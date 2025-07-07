Bored Panda has searched high and low to find photos of the funniest and most frustratingly clueless things people’s partners have done, so you'll find the best examples down below. Enjoy scrolling through these facepalm-worthy photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but giggle at!

The worst part about experiencing these embarrassing moments when you’re in a relationship , though, is that nothing will get past your significant other. And you better hope that they truly love you if they catch you being ditzy, otherwise you’ll never live those moments down.

We all have brain farts from time to time. Whether you leave your keys in the front door for hours after getting home or place your cell phone in the microwave by mistake, nobody’s mind is working at full capacity 100% of the time.

#1 Instead Of Wrapping The Fork In A Napkin And Putting It In His Backpack, My Boyfriend Bends It So That It Fits Into The Tupperware His Lunch Was In Share icon JKdriver:

This is the kind of man who simply cuts a toothbrush in half to travel with it instead of just buying a travel sized one.



#2 I’m An Idiot And My Wife Won’t Stop Laughing At Me Share icon n1k0me:

If it makes you feel any better, I once brewed coffee without grinding the beans first.

At my job.

Which is a coffee shop.

I am a barista.

Incidents like these will just make the next cup of coffee a little more enjoyable.



#3 I Asked My Wife Where The Tape Measurer Is. She Said In The Drawer Share icon FanRepresentative458:

She meant THE drawer. Every home has one. The place where the useful twice or thrice a year items live. Like tape, batteries, and scissors.



We tend to only show our worst selves when we’re around the people that we love the most. You probably wouldn’t ever break down crying at work or become furious towards an employee in the grocery store. But your parents, siblings and significant other may have witnessed the most extreme sides of your emotions. And if they’re lucky, they might have caught you during your most embarrassing moments as well. When you’re living with someone, it’s inevitable that they’ll hear you snore or fart or watch you sleep walk during the middle of the night. But thankfully, as this list proves, most people can look past those incidents without them having an impact on how much they love their partner. If you’re truly meant to be, a little melted plastic in the oven won’t tear you apart!

#4 My Husband Told Me The Dog Has My Rabbit. What He Meant vs. What I Thought He Meant Share icon

#5 Husband's Turn To Cook Share icon I pop in the kitchen for a moment, and he says we are out of breadcrumbs. No problem, I say, you can use crackers as a substitute. This is what he used.



#6 I Asked My Girlfriend How Badly Her Screen Was Cracked After She Dropped Her Phone. She Sent Me A Screenshot Share icon Nekropisinon:

Wow, that's crazy that her cracks line perfectly up with mine! What are the odds?



As hard as you may try to show your partner your best side at all times, it’s impossible to do so when you live together. You might not look stunning rolling out of bed in the morning, but that’s okay! In fact, according to Bustle, there are several “gross” things that everyone should feel comfortable doing in front of their partner. First up: talking openly about health issues. If last night’s dinner has upset your stomach or you’re feeling extremely bloated while on your period, you should never feel the need to hide that from your significant other. On the same note, we should all accept that bodily functions are natural and nothing to be ashamed of. It may not be polite to burp during dinner, but if a little one slips out, don’t judge your partner. They’re just comfortable around you! ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My GF Is Cooking Eggs With Pasta To Save Time Share icon Vast_Yam4726:

Eggs al Dente.



whatintheeverloving:

Einstein once said that his second-best idea after the theory of relativity was to boil an egg in the same pot he used to cook soup. Congratulations, now you can humble brag that your girlfriend is on par intellectually with Einstein.



#8 My Husband Said I’m Organized In All Ways Except My Computer... Welcome To The Dirt Pile Share icon

#9 My Husband, Who Is Not Good With Emotional Topics, Broke The News Of My Beloved Cat Being Put To Sleep Like This Share icon Took our sweet girl to the vet last Friday because she wasn’t acting like herself. They gave her some antibiotics and said to come back if she didn’t improve. She didn’t improve and my husband agreed to take her as I was dealing with a huge migraine yesterday morning. I texted him after about an hour of him being there. Got this response. Yes, we’re still married, and I still love him. He’s just really bad with breaking news lol. I cried all day but I’m starting to see the humor in it…. I guess.



Everyone has some little quirks that they might not necessarily be proud of, but that doesn’t mean that they’ll hinder a relationship at all. Some of the photos on this list show partners who make creative culinary choices, and others make it clear that not everyone knows how to communicate effectively over text. But if you truly love someone, you can look past these little idiosyncrasies and choose to view them all through a humorous lens.

#10 I Let My Boyfriend Choose A Shower Curtain And Now We Have This Share icon

#11 Think I Just Made My Boyfriend A Puppy Milk Latte Share icon

#12 I Asked My GF To Cut The Potatoes In Half. Those Are Teeth Marks Share icon

Bustle also notes that couples should feel comfortable grooming in front of one another. There’s no reason to hide anything if you’re meant to be together, so don’t worry about popping that pimple or plucking that chin hair while your significant other is home. And at the same time, you shouldn’t have to worry about brushing your teeth before kissing when you first wake up. A little morning breath never hurt anyone!

#13 Out Of Dishwasher Tabs... I Guess My Husband Didn't Get The Memo On Dishsoap Share icon

#14 How My Wife Puts Sharp Knives In The Dishwasher, But Butter Knives The Other Way Share icon

#15 Moving And Caught My Husband Packing Like This Share icon

Another way couples shouldn’t be scared of showing vulnerability is through expressing their insecurities. You shouldn’t have to worry about being open about the aspects of yourself that you don’t love. In fact, if you do share them, your partner will likely assure you that you have absolutely nothing to be insecure about! This takes trust, but if your relationship is solid, it will only strengthen your bond.

#16 GF Says That My Standard Combo Of Noodles And Sardines Looks Like Something Straight Out Of Silent Hill Share icon

#17 Asked My Girlfriend To Unload The Dishwasher Share icon

#18 I Smelled Plastic Share icon I walked into the kitchen just as my husband was bounding in whispering “oh s**t oh s**t!” He had preheated the oven for a nice meal of leftover baked spaghetti and forgot the high chair tray was in there.

Currently waving dish towels in the air to keep the smoke alarm from waking the toddler. Oh, and ordering in. Probably should be saving money though, since we have to get a new oven now? No idea how to even begin cleaning this…



If you feel comfortable with your significant other, you also should not stray away from coming clean about mistakes you’ve made in the past. It might be challenging or painful to talk about them, but being on the same page will allow your relationship to move forward without having to worry about the past. And finally, Bustle notes that couples should always be able to laugh off awkward moments, particularly during intimacy. Whatever happens, don’t forget to have fun! ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My Wife Set The AC At Home To 30 Degrees Celsius Share icon

#20 Got Electrocuted At Night Because My Wife Couldn't Be Bothered To Tell Me She Broke The Charger Share icon

#21 Partner Wants Me To Rewind It Because She Doesn’t Know What’s Happening And Doesn’t Speak Korean. I Wonder Why Share icon

Some of the best relationship advice I’ve ever received is to remember not to sweat the small stuff. Choose your battles wisely because most things are really not worth picking a fight over. Always try to focus on the positives, even when your partner does something hilariously clueless or facepalm-worthy. Yes, you might initially feel frustrated. But don’t forget how much you love them (despite their embarrassing moments)!

#22 Partner Just Blacked Out The “Decaffeinated” Label Instead Of Replacing The Coffee He Ordered In Error Share icon

#23 I Put A Rock In Front Of The Green Electrical Box So My Wife Wouldn't Take Out Power For The Entire Neighborhood Again Share icon

#24 The Way My GF Scrubbed My Pan With Abrasive Stainless Steel Share icon

Are you seeing a bit of your own partner in some of the photos on this list, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through them all, and remember to keep upvoting the ones that make you chuckle. Then, if you’d like to check out even more examples of people’s significant others making questionable decisions, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda list for you to read next right here!

#25 My Girlfriend And Her Mom Never Clean Their Lent Trap Share icon

#26 I Asked My BF To Freeze The Leftover Meat And This Is How He Did It Share icon

#27 My Husband And 8-Year Old Leave Their Spoons In Ice Cream Tubs And The Spoons Freezes Into The Ice Cream Share icon

#28 My Boyfriend Takes Half Pieces Of The Mentos Gum Because The Whole Ones Are “Too Strong” Share icon

#29 GF Using My Charging Block To Charge Hers Share icon

#30 How My Wife "Mops" The Hardwood Floors Share icon

#31 My Husband Made Lunch For Me Today Share icon

#32 My Husband Said He Stopped P**sing Off The Deck At Night Share icon

#33 My Partner Made Pitta Breads. This Is The Bag Of Flour Share icon

#34 Does Anyone Else’s Wife Do This? Share icon My wife doesn’t take the sauce packet out of the bowl for her ramen. She squeezes the sauce out and then puts the packet back in the bowl for an easier cleanup.



#35 My Wife Lost Her Apple Pencil Four Months Ago. After Replacing It, We Just Found It Share icon

#36 Husband Doesn't Like His Birthday Pie Share icon My husband isn't a big fan of sweets but blueberry is his favorite fruit and he found out recently he really likes meringue. I asked him what kind of dessert he wanted for his birthday since he doesn't care much for cake. He said a blueberry merginue pie so that's what I made. I spent 3 hours on this pie last night for him to take 2 bites and say he doesn't like it. I don't like blueberries so I ended up binning the pie. Roughly $25 of ingredients and 3 hours of my life I'll never get back.



#37 For Whatever Reason My Girlfriend Decided To Store A Fire Blanket In The Oven With The Trays And Then Proceeded To Forget And Put The Oven On Share icon Trays, fireblanket and oven are now all ruined.



#38 How My Boyfriend Eats His Jimmy Johns Sandwich Share icon

#39 My Girlfriend's Contact Lenses Share icon

#40 The Space My Wife Gives Me To Sleep On Our Queen Size Bed Share icon

#41 My Wife Put A Small Plate In Our Pot And Now It’s Jammed Share icon

#42 I Learned Today That My Husband Doesn’t Actually Wash The Pots We Boil Pasta In. According To Him They Aren’t Actually Dirty Since It Was Just Boiling Water Share icon I caught this when I walked in on him washing dishes and he only rinsed the pasta pot and put it right back in the cupboard. It wasn’t even dry yet.



#43 My Wife Decided To Wash Our New Cutting Board Share icon By putting it in the dishwasher. She's done this with other things not safe for dishwashers. I think I should be doing dishes full time now.



#44 My Wife Went To McDonald’s And Got Me Apple Slices And Cherry Tomatoes Share icon Does my wife think I need to lose weight?



#45 When My Wife Parks The Car Like This Share icon

#46 My Partner's Toothbrush. So Nasty Share icon

#47 Worse Than Nothing Gift Share icon I am quite overweight and for the past 2 months I've been diet and exercising to lose weight. I semi-recently became lighter than my wife and it made her upset. She's been making comments that I need to slow down because I'm making her self conscious.



Well today is my birthday and while I never expect a gift, what I got today was like a slap in the face. My one and only gift was a smore maker. I don't even specifically like s'mores, so I don't really see any reason to have bought this for me.



#48 How My Wife Does The Laundry Share icon I do the bulk of our laundry, while my wife will occasionally wash items in urgent situations (dog messes, immediate needs, etc). Our washer died when she tried starting a load. Since we needed the bedsheets for guests the next day, I emptied the washer to find this mess. Like 8-10 times the amount of Oxyclean I normally use, and an insane amount of scent beads. Detergent compartment was also filled to the brim.



#49 My Girlfriend Said She Doesn’t Know If The Eggs Are Still Good, So I Told Her To Put Them In Water And See If They Sink Or Float. That's Not What I Meant Share icon

#50 So My Girlfriend Attempted To Sew Me A Monkey Share icon

#51 Instead Of Rinsing His Cup Between Drinks, My Boyfriend Will Just Refill It With Whatever Since It “Mixes In His Stomach Anyway” Share icon Pictured is his glass of “water” after milk and oreos.



#52 How My Husband Leaves The Cast Iron After Use Share icon

#53 Your Husband “Cleaned” Up The Kitchen Starter Pack Share icon

#54 The Way My Husband Eats Cheese With His Ham Sandwich Share icon

#55 The Way My Wife Prepares Stir-Fried Vegetables Share icon

#56 Husband Scrapes His Toast Crumbs Back Into The Butter Container Share icon

#57 My Girlfriend Preps Her Toothbrush And Then Leaves It On The Toilet In Perpetuity Share icon

#58 Wife And I Switched Cars For The Day. Any Guesses As To Whose Car This One Is?? Share icon

#59 My Wife Doesn’t Understand How Advent Calendars Are Supposed To Work Share icon

#60 Wife Chose To Try Painting The Wall With The Switch Plate Still On. She Also Has Aspirations Of Becoming A Landlord Share icon

#61 My Wife Cuts The Hole In The Milk Bag Too Small, And Doesn't Like It When I Make It Bigger Share icon

#62 How My Partner Discard Eggshells, Then He Pits It Back In The Fridge Share icon

#63 Girlfriend Couldn’t Open A Lid So She Cut A Hole In It Share icon

#64 Wife Borrowed My Car For 45 Minutes Then Sends Me This And Says She Can’t Move The Car Share icon

#65 Every Dish My Fiance "Washes" Looks Like This Share icon Doesn't matter if is a bowl, plate, cup, silverware, pan, etc. I've even tried switching our sponge to a scrub mama, but some how this is still his end result. I'll be rewashing dishes for the rest of my life.

#66 How My Wife Leaves A Non Stick Pan After Cooking Eggs. Every. Single. Time Share icon

#67 My Wife Fried A 60-Day Dry-Aged Ribeye In Slices Share icon

#68 My Partner Wouldn’t Eat My Sausages Because They Were “Burnt” Share icon

#69 My Wife Thinks This Doesn't Matter Since The Table Is Old Anyways Share icon

#70 After 10 Years Of Marriage My Wife Still Refuses To Admit She Has Been & Continues To Be A Cover Hog Share icon Despite showing her pictures like this over the past 10 years. This night we also had a comforter on us when we went to bed.



