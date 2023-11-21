ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Lisa Vaccino, and I'm based in Malmö, Sweden. On Instagram, I call myself @fredagvaccino, "fredag" means Friday, and that's basically the day I paint. I’m an art director at an advertising agency, but some years ago, I decided to work only four days a week: in order to get one day off to do what I love the most, paint.

When I paint, there is no one who can decide or ask me to change things, as opposed to my day job. I paint everyday life, common people, and insignificant stuff but elevated and with a lot of color. Gouache is the best thing that has happened to me (except for my three kids).

More info: Instagram | theodeto.com