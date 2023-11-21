ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Lisa Vaccino, and I'm based in Malmö, Sweden. On Instagram, I call myself @fredagvaccino, "fredag" means Friday, and that's basically the day I paint. I’m an art director at an advertising agency, but some years ago, I decided to work only four days a week: in order to get one day off to do what I love the most, paint.

When I paint, there is no one who can decide or ask me to change things, as opposed to my day job. I paint everyday life, common people, and insignificant stuff but elevated and with a lot of color. Gouache is the best thing that has happened to me (except for my three kids).

More info: Instagram | theodeto.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Vanish.jpg

Vanish.jpg Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Barfday!

Barfday! Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Holy Diet

Holy Diet Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Ergonomique Chic

Ergonomique Chic Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Hello Stranger

Hello Stranger Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Day Before Payday

Day Before Payday Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Godess Reading The Elbib Yloh

Godess Reading The Elbib Yloh Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Me, Myself And My Solitaire Life

Me, Myself And My Solitaire Life Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Pina Coladay Long

Pina Coladay Long Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

175 Grams Of Hyperventilation

175 Grams Of Hyperventilation Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Bark At The Moon

Bark At The Moon Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Come Dine With Me

Come Dine With Me Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Good Morning Sunshine!

Good Morning Sunshine! Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Hibernation

Hibernation Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Metalhead & Shoulders

Metalhead & Shoulders Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

The Exorcist Exit

The Exorcist Exit Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Top Of The World

Top Of The World Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Springtime

Springtime Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Walking On Air

Walking On Air Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Windows Of Opportunity

Windows Of Opportunity Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Big Mac & Coma

Big Mac & Coma Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Black Metal Brunch

Black Metal Brunch Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Cig And Polly In My Pocket

Cig And Polly In My Pocket Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

E-Sporting Fields Forever

E-Sporting Fields Forever Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Honk If You're Lost

Honk If You're Lost Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

House Arrest By The Pool

House Arrest By The Pool Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

That's Amore

That's Amore Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Toe Dipping Good

Toe Dipping Good Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Where Is My Mind?

Where Is My Mind? Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Up In The Mountain

Up In The Mountain Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

White Wine And Romance

White Wine And Romance Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Knock Knock It's Your B-Day!

Knock Knock It's Your B-Day! Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Louise

Louise Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

The Neck

The Neck Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Valentines Day

Valentines Day Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Tour De 7th Heaven

Tour De 7th Heaven Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Quattro Stagioni And I Only Eat The Winter-Slice

Quattro Stagioni And I Only Eat The Winter-Slice Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Pedicure All Inclusive

Pedicure All Inclusive Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Yummy Pedicure

Yummy Pedicure Shares stats

fredagvaccino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!