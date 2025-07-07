71 Hilarious Photos Proving Just How Clueless Some People’s Partners Are
We all have brain farts from time to time. Whether you leave your keys in the front door for hours after getting home or place your cell phone in the microwave by mistake, nobody’s mind is working at full capacity 100% of the time.
The worst part about experiencing these embarrassing moments when you’re in a relationship, though, is that nothing will get past your significant other. And you better hope that they truly love you if they catch you being ditzy, otherwise you’ll never live those moments down.
Bored Panda has searched high and low to find photos of the funniest and most frustratingly clueless things people’s partners have done, so you'll find the best examples down below. Enjoy scrolling through these facepalm-worthy photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but giggle at!
Instead Of Wrapping The Fork In A Napkin And Putting It In His Backpack, My Boyfriend Bends It So That It Fits Into The Tupperware His Lunch Was In
JKdriver:
This is the kind of man who simply cuts a toothbrush in half to travel with it instead of just buying a travel sized one.
I’m An Idiot And My Wife Won’t Stop Laughing At Me
n1k0me:
If it makes you feel any better, I once brewed coffee without grinding the beans first.
At my job.
Which is a coffee shop.
I am a barista.
Incidents like these will just make the next cup of coffee a little more enjoyable.
I have a coffee cup that has printed on the bottom, "for best results, use other side". 😃
I Asked My Wife Where The Tape Measurer Is. She Said In The Drawer
FanRepresentative458:
She meant THE drawer. Every home has one. The place where the useful twice or thrice a year items live. Like tape, batteries, and scissors.
We tend to only show our worst selves when we’re around the people that we love the most. You probably wouldn’t ever break down crying at work or become furious towards an employee in the grocery store. But your parents, siblings and significant other may have witnessed the most extreme sides of your emotions. And if they’re lucky, they might have caught you during your most embarrassing moments as well.
When you’re living with someone, it’s inevitable that they’ll hear you snore or fart or watch you sleep walk during the middle of the night. But thankfully, as this list proves, most people can look past those incidents without them having an impact on how much they love their partner. If you’re truly meant to be, a little melted plastic in the oven won’t tear you apart!
My Husband Told Me The Dog Has My Rabbit. What He Meant vs. What I Thought He Meant
Husband's Turn To Cook
I pop in the kitchen for a moment, and he says we are out of breadcrumbs. No problem, I say, you can use crackers as a substitute. This is what he used.
I Asked My Girlfriend How Badly Her Screen Was Cracked After She Dropped Her Phone. She Sent Me A Screenshot
Nekropisinon:
Wow, that's crazy that her cracks line perfectly up with mine! What are the odds?
As hard as you may try to show your partner your best side at all times, it’s impossible to do so when you live together. You might not look stunning rolling out of bed in the morning, but that’s okay! In fact, according to Bustle, there are several “gross” things that everyone should feel comfortable doing in front of their partner.
First up: talking openly about health issues. If last night’s dinner has upset your stomach or you’re feeling extremely bloated while on your period, you should never feel the need to hide that from your significant other. On the same note, we should all accept that bodily functions are natural and nothing to be ashamed of. It may not be polite to burp during dinner, but if a little one slips out, don’t judge your partner. They’re just comfortable around you!
My GF Is Cooking Eggs With Pasta To Save Time
Vast_Yam4726:
Eggs al Dente.
whatintheeverloving:
Einstein once said that his second-best idea after the theory of relativity was to boil an egg in the same pot he used to cook soup. Congratulations, now you can humble brag that your girlfriend is on par intellectually with Einstein.
My Husband Said I’m Organized In All Ways Except My Computer... Welcome To The Dirt Pile
My Husband, Who Is Not Good With Emotional Topics, Broke The News Of My Beloved Cat Being Put To Sleep Like This
Took our sweet girl to the vet last Friday because she wasn’t acting like herself. They gave her some antibiotics and said to come back if she didn’t improve. She didn’t improve and my husband agreed to take her as I was dealing with a huge migraine yesterday morning. I texted him after about an hour of him being there. Got this response. Yes, we’re still married, and I still love him. He’s just really bad with breaking news lol. I cried all day but I’m starting to see the humor in it…. I guess.
Although we just lost our cat a little while back, I couldn't help but laugh at this...
Everyone has some little quirks that they might not necessarily be proud of, but that doesn’t mean that they’ll hinder a relationship at all. Some of the photos on this list show partners who make creative culinary choices, and others make it clear that not everyone knows how to communicate effectively over text. But if you truly love someone, you can look past these little idiosyncrasies and choose to view them all through a humorous lens.
I Let My Boyfriend Choose A Shower Curtain And Now We Have This
Think I Just Made My Boyfriend A Puppy Milk Latte
I Asked My GF To Cut The Potatoes In Half. Those Are Teeth Marks
Bustle also notes that couples should feel comfortable grooming in front of one another. There’s no reason to hide anything if you’re meant to be together, so don’t worry about popping that pimple or plucking that chin hair while your significant other is home. And at the same time, you shouldn’t have to worry about brushing your teeth before kissing when you first wake up. A little morning breath never hurt anyone!
Out Of Dishwasher Tabs... I Guess My Husband Didn't Get The Memo On Dishsoap
How My Wife Puts Sharp Knives In The Dishwasher, But Butter Knives The Other Way
People have actually been killed by sharp knieves by falling into opened dishwashers just like that one
Moving And Caught My Husband Packing Like This
No sir. Maybe he stopped for a snack break then got distracted.
Another way couples shouldn’t be scared of showing vulnerability is through expressing their insecurities. You shouldn’t have to worry about being open about the aspects of yourself that you don’t love. In fact, if you do share them, your partner will likely assure you that you have absolutely nothing to be insecure about! This takes trust, but if your relationship is solid, it will only strengthen your bond.
GF Says That My Standard Combo Of Noodles And Sardines Looks Like Something Straight Out Of Silent Hill
Asked My Girlfriend To Unload The Dishwasher
Time for a new girlfriend or lessons on how to unload the dishwasher.
I Smelled Plastic
I walked into the kitchen just as my husband was bounding in whispering “oh s**t oh s**t!” He had preheated the oven for a nice meal of leftover baked spaghetti and forgot the high chair tray was in there.
Currently waving dish towels in the air to keep the smoke alarm from waking the toddler. Oh, and ordering in. Probably should be saving money though, since we have to get a new oven now? No idea how to even begin cleaning this…
If you feel comfortable with your significant other, you also should not stray away from coming clean about mistakes you’ve made in the past. It might be challenging or painful to talk about them, but being on the same page will allow your relationship to move forward without having to worry about the past. And finally, Bustle notes that couples should always be able to laugh off awkward moments, particularly during intimacy. Whatever happens, don’t forget to have fun!
My Wife Set The AC At Home To 30 Degrees Celsius
Got Electrocuted At Night Because My Wife Couldn't Be Bothered To Tell Me She Broke The Charger
Partner Wants Me To Rewind It Because She Doesn’t Know What’s Happening And Doesn’t Speak Korean. I Wonder Why
Some of the best relationship advice I’ve ever received is to remember not to sweat the small stuff. Choose your battles wisely because most things are really not worth picking a fight over. Always try to focus on the positives, even when your partner does something hilariously clueless or facepalm-worthy. Yes, you might initially feel frustrated. But don’t forget how much you love them (despite their embarrassing moments)!
Partner Just Blacked Out The “Decaffeinated” Label Instead Of Replacing The Coffee He Ordered In Error
I Put A Rock In Front Of The Green Electrical Box So My Wife Wouldn't Take Out Power For The Entire Neighborhood Again
The Way My GF Scrubbed My Pan With Abrasive Stainless Steel
Are you seeing a bit of your own partner in some of the photos on this list, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through them all, and remember to keep upvoting the ones that make you chuckle. Then, if you’d like to check out even more examples of people’s significant others making questionable decisions, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda list for you to read next right here!
My Girlfriend And Her Mom Never Clean Their Lent Trap
Terrible fire hazard. I'm a bit OCD about laundry and clean the vent every time. Clothes dry faster because I do!
I Asked My BF To Freeze The Leftover Meat And This Is How He Did It
Vacuum sealers aren't very expensive, and not only do they prevent freezer burn, but they are handy for sealing any bag.
My Husband And 8-Year Old Leave Their Spoons In Ice Cream Tubs And The Spoons Freezes Into The Ice Cream
Only if you A) live alone or B) have your own ice cream should you ever leave the spoon in.
My Boyfriend Takes Half Pieces Of The Mentos Gum Because The Whole Ones Are “Too Strong”
How My Wife "Mops" The Hardwood Floors
My Husband Made Lunch For Me Today
My Husband Said He Stopped P**sing Off The Deck At Night
My Partner Made Pitta Breads. This Is The Bag Of Flour
Does Anyone Else’s Wife Do This?
My wife doesn’t take the sauce packet out of the bowl for her ramen. She squeezes the sauce out and then puts the packet back in the bowl for an easier cleanup.
My Wife Lost Her Apple Pencil Four Months Ago. After Replacing It, We Just Found It
Husband Doesn't Like His Birthday Pie
My husband isn't a big fan of sweets but blueberry is his favorite fruit and he found out recently he really likes meringue. I asked him what kind of dessert he wanted for his birthday since he doesn't care much for cake. He said a blueberry merginue pie so that's what I made. I spent 3 hours on this pie last night for him to take 2 bites and say he doesn't like it. I don't like blueberries so I ended up binning the pie. Roughly $25 of ingredients and 3 hours of my life I'll never get back.
For Whatever Reason My Girlfriend Decided To Store A Fire Blanket In The Oven With The Trays And Then Proceeded To Forget And Put The Oven On
Trays, fireblanket and oven are now all ruined.
How My Boyfriend Eats His Jimmy Johns Sandwich
My Girlfriend's Contact Lenses
The Space My Wife Gives Me To Sleep On Our Queen Size Bed
My Wife Put A Small Plate In Our Pot And Now It’s Jammed
I Learned Today That My Husband Doesn’t Actually Wash The Pots We Boil Pasta In. According To Him They Aren’t Actually Dirty Since It Was Just Boiling Water
I caught this when I walked in on him washing dishes and he only rinsed the pasta pot and put it right back in the cupboard. It wasn’t even dry yet.
My Wife Decided To Wash Our New Cutting Board
By putting it in the dishwasher. She's done this with other things not safe for dishwashers. I think I should be doing dishes full time now.
My Wife Went To McDonald’s And Got Me Apple Slices And Cherry Tomatoes
Does my wife think I need to lose weight?
When My Wife Parks The Car Like This
Worse Than Nothing Gift
I am quite overweight and for the past 2 months I've been diet and exercising to lose weight. I semi-recently became lighter than my wife and it made her upset. She's been making comments that I need to slow down because I'm making her self conscious.
Well today is my birthday and while I never expect a gift, what I got today was like a slap in the face. My one and only gift was a smore maker. I don't even specifically like s'mores, so I don't really see any reason to have bought this for me.
How My Wife Does The Laundry
I do the bulk of our laundry, while my wife will occasionally wash items in urgent situations (dog messes, immediate needs, etc). Our washer died when she tried starting a load. Since we needed the bedsheets for guests the next day, I emptied the washer to find this mess. Like 8-10 times the amount of Oxyclean I normally use, and an insane amount of scent beads. Detergent compartment was also filled to the brim.
My Girlfriend Said She Doesn’t Know If The Eggs Are Still Good, So I Told Her To Put Them In Water And See If They Sink Or Float. That's Not What I Meant
So My Girlfriend Attempted To Sew Me A Monkey
Instead Of Rinsing His Cup Between Drinks, My Boyfriend Will Just Refill It With Whatever Since It “Mixes In His Stomach Anyway”
Pictured is his glass of “water” after milk and oreos.
How My Husband Leaves The Cast Iron After Use
Your Husband “Cleaned” Up The Kitchen Starter Pack
The Way My Husband Eats Cheese With His Ham Sandwich
The Way My Wife Prepares Stir-Fried Vegetables
Husband Scrapes His Toast Crumbs Back Into The Butter Container
My Girlfriend Preps Her Toothbrush And Then Leaves It On The Toilet In Perpetuity
Wife And I Switched Cars For The Day. Any Guesses As To Whose Car This One Is??
My Wife Doesn’t Understand How Advent Calendars Are Supposed To Work
Wife Chose To Try Painting The Wall With The Switch Plate Still On. She Also Has Aspirations Of Becoming A Landlord
My Wife Cuts The Hole In The Milk Bag Too Small, And Doesn't Like It When I Make It Bigger
How My Partner Discard Eggshells, Then He Pits It Back In The Fridge
Girlfriend Couldn’t Open A Lid So She Cut A Hole In It
VALID. This is Talenti Gelato and my husband had to use wire cutters to cut the d**n lid off of one of the pints for me.
Wife Borrowed My Car For 45 Minutes Then Sends Me This And Says She Can’t Move The Car
Every Dish My Fiance "Washes" Looks Like This
Doesn't matter if is a bowl, plate, cup, silverware, pan, etc. I've even tried switching our sponge to a scrub mama, but some how this is still his end result. I'll be rewashing dishes for the rest of my life.
How My Wife Leaves A Non Stick Pan After Cooking Eggs. Every. Single. Time
My Wife Fried A 60-Day Dry-Aged Ribeye In Slices
My Partner Wouldn’t Eat My Sausages Because They Were “Burnt”
My Wife Thinks This Doesn't Matter Since The Table Is Old Anyways
After 10 Years Of Marriage My Wife Still Refuses To Admit She Has Been & Continues To Be A Cover Hog
Despite showing her pictures like this over the past 10 years. This night we also had a comforter on us when we went to bed.
My Husband Runs His Vehicle To Zero Miles Of Gas
Every SO does something the partner can't understand. I ignore so many things. I'm sure it goes the other way. Choose your battles wisely and learn to laugh at each other.
