree! No this one is even more perfect..
at least you have a boyfriend, I don't even have my crush's number!😥