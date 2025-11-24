Who Is Colin Hanks? Colin Lewes Hanks is an American actor and filmmaker recognized for his understated yet impactful performances. He often brings a thoughtful presence to diverse roles across film and television. His work demonstrates a quiet versatility. Hanks earned widespread critical attention for his role as Gus Grimly in the FX crime series Fargo. His nuanced portrayal of the mild-mannered police officer garnered Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He is also known for collecting vintage typewriters.

Full Name Colin Lewes Hanks Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Sacramento Country Day School, Chapman University, Loyola Marymount University Father Tom Hanks Mother Samantha Lewes Siblings Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chester Marlon Hanks, Truman Theodore Hanks Kids Olivia Jane Hanks, Charlotte Bryant Hanks

Early Life and Education Born to actor Tom Hanks and producer Samantha Lewes, Colin Hanks spent his early years in Sacramento, California. He was immersed in an artistic family environment that subtly pointed toward a future in performance. Hanks attended Sacramento Country Day School before pursuing higher education at Chapman University and later Loyola Marymount University. Although he left college without a degree, his early interest in storytelling and acting continued to grow.

Notable Relationships Colin Hanks is married to Samantha Bryant, a former New York publicist, having tied the knot on May 8, 2010. Their relationship has been a steady presence in his public life. The couple shares two daughters, Olivia Jane Hanks and Charlotte Bryant Hanks, born in 2011 and 2013 respectively. Hanks frequently speaks about the joys of fatherhood.

Career Highlights Hanks achieved significant critical acclaim for his compelling performance as Gus Grimly in the FX crime drama Fargo, earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He also delivered a memorable antagonist role as Travis Marshall in the sixth season of Showtime series Dexter. Beyond acting, Hanks expanded into filmmaking, directing the acclaimed documentary All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records in 2015. He later helmed Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) and the upcoming John Candy: I Like Me documentary.