Hi! I'm Rachael Smith, and I'm a comic creator based in the UK. I have published graphic novels such as 'Wired Up Wrong', 'The Rabbit', and 'Artificial Flowers'. My background is in illustration and storytelling.

When the pandemic started, I felt very frightened and useless. I had real trouble getting out of bed or finding the point of doing anything. It wasn't until my friend Heather spoke to me and reminded me that if I'm good at anything, it's making people feel less alone through my comics. Since then, I've felt re-energized to get back to my drawing board. I've been making a comic at least once a day since the UK lockdown began about my life during these strange, strange times. They mostly feature me, my cat Rufus, and my housemate Iain, as well as two imaginary dogs Barky (the black dog, who represents my depression and pessimism) and Friendly (the white dog, who represents my common sense and optimism)

#1

Rachael Smith
Some comics are funny, some are heart-wrenching, some are bitter-sweet, and some are philosophical. Every tenth comic I try to make into a full-page, full-color piece; something really special. Sometimes it's hard to do the comics if I have reverted to feeling frightened and useless, but I always feel better after I post one, especially if people tell me that it helped them. I'm proud of the body of work that I'm amassing!

Obviously, I don't know how long they will go on as I don't know when these strange strange times will end, but when all this is done with (or thereabouts) I plan to release them as a book. You can read a few of the Quarantine Comix here, and also follow along at the hashtag #QuarantineComix on Twitter and Instagram, or on my social media channels below. I also sell the originals and prints of full-page pieces on my online shop.
#2

Rachael Smith
#3

Rachael Smith
Lulu the ©ʟɪᴄᴇɴsᴇᴅ ᴘᴏᴛᴛᴇʀʜᴇᴀᴅ®
Lulu the ©ʟɪᴄᴇɴsᴇᴅ ᴘᴏᴛᴛᴇʀʜᴇᴀᴅ®
Community Member
2 years ago

CUTE!

#4

Rachael Smith
Paul K. Johnson
Paul K. Johnson
Community Member
2 years ago

Cat: "Or without you."

#5

Rachael Smith
Mollie Sue Coons
Mollie Sue Coons
Community Member
2 years ago

Amen that is the way life should be:)

#6

Rachael Smith
Lulu the ©ʟɪᴄᴇɴsᴇᴅ ᴘᴏᴛᴛᴇʀʜᴇᴀᴅ®
Lulu the ©ʟɪᴄᴇɴsᴇᴅ ᴘᴏᴛᴛᴇʀʜᴇᴀᴅ®
Community Member
2 years ago

Adowabwle

#7

Rachael Smith
Lulu the ©ʟɪᴄᴇɴsᴇᴅ ᴘᴏᴛᴛᴇʀʜᴇᴀᴅ®
Lulu the ©ʟɪᴄᴇɴsᴇᴅ ᴘᴏᴛᴛᴇʀʜᴇᴀᴅ®
Community Member
2 years ago

Aawww,I feel the exact same! I HATE that now,all people talk about is COVID-19

#8

Rachael Smith
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Community Member
2 years ago

I haven't worn jeans in..a while. My PJ's are on rotation.

#9

Rachael Smith
Emi A.
Emi A.
Community Member
2 years ago

That's what I'm doing ALL THE TIME. Just surviving..

#10

Rachael Smith
RyryKat .happy
RyryKat .happy
Community Member
2 years ago

Why do you have a live camera of me

#11

Rachael Smith
Daria Z
Daria Z
Community Member
2 years ago

Thank god I can work from home! Would go mad without it.

#12

Rachael Smith
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Community Member
2 years ago

I'm using the Cheshire cat as this cats voice.

#13

Rachael Smith
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Community Member
2 years ago

This is me. Except I've read most of the books around me and now I get them off hoopla.

#14

Rachael Smith
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Community Member
2 years ago

Quarantine should be bra free. Mandatory.

#15

Rachael Smith
togcrewsc
togcrewsc
Community Member
2 years ago

that's happened to me too

#16

Rachael Smith
Anne Flitton
Anne Flitton
Community Member
2 years ago

HA my fam is a fam of 7 but most of us are teens and don't want to leave the house

#17

Rachael Smith
Mollie Sue Coons
Mollie Sue Coons
Community Member
2 years ago

Cats....

#18

Rachael Smith
Ziya (Wenny) Liu
Ziya (Wenny) Liu
Community Member
2 years ago

Welp

#19

Rachael Smith
Jan Feline
Jan Feline
Community Member
2 years ago

I love this! So cat!

#20

Rachael Smith
Hannah Stalzer
Hannah Stalzer
Community Member
2 years ago

That’s what I think sometimes

#21

Rachael Smith
Lulu the ©ʟɪᴄᴇɴsᴇᴅ ᴘᴏᴛᴛᴇʀʜᴇᴀᴅ®
Lulu the ©ʟɪᴄᴇɴsᴇᴅ ᴘᴏᴛᴛᴇʀʜᴇᴀᴅ®
Community Member
2 years ago

lol, ac

#22

Rachael Smith
Ziya (Wenny) Liu
Ziya (Wenny) Liu
Community Member
2 years ago

nooo why yu leave my new fren

#23

Rachael Smith
Lulu the ©ʟɪᴄᴇɴsᴇᴅ ᴘᴏᴛᴛᴇʀʜᴇᴀᴅ®
Lulu the ©ʟɪᴄᴇɴsᴇᴅ ᴘᴏᴛᴛᴇʀʜᴇᴀᴅ®
Community Member
2 years ago

Yah, I get you sister..

#24

Rachael Smith
J Rob
J Rob
Community Member
2 years ago

Young and Dumb.

#25

Rachael Smith
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Community Member
2 years ago

Me, but with raw cookie dough or cheese.

#26

Rachael Smith
Lulu the ©ʟɪᴄᴇɴsᴇᴅ ᴘᴏᴛᴛᴇʀʜᴇᴀᴅ®
Lulu the ©ʟɪᴄᴇɴsᴇᴅ ᴘᴏᴛᴛᴇʀʜᴇᴀᴅ®
Community Member
2 years ago

yea, I agree

#27

Rachael Smith
Lulu the ©ʟɪᴄᴇɴsᴇᴅ ᴘᴏᴛᴛᴇʀʜᴇᴀᴅ®
Lulu the ©ʟɪᴄᴇɴsᴇᴅ ᴘᴏᴛᴛᴇʀʜᴇᴀᴅ®
Community Member
2 years ago

Haha, cute

#28

Rachael Smith
togcrewsc
togcrewsc
Community Member
2 years ago

my friends when i geek out on them...

#29

Rachael Smith
#30

Rachael Smith
Jessica Cole
Jessica Cole
Community Member
2 years ago

Same! Nothing to say.

#31

Rachael Smith
umutgklp
umutgklp
Community Member
2 years ago

A bra can change everything.

#32

Rachael Smith
Lily Winterhart
Lily Winterhart
Community Member
2 years ago

To much time on the net can cause depression as we wait for someone to come on and notice we are on and when they do not come on we make up things in our minds, like do they hate me? ect ect. And at this time we must tell ourselves that we all might be feeling the same way and that right now that is ok and go watch a movie.

#33

Rachael Smith
umutgklp
umutgklp
Community Member
2 years ago

wow, this one is trippy... shrooms?

#34

Rachael Smith
Jessica
Jessica
Community Member
2 years ago

There's a reason liquor stores have remained open as an essential business

#35

Rachael Smith
Quinn Enestvedt
Quinn Enestvedt
Community Member
2 years ago

lol

#36

Rachael Smith
togcrewsc
togcrewsc
Community Member
2 years ago

relatable

#37

Rachael Smith
✨Russian Around✨
✨Russian Around✨
Community Member
2 years ago

cute!

#38

Rachael Smith
Dynein
Dynein
Community Member
2 years ago

I think this is something that many people don't really get about depression/anxiety/other "irrational" thought processes... they are extremes of otherwise perfectly reasonable thought processes. You can't throw them out altogether, because sometimes the pessimistic interpretation is the correct one! So every time such a thought hits, you're like "but what if that IS the right way to think about this?!".

#39

Rachael Smith
Julie Hanford
Julie Hanford
Community Member
2 years ago

ugh thats me

#40

Rachael Smith
LottieH
LottieH
Community Member
2 years ago

I feel this.

#41

Rachael Smith
Mollie Sue Coons
Mollie Sue Coons
Community Member
2 years ago

Once a day??? Well I never!!!

#42

Rachael Smith
mewmew34
mewmew34
Community Member
2 years ago

People die every day, though, even without a pandemic. I get that the black dog thing is meant to be all the negative feelings and pessimism, but black dog thing is still pretty wrong here. If we had to stop enjoying ourselves due to people dying somewhere, nobody could ever enjoy themselves again anywhere. Stay safe, do what you can to protect yourself and those around you, and do your best to find ways to enjoy life despite everything going on.

#43

Rachael Smith
#44

Rachael Smith
*sigh*, The Yellow Teletubby
*sigh*, The Yellow Teletubby
Community Member
2 years ago

Yay!

#45

Rachael Smith
*sigh*, The Yellow Teletubby
*sigh*, The Yellow Teletubby
Community Member
2 years ago

bro, I don't like thinking about that. It makes me cry because it feels like it was so long ago and then melancholia really hits :(

#46

Rachael Smith
Jane Moore
Jane Moore
Community Member
2 years ago

I asked my hsband to look at this and all he said was "Yes, ah Yeess"

#47

Rachael Smith
Berry Budgie
Berry Budgie
Community Member
2 years ago

Blob with eyes at least?👀

#48

Rachael Smith
Quinn Enestvedt
Quinn Enestvedt
Community Member
2 years ago

lmao love this

#49

Rachael Smith
#50

Rachael Smith
#51

Rachael Smith
#52

Rachael Smith
Ziya (Wenny) Liu
Ziya (Wenny) Liu
Community Member
2 years ago

Why is doggo spying on yu

#53

Rachael Smith
#54

Rachael Smith
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Community Member
2 years ago

That's me but with trees. We walk in the refuge often and I'm like look at this perfect tree! No this one is even more perfect..

#55

Rachael Smith
Peachikeen
Peachikeen
Community Member
2 years ago

I remember a similar situation with Canadian geese.

#56

Rachael Smith
#57

Rachael Smith
✨Russian Around✨
✨Russian Around✨
Community Member
2 years ago

at least you have a boyfriend, I don't even have my crush's number!😥

#58

Rachael Smith
✨Russian Around✨
✨Russian Around✨
Community Member
2 years ago

lol SAME

#59

Rachael Smith
Berry Budgie
Berry Budgie
Community Member
2 years ago

Awww😊

#60

Rachael Smith
Zoey Hicks
Zoey Hicks
Community Member
2 years ago

that's mean

#61

Rachael Smith
✨Russian Around✨
✨Russian Around✨
Community Member
2 years ago

awwww cute little lambs

#62

Rachael Smith
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Becca Gizmo the Squirrel
Community Member
2 years ago

Swim away little fishes!

#63

Rachael Smith
✨Russian Around✨
✨Russian Around✨
Community Member
2 years ago

hehe

#64

Rachael Smith
✨Russian Around✨
✨Russian Around✨
Community Member
2 years ago

awwe❤

#65

