Man Gropes A Woman At The Club, Her Friend Goes Up To Him And Does The Same
Everybody likes to hit the club every now and then – however, chances are, after the grand night out, you won’t want to visit for a while. It’s noisy and packed, the prices are sky-high, and it’s full of gropey, creepy men!
Take this Redditor, for instance; she was out with some girlfriends when one of them was inappropriately touched, but as a good friend, she followed the culprit and got some sweet revenge.
More info: Reddit
A group of friends goes out clubbing and one of the girls gets groped by a stranger
Image credits: Inga Seliverstova (not the actual photo)
The woman looks uncomfortable, so her pal decides to give the creep a taste of his own medicine
Image credits: Alan Levine (not the actual photo)
Image credits: vickie photography (not the actual photo)
Image source: ladybugx23
“Gave a grabby guy at the bar a taste of his own medicine” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most vengeful communities, telling its members a tale of how she got back at a creep who inappropriately touched her friend at the club. The post managed to garner nearly 30K upvotes as well as 1.2K comments discussing the audacity of some men.
Did you know that according to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, 433,648 Americans aged 12 and older get sexually assaulted or raped each year?
Often, the victims of sexual harassment get called “too sensitive” – however, it’s vital to note that it can happen anywhere, takes many forms, and is always valid. Sexual comments, jokes, or explicit texts without consent; sexual propositions in exchange for benefits like a pay rise or promotion; unwanted touching, hugging, groping, etc.; sexual slurs and insults; stalking, which often has a sexual connotation; indecent exposure – the world is, unfortunately, a very sick place!
Trouble can knock at any hour; it doesn’t respect your boundaries and doesn’t follow a schedule – hence it’s crucial to familiarize yourself with how to protect yourself from such individuals and know what actions to take if it does happen.
Remember that it’s never your fault, and while I’m sure that most of you know how to stay alert, just in case, here are a few tips that could help you minimize the risk: intoxication can make you more vulnerable, so know your limit and keep an eye on your drink to prevent assaulters from spiking it; trust your gut, and if something feels off, leave immediately; stay with your friends; and don’t forget that it’s OK to lie to random strangers!
If you get assaulted, reach out to your close ones, seek medical attention, report the harasser so it won’t happen to others, and proceed with your emotional healing!
Every single person deserves to live in a safe environment without having to fear for their well-being each time they leave their home; it’s vital to stand together, and maybe then we can get a safer tomorrow.
She follows the culprit, confirms that it was his doing, and gropes him in return
Image credits: Inga Seliverstova (not the actual photo)
Thankfully, the victim in today’s story had a great pal who had no trouble putting the so-called pervert back in his well-deserved place!
The friends were out for the night when a group of guys walked past them and groped one of the women. The OP noticed her changed demeanor, so she asked what was wrong, and within seconds of receiving the answer, she started walking toward the culprit.
She confronted the creep and asked him whether he had indeed gotten too handsy with her friend, and after getting a positive response, immediately gave him a taste of his own medicine.
His friends laughed and recorded her, so she decided to manhandle them too, which eventually resulted in her getting the boot from the club – however, while the security didn’t find it all as funny as her drunk self remembered, they still didn’t disagree with her approach.
Not my proudest moment but when I was18years old in a bar a tall man came to me and started putting his hands under my shirt. 3 times I pushed his hand away and told him to get away from me. On the forth time he did it i closed my eyes and punched him in the face as hard as i could, after i kept my eyes shut for a few moment out of fear what he would do but when i opened my eyes the man was nowhere to be seen. Never seen him again. And when i told my mom later she said shes never been worried about me going out after that
I was walking down the sidewalk when a guy grabbed my crotch on the way by. I spun and kicked him dead in the a*s as hard as I could, wearing high heeled boots. As a former track runner it was not some token kick. His girlfriend looked shocked, but I don't know how she ultimately reacted since I kept walking.
I had a guy "falling asleep" on a bench next to me and his hands "just slipping sideways" - right to my a**e. I told him 3 times, very loudly (so others could hear it, this was on a big German main train station) to take his hands off, and each time he nodded and did it again. So I slowly and carefully packed my book into my workbag, stood up, turned around and punched him in the face. I'm not good at that, but it was a lucky punch, split his eyebrow. oh, NOW he was awake and threatening to call the police. I said "go on" and while he was away asked a nearby woman if she heard everything and would be my witness. The answer? "Sure, but don't you think you overreacted?" FFS, WOMEN, STICK TOGETHER AGAINST SEX PESTS, DON'T PROTECT THEM! My friends all found it hilarious (the punch, not the groping). And it felt, really, really good.
