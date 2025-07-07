We all have brain farts from time to time. Whether you leave your keys in the front door for hours after getting home or place your cell phone in the microwave by mistake, nobody’s mind is working at full capacity 100% of the time. 

The worst part about experiencing these embarrassing moments when you’re in a relationship, though, is that nothing will get past your significant other. And you better hope that they truly love you if they catch you being ditzy, otherwise you’ll never live those moments down.

Bored Panda has searched high and low to find photos of the funniest and most frustratingly clueless things people’s partners have done, so you'll find the best examples down below. Enjoy scrolling through these facepalm-worthy photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but giggle at!

#1

Instead Of Wrapping The Fork In A Napkin And Putting It In His Backpack, My Boyfriend Bends It So That It Fits Into The Tupperware His Lunch Was In

Bent fork held over a kitchen sink full of dirty dishes, illustrating clueless partner humor in a domestic setting.

JKdriver:
This is the kind of man who simply cuts a toothbrush in half to travel with it instead of just buying a travel sized one.

reddit.com Report

poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah those forks are going eventually snap in half, but I guess they’d fit into the Tupperware then.

    #2

    I’m An Idiot And My Wife Won’t Stop Laughing At Me

    Coffee maker with a red mug placed incorrectly, causing coffee to spill on the counter, showing clueless partner mishap.

    n1k0me:
    If it makes you feel any better, I once brewed coffee without grinding the beans first.
    At my job.
    Which is a coffee shop.
    I am a barista.
    Incidents like these will just make the next cup of coffee a little more enjoyable.

    Shaneblaster Report

    leighhouston avatar
    BlahBlobLa
    BlahBlobLa
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    I have a coffee cup that has printed on the bottom, "for best results, use other side". 😃

    #3

    I Asked My Wife Where The Tape Measurer Is. She Said In The Drawer

    Modern kitchen with white cabinets and marble countertops showing a hilarious partner fail with misplaced cabinet handles.

    FanRepresentative458:
    She meant THE drawer. Every home has one. The place where the useful twice or thrice a year items live. Like tape, batteries, and scissors.

    menotsorrythrowaway Report

    We tend to only show our worst selves when we’re around the people that we love the most. You probably wouldn’t ever break down crying at work or become furious towards an employee in the grocery store. But your parents, siblings and significant other may have witnessed the most extreme sides of your emotions. And if they’re lucky, they might have caught you during your most embarrassing moments as well.

    When you’re living with someone, it’s inevitable that they’ll hear you snore or fart or watch you sleep walk during the middle of the night. But thankfully, as this list proves, most people can look past those incidents without them having an impact on how much they love their partner. If you’re truly meant to be, a little melted plastic in the oven won’t tear you apart!
    #4

    My Husband Told Me The Dog Has My Rabbit. What He Meant vs. What I Thought He Meant

    A dog resting on a couch with a toy and a rabbit lying on a wooden floor near a curtain, showing clueless partners.

    Far_Pass8038 Report

    #5

    Husband's Turn To Cook

    Casserole topped with uncooked goldfish crackers, showing clueless partner cooking mistake.

    I pop in the kitchen for a moment, and he says we are out of breadcrumbs. No problem, I say, you can use crackers as a substitute. This is what he used.

    humankindbeboth Report

    #6

    I Asked My Girlfriend How Badly Her Screen Was Cracked After She Dropped Her Phone. She Sent Me A Screenshot

    Scenic coastal view with green trees and blue ocean under a partly cloudy sky on a clear day.

    Nekropisinon:
    Wow, that's crazy that her cracks line perfectly up with mine! What are the odds?

    dsubpo Report

    As hard as you may try to show your partner your best side at all times, it’s impossible to do so when you live together. You might not look stunning rolling out of bed in the morning, but that’s okay! In fact, according to Bustle, there are several “gross” things that everyone should feel comfortable doing in front of their partner.

    First up: talking openly about health issues. If last night’s dinner has upset your stomach or you’re feeling extremely bloated while on your period, you should never feel the need to hide that from your significant other. On the same note, we should all accept that bodily functions are natural and nothing to be ashamed of. It may not be polite to burp during dinner, but if a little one slips out, don’t judge your partner. They’re just comfortable around you!

    #7

    My GF Is Cooking Eggs With Pasta To Save Time

    Pot with boiling water containing uncooked spaghetti and whole eggs, showcasing a clueless partner cooking fail.

    Vast_Yam4726:
    Eggs al Dente.

    whatintheeverloving:
    Einstein once said that his second-best idea after the theory of relativity was to boil an egg in the same pot he used to cook soup. Congratulations, now you can humble brag that your girlfriend is on par intellectually with Einstein.

    Oxeros99 Report

    #8

    My Husband Said I’m Organized In All Ways Except My Computer... Welcome To The Dirt Pile

    Laptop screen cluttered with hundreds of overlapping icons and windows, showing clueless partner humor in relationships.

    ReadytoglareYT Report

    #9

    My Husband, Who Is Not Good With Emotional Topics, Broke The News Of My Beloved Cat Being Put To Sleep Like This

    Text message conversation highlighting clueless partners with a humorous misunderstanding about moving on and a litterbox.

    Took our sweet girl to the vet last Friday because she wasn’t acting like herself. They gave her some antibiotics and said to come back if she didn’t improve. She didn’t improve and my husband agreed to take her as I was dealing with a huge migraine yesterday morning. I texted him after about an hour of him being there. Got this response. Yes, we’re still married, and I still love him. He’s just really bad with breaking news lol. I cried all day but I’m starting to see the humor in it…. I guess.

    FoxysDroppedBelly Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Although we just lost our cat a little while back, I couldn't help but laugh at this...

    Everyone has some little quirks that they might not necessarily be proud of, but that doesn’t mean that they’ll hinder a relationship at all. Some of the photos on this list show partners who make creative culinary choices, and others make it clear that not everyone knows how to communicate effectively over text. But if you truly love someone, you can look past these little idiosyncrasies and choose to view them all through a humorous lens.
    #10

    I Let My Boyfriend Choose A Shower Curtain And Now We Have This

    Shower curtain with a printed image of a man with glasses and a gorilla, showing clueless partner humor in a bathroom setting.

    BoaGirl Report

    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    And why not a silly Jeff Goldblum curtain? Ours is the Nigel Thornberry "splashing" one, fun is good.

    #11

    Think I Just Made My Boyfriend A Puppy Milk Latte

    Carton of barista oat milk and dog milk side by side in fridge, showing clueless partner mix-up in daily groceries.

    MBitesss Report

    #12

    I Asked My GF To Cut The Potatoes In Half. Those Are Teeth Marks

    Small red and yellow potatoes cracked open in a pan, illustrating a hilarious clueless partner cooking fail.

    DearScreen7887 Report

    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    When you’re cooking for yourself, sure (don’t judge me… I generally use knives), but not when someone else is involved!

    Bustle also notes that couples should feel comfortable grooming in front of one another. There’s no reason to hide anything if you’re meant to be together, so don’t worry about popping that pimple or plucking that chin hair while your significant other is home. And at the same time, you shouldn’t have to worry about brushing your teeth before kissing when you first wake up. A little morning breath never hurt anyone!
    #13

    Out Of Dishwasher Tabs... I Guess My Husband Didn't Get The Memo On Dishsoap

    Dishwasher overflowing with soap suds onto wooden kitchen floor, illustrating clueless partner mishap in a humorous home setting.

    Reasonable_Horror500 Report

    #14

    How My Wife Puts Sharp Knives In The Dishwasher, But Butter Knives The Other Way

    Cutlery placed incorrectly inside a dishwasher, illustrating clueless partners struggling with basic dishwasher loading.

    bmwwarningchime-mp3 Report

    staceychadwell avatar
    Spacey Stacey
    Spacey Stacey
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    People have actually been killed by sharp knieves by falling into opened dishwashers just like that one

    #15

    Moving And Caught My Husband Packing Like This

    Clear plastic bin with cleaning supplies and a bag of tortilla chips, showcasing clueless partner mix-up humor.

    celticloup Report

    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    No sir. Maybe he stopped for a snack break then got distracted.

    Another way couples shouldn’t be scared of showing vulnerability is through expressing their insecurities. You shouldn’t have to worry about being open about the aspects of yourself that you don’t love. In fact, if you do share them, your partner will likely assure you that you have absolutely nothing to be insecure about! This takes trust, but if your relationship is solid, it will only strengthen your bond.
    #16

    GF Says That My Standard Combo Of Noodles And Sardines Looks Like Something Straight Out Of Silent Hill

    Bowl of fish mixed with noodles illustrating hilarious cluelessness of some people’s partners in food preparation.

    RandomLoLJournalist Report

    #17

    Asked My Girlfriend To Unload The Dishwasher

    Cluttered kitchen drawer filled with mixed utensils, highlighting clueless partner organization in hilarious photos.

    Many_Leopard6924 Report

    Spacey Stacey
    Spacey Stacey
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Time for a new girlfriend or lessons on how to unload the dishwasher.

    #18

    I Smelled Plastic

    Oven interior with melted plastic hanging from racks, showing a clueless partner's cooking mistake in a messy kitchen fail.

    I walked into the kitchen just as my husband was bounding in whispering “oh s**t oh s**t!” He had preheated the oven for a nice meal of leftover baked spaghetti and forgot the high chair tray was in there.
    Currently waving dish towels in the air to keep the smoke alarm from waking the toddler. Oh, and ordering in. Probably should be saving money though, since we have to get a new oven now? No idea how to even begin cleaning this…

    coldlampin Report

    If you feel comfortable with your significant other, you also should not stray away from coming clean about mistakes you’ve made in the past. It might be challenging or painful to talk about them, but being on the same page will allow your relationship to move forward without having to worry about the past. And finally, Bustle notes that couples should always be able to laugh off awkward moments, particularly during intimacy. Whatever happens, don’t forget to have fun!

    #19

    My Wife Set The AC At Home To 30 Degrees Celsius

    Hand holding a Daikin remote control set to 30 degrees Celsius, illustrating clueless partners with appliances.

    scobar94 Report

    #20

    Got Electrocuted At Night Because My Wife Couldn't Be Bothered To Tell Me She Broke The Charger

    Plug adapter inserted incorrectly in wall socket, illustrating clueless partner moments in hilarious photos.

    AdmirableOx Report

    #21

    Partner Wants Me To Rewind It Because She Doesn’t Know What’s Happening And Doesn’t Speak Korean. I Wonder Why

    Person hiding under a blanket while playing a mobile game, showcasing hilarious clueless partners moments at home.

    Tainted-Archer Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Oh man I’m guilty of this (but I live alone). Dámn you, BP!

    Some of the best relationship advice I’ve ever received is to remember not to sweat the small stuff. Choose your battles wisely because most things are really not worth picking a fight over. Always try to focus on the positives, even when your partner does something hilariously clueless or facepalm-worthy. Yes, you might initially feel frustrated. But don’t forget how much you love them (despite their embarrassing moments)! 
    #22

    Partner Just Blacked Out The “Decaffeinated” Label Instead Of Replacing The Coffee He Ordered In Error

    Multiple McCafe Keurig coffee pods arranged in a drawer, illustrating clueless partner's coffee organization fail.

    cassidycarmen Report

    #23

    I Put A Rock In Front Of The Green Electrical Box So My Wife Wouldn't Take Out Power For The Entire Neighborhood Again

    Silver car stuck on a large rock in the snow, illustrating clueless partners in a hilarious mishap.

    distriived Report

    #24

    The Way My GF Scrubbed My Pan With Abrasive Stainless Steel

    Nonstick pan with visible scratches and wear, illustrating clueless partners' impact on household items.

    Brynnder Report

    Are you seeing a bit of your own partner in some of the photos on this list, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through them all, and remember to keep upvoting the ones that make you chuckle. Then, if you’d like to check out even more examples of people’s significant others making questionable decisions, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda list for you to read next right here!
    #25

    My Girlfriend And Her Mom Never Clean Their Lent Trap

    Laundry lint trap clogged with excessive dust and fibers, showing how clueless some people’s partners are about cleaning.

    lordjuliuss Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Terrible fire hazard. I'm a bit OCD about laundry and clean the vent every time. Clothes dry faster because I do!

    #26

    I Asked My BF To Freeze The Leftover Meat And This Is How He Did It

    Packaged ground meat slices oddly separated inside the tray, showing a clueless partner’s lack of careful packing.

    _pastelbunny Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Vacuum sealers aren't very expensive, and not only do they prevent freezer burn, but they are handy for sealing any bag.

    My Husband And 8-Year Old Leave Their Spoons In Ice Cream Tubs And The Spoons Freezes Into The Ice Cream

    Partially eaten chocolate ice cream with a whole egg yolk inside, showing a clueless partner's funny mistake.

    ZanyAppleMaple Report

    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Only if you A) live alone or B) have your own ice cream should you ever leave the spoon in.

    #28

    My Boyfriend Takes Half Pieces Of The Mentos Gum Because The Whole Ones Are “Too Strong”

    Partially crushed white tablets with blue specks inside a white rectangular container, showing clueless partner mistake.

    AngleRelative4683 Report

    #29

    GF Using My Charging Block To Charge Hers

    Two power banks connected by a charging cable, illustrating clueless partners trying to charge each other.

    Illustrious-Divide95 Report

    #30

    How My Wife "Mops" The Hardwood Floors

    Patch of spilled soapy water flooded on hardwood floor near sliding glass door, showing clueless partner mishap.

    raidersfan18 Report

    #31

    My Husband Made Lunch For Me Today

    Plate with an unusual snack mix of strawberries, chocolate buttons, a pastry, and stacked potato chips showing clueless partners humor.

    kerokaeru Report

    #32

    My Husband Said He Stopped P**sing Off The Deck At Night

    Wooden deck with a locked gate in open position and scattered snow, illustrating clueless partner mishap outdoors.

    No-Ad-3635 Report

    #33

    My Partner Made Pitta Breads. This Is The Bag Of Flour

    Crumbled flour bag covered in spilled peanut butter on a black kitchen scale, showing clueless partner mistake.

    knoerifast13 Report

    #34

    Does Anyone Else’s Wife Do This?

    Bowl of instant ramen with seasoning packet left inside, showing a clueless cooking mistake by a partner.

    My wife doesn’t take the sauce packet out of the bowl for her ramen. She squeezes the sauce out and then puts the packet back in the bowl for an easier cleanup.

    theveryfriendlynlb3 Report

    #35

    My Wife Lost Her Apple Pencil Four Months Ago. After Replacing It, We Just Found It

    Metal chair with a broken armrest circled in red, showing a clueless partner's mishap in a home setting.

    No_Ad7646 , No_Ad7646 Report

    #36

    Husband Doesn't Like His Birthday Pie

    Meringue pie with unevenly browned topping and a fork stuck awkwardly in the dessert, showing clueless partner cooking fail.

    My husband isn't a big fan of sweets but blueberry is his favorite fruit and he found out recently he really likes meringue. I asked him what kind of dessert he wanted for his birthday since he doesn't care much for cake. He said a blueberry merginue pie so that's what I made. I spent 3 hours on this pie last night for him to take 2 bites and say he doesn't like it. I don't like blueberries so I ended up binning the pie. Roughly $25 of ingredients and 3 hours of my life I'll never get back.

    plasticnaptime Report

    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    What a jerky thing to say after she worked so hard to make this for him.

    #37

    For Whatever Reason My Girlfriend Decided To Store A Fire Blanket In The Oven With The Trays And Then Proceeded To Forget And Put The Oven On

    Stack of stained, unused napkins placed in a baking pan on kitchen counter, showing clueless partner mistake.

    Trays, fireblanket and oven are now all ruined.

    Doomsuffer1 Report

    #38

    How My Boyfriend Eats His Jimmy Johns Sandwich

    Partially eaten sandwich showing unevenly placed meat and cheese, illustrating cluelessness in some people’s partners.

    thewisestgoat Report

    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Pretty sure that’s how serial k!llers eat their sammies

    My Girlfriend's Contact Lenses

    Tiny shards of broken glass scattered on tiled floor, showing a clueless partner's careless mishap.

    Aggro_Hamham Report

    The Space My Wife Gives Me To Sleep On Our Queen Size Bed

    Person sleeping on one side of the bed leaving the other side completely empty showing clueless partner behavior.

    BrokeMilitary Report

    #41

    My Wife Put A Small Plate In Our Pot And Now It’s Jammed

    Stainless steel pot filled with water left in sink, illustrating clueless partner mistakes in everyday kitchen tasks.

    MustachePenguin Report

    I Learned Today That My Husband Doesn’t Actually Wash The Pots We Boil Pasta In. According To Him They Aren’t Actually Dirty Since It Was Just Boiling Water

    Empty stainless steel pot with water droplets inside, illustrating clueless partner cooking fails in hilarious photos.

    I caught this when I walked in on him washing dishes and he only rinsed the pasta pot and put it right back in the cupboard. It wasn’t even dry yet.

    yournikkigirl Report

    #43

    My Wife Decided To Wash Our New Cutting Board

    Three wooden cutting boards with deep cracks and water stains, highlighting clueless partners' kitchen mistakes.

    By putting it in the dishwasher. She's done this with other things not safe for dishwashers. I think I should be doing dishes full time now.

    Fatman365 Report

    #44

    My Wife Went To McDonald’s And Got Me Apple Slices And Cherry Tomatoes

    Two snack packs labeled apple slices and cherry tomatoes on a wooden surface, showing clueless partners' funny mix-up.

    Does my wife think I need to lose weight?

    P_l_M_P Report

    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited)

    Don't these come with Happy Meals? I think your wife had a Happy Meal and is not sharing the toy with you! /j

    When My Wife Parks The Car Like This

    Flat tire on a maroon car parked next to a curb, illustrating clueless partner parking fail in hilarious photos.

    TenFresh Report

    My Partner's Toothbrush. So Nasty

    Oral-B electric toothbrush charger base covered in grime and dirt showing clueless partner neglect in hygiene.

    ema591sun Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Worse Than Nothing Gift

    S'mores maker set with marshmallows, chocolate, skewers, and flameless electric design, showing clueless partner gift idea.

    I am quite overweight and for the past 2 months I've been diet and exercising to lose weight. I semi-recently became lighter than my wife and it made her upset. She's been making comments that I need to slow down because I'm making her self conscious.

    Well today is my birthday and while I never expect a gift, what I got today was like a slap in the face. My one and only gift was a smore maker. I don't even specifically like s'mores, so I don't really see any reason to have bought this for me.

    MagicianCurrent7862 Report

    #48

    How My Wife Does The Laundry

    Laundry detergent powder spilled inside washing machine drum, a hilarious example of clueless partners' mistakes.

    I do the bulk of our laundry, while my wife will occasionally wash items in urgent situations (dog messes, immediate needs, etc). Our washer died when she tried starting a load. Since we needed the bedsheets for guests the next day, I emptied the washer to find this mess. Like 8-10 times the amount of Oxyclean I normally use, and an insane amount of scent beads. Detergent compartment was also filled to the brim.

    hexitor Report

    My Girlfriend Said She Doesn’t Know If The Eggs Are Still Good, So I Told Her To Put Them In Water And See If They Sink Or Float. That's Not What I Meant

    Hand holding a glass of water with an eggshell and egg yolk mixed inside, showcasing clueless partner humor.

    Ruppigerrupp Report

    So My Girlfriend Attempted To Sew Me A Monkey

    Handmade fabric doll with uneven limbs and stitched repairs, illustrating clueless partner sewing skills in a humorous way.

    tr0picana Report

    Instead Of Rinsing His Cup Between Drinks, My Boyfriend Will Just Refill It With Whatever Since It “Mixes In His Stomach Anyway”

    Glass of water with a bug inside on a coaster, illustrating hilarious photos of clueless partners moments.

    Pictured is his glass of “water” after milk and oreos.

    gr8cornh0lio Report

    How My Husband Leaves The Cast Iron After Use

    Burnt cast iron skillet on stove with melted and bubbling residue, showcasing clueless partner cooking fail.

    Ok-Alternative7556 Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It's fine. just have him wipe it out with paper towels.

    Your Husband “Cleaned” Up The Kitchen Starter Pack

    Kitchen sink full of dirty dishes and utensils, showcasing hilarious photos of clueless partners struggling with chores.

    nothingrhymeswithnat Report

    The Way My Husband Eats Cheese With His Ham Sandwich

    A partially eaten block of cheese left on a couch armrest with a sandwich and chips on a plate nearby showing clueless partner behavior.

    Avellynn Report

    The Way My Wife Prepares Stir-Fried Vegetables

    Vegetables including zucchini, bell peppers, and mushrooms cooking in a pan with liquid, showing clueless partner cooking fail.

    the_deep_fish Report

    Husband Scrapes His Toast Crumbs Back Into The Butter Container

    Partially used butter container with uneven scraping, illustrating clueless partner behavior in a humorous way.

    Mission_Macaroon Report

    My Girlfriend Preps Her Toothbrush And Then Leaves It On The Toilet In Perpetuity

    Electric toothbrush left on top of a toilet tank next to toothpaste and a red cup, showing clueless partner behavior.

    PCGonzo Report

    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    “Honey, why does my breath smell like butt?”

    Wife And I Switched Cars For The Day. Any Guesses As To Whose Car This One Is??

    Car dashboard showing empty fuel gauge with 51 miles remaining, illustrating clueless partner mistake.

    mobatum Report

    My Wife Doesn’t Understand How Advent Calendars Are Supposed To Work

    Partially opened advent calendar with numbers removed out of order, showing clueless partner's mistake humor.

    AvengingBlowfish Report

    Wife Chose To Try Painting The Wall With The Switch Plate Still On. She Also Has Aspirations Of Becoming A Landlord

    Hand painting the wall with a brush covering a light switch, a funny example of clueless partners in photos.

    eaglebtc Report

    My Wife Cuts The Hole In The Milk Bag Too Small, And Doesn't Like It When I Make It Bigger

    Pouring milk into a bowl of cereal with kitchen scissors and knives in the background showing clueless partner humor.

    bigbusta Report

    How My Partner Discard Eggshells, Then He Pits It Back In The Fridge

    Egg carton with whole eggs and empty eggshells mixed together, illustrating clueless partner mishap from hilarious photos.

    voozelle Report

    Girlfriend Couldn’t Open A Lid So She Cut A Hole In It

    Hand holding ice cream with a lid punctured by a spoon, a hilarious photo showing clueless partners in action.

    Objective-Slip-1714 Report

    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    VALID. This is Talenti Gelato and my husband had to use wire cutters to cut the d**n lid off of one of the pints for me.

    Wife Borrowed My Car For 45 Minutes Then Sends Me This And Says She Can’t Move The Car

    Car side mirror smashed on a curb, illustrating a hilarious example of clueless partner mistakes.

    Autisten1996 Report

    Every Dish My Fiance "Washes" Looks Like This

    Two dirty white plates stacked, showing a clueless partner's messy dishwashing skills in a humorous situation.

    Doesn't matter if is a bowl, plate, cup, silverware, pan, etc. I've even tried switching our sponge to a scrub mama, but some how this is still his end result. I'll be rewashing dishes for the rest of my life.

    GratifyingNymph Report

    How My Wife Leaves A Non Stick Pan After Cooking Eggs. Every. Single. Time

    Nonstick frying pan with burnt and stuck scrambled eggs, illustrating clueless partner cooking fail humor.

    LMJ9158 Report

    My Wife Fried A 60-Day Dry-Aged Ribeye In Slices

    Cooked steak served with mixed peas and carrots on a white plate showing clueless partner meal preparation.

    Osech Report

    My Partner Wouldn’t Eat My Sausages Because They Were “Burnt”

    Six sausages frying unevenly in a pan, illustrating clueless cooking skills of some people's partners.

    dawsonsmythe Report

    My Wife Thinks This Doesn't Matter Since The Table Is Old Anyways

    Wooden table with a large coffee ring stain, crumpled napkins, and plastic container showing clueless partner mess.

    fischoderaal Report

    After 10 Years Of Marriage My Wife Still Refuses To Admit She Has Been & Continues To Be A Cover Hog

    A bed covered with a large white blanket humorously hiding a person, showcasing clueless partner moments.

    Despite showing her pictures like this over the past 10 years. This night we also had a comforter on us when we went to bed.

    LowerBoomBoom Report

    My Husband Runs His Vehicle To Zero Miles Of Gas

    Car dashboard showing zero miles to empty with a cat sticker nearby, illustrating clueless partner humor.

    Few-Supermarket6890 Report

