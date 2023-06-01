Guy Accidentally Sends A Poor Community A $15,041 Donation Instead of $150, Chaos Ensues

Charity is one of the purest and kindest actions an individual can take. When one man recently shared his funny charity story on Reddit, however, he multiplied his contribution when the story went viral and people started donating thousands to the charity he had supported!

Before we get into the story of his honest mistake and the outsize impact it had, we’d be wrong not to shine a light on the challenges facing the community he donated to. Bangladesh has taken significant steps to reduce poverty levels in the country, but poverty levels are reported to be around 18% in 2023, with about 20% in rural areas. With a population of over 170 million people, that means that millions of Bangladeshi people face challenges securing adequate resources.

For some of them, however, one man’s story of accidental generosity gave them some breathing room. Read on!

After a chance encounter, this man wanted to donate a reasonable sum to help the people of Bangladesh. But he got (or gave) more than he bargained for

Image credits: Michael lima (not the actual photo)

Instead of the $150 he meant to donate, he made a mistake and donated $15,041

The reaction to his accidentally generous donation was overwhelming

Some users questioned the poster to check if his story was legit

Many commenters, however, were inspired to contribute to the poor Bangladeshi community’s charity as well – or at least to thank Mike for his kindness

People even began to share similar stories of people flirting with accidental financial ruin