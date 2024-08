ADVERTISEMENT

Colin Farrell opened up about a deeply personal aspect of his life: his son James’s journey with a rare neurogenetic disorder.

In a candid and heartfelt interview, the Irish star shed light on the lesser-known condition and shared the concerns and hopes he has for his son.

“I want the world to be kind to James,” the 48-year-old actor told People. “I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect.”

The Phone Booth actor and model Kim Bordenave welcomed their son James in 2003. When he was 2½ years old, he was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome—a rare neurogenetic disorder that can cause severe developmental delays.

“He’ll be 21 in September – which is just mad – and he’s doing great,” he told Irish Independent about James. “He’s cheeky and he’s bold and he’s bright, and he knows exactly what he wants.”

Now 20 years old, James is nonverbal and will age out of many of the support systems provided for families with kids who have special needs.

“Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own,” the loving father-of-two told People. “All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind.”

When James was born, they didn’t notice any symptoms that made them concerned about his well-being. But eventually, they realized he wasn’t hitting his benchmarks like sitting up or crawling.

The Irish star was in tears as he spoke about the first time his son walked just a couple of weeks before his 4th birthday

The onscreen star gained more clarity when his second son, Henry, 15, was born to him and his former partner and Ondine costar, Alicja Bachleda-Curuś.

“James was a very silent baby. And I just thought I’d hit the lottery, and he was chill — and he’s anything but,” he recalled. “If James had been my second child and not my first, I would’ve known sooner, because when Henry was born and I heard him cooing, I was like, ‘A baby’s supposed to coo?'”

After James tested positive for Angelman syndrome, there were two questions that The Lobster star asked the doctor.

“I remember the first two questions I asked were, ‘What’s the life expectancy and how much pain is involved?’ And the doctor said, ‘Life expectancy, as far as we can tell, is the same for you and for me, and pain, no,'” he said.

As James approaches his 21st birthday next month, Colin launched the Colin Farrell Foundation to raise awareness and support adult children with intellectual disabilities.

The actor launched the Colin Farrell Foundation to support individuals and families living with intellectual disability through education, awareness, advocacy, and innovative programs

“We want to take a good look at residential potential for families with young adults who are ready to go out into the world and have a greater sense of community and connection,” he said.

“It’s really important for James and for all of our kids to feel like they are wanted, to feel like they’re part of the community,” he continued. “Not just out of charitable endeavors or being nice and doing the right thing, but out of a sincere desire to engage and learn about each other. They have earned the right to have a greater degree of individuality and autonomy of life and a greater degree of community.”