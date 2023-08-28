Man Gropes A Woman At The Club, Her Friend Goes Up To Him And Does The Same

Everybody likes to hit the club every now and then – however, chances are, after the grand night out, you won’t want to visit for a while. It’s noisy and packed, the prices are sky-high, and it’s full of gropey, creepy men!

Take this Redditor, for instance; she was out with some girlfriends when one of them was inappropriately touched, but as a good friend, she followed the culprit and got some sweet revenge.

A group of friends goes out clubbing and one of the girls gets groped by a stranger

Image credits: Inga Seliverstova (not the actual photo)

The woman looks uncomfortable, so her pal decides to give the creep a taste of his own medicine

Image credits: Alan Levine (not the actual photo)

Image credits: vickie photography (not the actual photo)

Image source: ladybugx23

“Gave a grabby guy at the bar a taste of his own medicine” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most vengeful communities, telling its members a tale of how she got back at a creep who inappropriately touched her friend at the club. The post managed to garner nearly 30K upvotes as well as 1.2K comments discussing the audacity of some men.

Did you know that according to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, 433,648 Americans aged 12 and older get sexually assaulted or raped each year?

Often, the victims of sexual harassment get called “too sensitive” – however, it’s vital to note that it can happen anywhere, takes many forms, and is always valid. Sexual comments, jokes, or explicit texts without consent; sexual propositions in exchange for benefits like a pay rise or promotion; unwanted touching, hugging, groping, etc.; sexual slurs and insults; stalking, which often has a sexual connotation; indecent exposure – the world is, unfortunately, a very sick place!

Trouble can knock at any hour; it doesn’t respect your boundaries and doesn’t follow a schedule – hence it’s crucial to familiarize yourself with how to protect yourself from such individuals and know what actions to take if it does happen.

Remember that it’s never your fault, and while I’m sure that most of you know how to stay alert, just in case, here are a few tips that could help you minimize the risk: intoxication can make you more vulnerable, so know your limit and keep an eye on your drink to prevent assaulters from spiking it; trust your gut, and if something feels off, leave immediately; stay with your friends; and don’t forget that it’s OK to lie to random strangers!

If you get assaulted, reach out to your close ones, seek medical attention, report the harasser so it won’t happen to others, and proceed with your emotional healing!

Every single person deserves to live in a safe environment without having to fear for their well-being each time they leave their home; it’s vital to stand together, and maybe then we can get a safer tomorrow.

She follows the culprit, confirms that it was his doing, and gropes him in return

Image credits: Inga Seliverstova (not the actual photo)

Thankfully, the victim in today’s story had a great pal who had no trouble putting the so-called pervert back in his well-deserved place!

The friends were out for the night when a group of guys walked past them and groped one of the women. The OP noticed her changed demeanor, so she asked what was wrong, and within seconds of receiving the answer, she started walking toward the culprit.

She confronted the creep and asked him whether he had indeed gotten too handsy with her friend, and after getting a positive response, immediately gave him a taste of his own medicine.

His friends laughed and recorded her, so she decided to manhandle them too, which eventually resulted in her getting the boot from the club – however, while the security didn’t find it all as funny as her drunk self remembered, they still didn’t disagree with her approach.