“Are You Smarter Than A First Grader?”: 25 Nostalgic Children’s Riddles To Tickle Your Brain

Everyone knows what a riddle is, and some might have even memorized a few. It’s a huge part of our culture that promotes thinking outside the box and coming up with clever solutions. But the fact is… Riddles are just not that popular anymore. Younger folk are exchanging them for puzzle games, while the older generation just knows most of the answers, ruining the surprise.

Well, maybe it’s time to give riddles another chance? Let’s see if they’ve gone so obscure that you forgot even the most classic ones, or if you still know all of them by heart. Put on your thinking caps and let’s begin!

Chalk-drawn thought bubble on blackboard with a clear light bulb inside, symbolizing children's riddles and brain teasers.

Photo credits: Pixabay