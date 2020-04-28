Hi! I'm Rachael Smith, and I'm a comic creator based in the UK. I have published graphic novels such as 'Wired Up Wrong', 'The Rabbit', and 'Artificial Flowers'. My background is in illustration and storytelling.

When the pandemic started, I felt very frightened and useless. I had real trouble getting out of bed or finding the point of doing anything. It wasn't until my friend Heather spoke to me and reminded me that if I'm good at anything, it's making people feel less alone through my comics. Since then, I've felt re-energized to get back to my drawing board. I've been making a comic at least once a day since the UK lockdown began about my life during these strange, strange times. They mostly feature me, my cat Rufus, and my housemate Iain, as well as two imaginary dogs Barky (the black dog, who represents my depression and pessimism) and Friendly (the white dog, who represents my common sense and optimism)

