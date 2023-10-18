ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is basically trying to see how little you can mess someone up in a few decades. Because, let's face it, no mom and dad is exempt from making mistakes when raising their kids.

However, some are worse at it than others. And you can see it in their children.

So when X user Efi Chéri posted a question on the platform, asking everyone, "What immediately tells you that a person wasn't raised right?" people immediately started sending in their replies.

From being rude to service industry workers to microwaving fish in the company breakroom, here are some of the most popular answers.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

CamillaYahel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
60points
Add photo comments
POST
rangerkanootsen avatar
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pets are a lifetime commitment. If you're not ready for that, don't get one. Simple.

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

yeezyree Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
55points
Add photo comments
POST
rangerkanootsen avatar
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
6 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was a kid I was friends with someone who liked to dismember different animals, from insects and spiders to opossums and cats. Also tried to get me to participate, which I refused. It's partly the reason I became a park ranger: it is my calling to keep animals safe from people like that.

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

JordynGreeneXo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
rangerkanootsen avatar
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't imagine ever doing that. They're trying their best mostly.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

Justbribaby1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points
Add photo comments
POST
rangerkanootsen avatar
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have a campfire story called 'Jenny and the Night Women' about the dangers of always spoiling children. Creepy...

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

yeezyree Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

_oh_abby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
6 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live in England "the country that adores perfect straight lines" and even then you have morons trying to shove themselves through a door despite seeing someone trying to leave, what is that 2 extra seconds going to help you with?! Edit: Typos, weeee!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

_BeautysHerName Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
emmiepsykc avatar
Em
Em
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How to know you've worked in retail too long: you hold the door for someone and then thank THEM.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

JustNaz7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I borrowed a mate's jigsaw, when I gave it back he thought I'd bought him a new one. 'Nah, fella! You just haven't cleaned or maintained it since you got it. So I did it for ya.' Take good care of your own shite as well!

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

whymarjan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

ashleysroom2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

Dazzleeee_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
athinajohn avatar
nm
nm
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a quite new business. Entering in public buildings or standing in front of private ones and recording by the so-called "auditors" (aka frauditors). Aiming to provoke reactions and the police to be called, for the pleasure of their sick audience.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

hdent4mayor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
rangerkanootsen avatar
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't stand deceptive people. Known a few in my day & I hope to never know them again.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

kittydubbs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
gvldavis avatar
Captain Awesome
Captain Awesome
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will close the gap if we are approaching today work and a lane closure notice has been up for several miles.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

kswilson15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

longlive_reuben Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Word! If they can karaoke the Top 40, they can open their mouth and say hello.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#16

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

PoeticBlckgrl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

ThumpingV8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

lailaimaye Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskilpatrick avatar
NetworkMan
NetworkMan
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apart from the no one at the end there, I wouldn't consider this proof someone wasn't raised right. I don't litter in the streets, but I'll leave my empty packets on a table in my own home. I'll leave my pots in the sink because I've just eaten, and can't be bothered cleaning them straight away. This thread is, to me, more about how we treat people and the places in the world we go, what you do in your own home is up too you.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

AndiMbhele Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

siatrini Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
pjhslkranyec avatar
hitex
hitex
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dont keep your trash in your pickup bed! It will fly out & litter just like tossing out your car window!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

ebbonism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

Mone_mcloving Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
catherine-r-brooker avatar
lily jones
lily jones
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always pick the cheapest thing possible when someone else is paying

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

DAQUANDSG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
chr-giorgaki avatar
Chriss21
Chriss21
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Our cleaner at work calls me madam, I told her not to because we are the same age. She said it's not a matter of age, it's a matter of respect because I am superior to her. I could not believe she said that. She is black and apparently was raised to believe she is inferior to white people. I am shocked and incredibly sad, this happened weeks ago and I'm still not over it

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

JasmineMenghuo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

randomscoconut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry but, if you stop suddenly while I'm walking behind you, I'm probably going to go through you. I'll help you up afterwards, but it's important that you learn that lesson.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

stillkocky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
rangerkanootsen avatar
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
6 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're friends with someone who constantly talks about people behind their backs, how long do you think until they'll do it about you?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

Dionthemodel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
pjhslkranyec avatar
hitex
hitex
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or at least appreciating that your perspective isn't the right one for them

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

xcookiexcutie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

JesusBlue396218 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

temi_0000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

Sheeebaaa_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
slf11119999 avatar
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as you're actually invited and didn't just walk in off the street into some random persons house.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

kristinawrites2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
lizzy-abbey avatar
CORGI QUEEN
CORGI QUEEN
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

waiter comes up, waiter: do you want some water? Me: yes thank you Waiter: i'll also take those dishes when I'm done Me:thanks Waiter: Ok all done Me:thank you

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

lifeasmonet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

jaleeceee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

_nic0r Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
lward8958 avatar
Lea Ward
Lea Ward
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. I live with someone like that. It's pure laziness. People keep telling me "maybe he doesn't notice". When there's pee and poo stains on the literal toilet seat I'm sure he fricking notices. If it were just me and him I'd leave it on the toilet seat for him to deal with whilst I use a bathroom elsewhere. It's so infuriating :(

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

ladyofleisuredc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
pjhslkranyec avatar
hitex
hitex
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I give food, water & necessaries to beggars, but not cash - & ppl who harm animals have a special place in hades where they hopefully get treated similarly

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

KendraChenelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
snorkythepig avatar
Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't say their cleanliness. Obviously, cleanliness is important, but lack of hygiene could mean depression or homelessness or other things and doesn't say anything about the person's heart.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

Erocklolw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
catherine-r-brooker avatar
lily jones
lily jones
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay the first one but who washes their hands before opening the fridge? Am I the only one who doesn't?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

lebzzz1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

comingoutmybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
rangerkanootsen avatar
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll respect her when she respects me. Just because they're family doesn't mean they're not toxic.

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

shinathagoat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
rangerkanootsen avatar
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does this include someone who can't feel empathy? Like, I don't know... me?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

lovejada91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
angelab_1 avatar
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There will always be one loud AF asshat and there will always be one that laughs like a hyena at the top of their lungs.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#43

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

Naptown_HTown Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

yaassssyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

Sade__Adu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskilpatrick avatar
NetworkMan
NetworkMan
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, disagree with this one. I'm out and about too much to be taking my shoes on and off all day, plus I have a weird bone in my foot, so tying my shoes takes a few minutes because I do it a certain way.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

Richard2k199 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

SweetMuzik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
snorkythepig avatar
Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Popsicles were actually invented when a kid left his unfinished cup of lemonade on the porch overnight😂

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

OnexGray Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

Mslenah_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

alluringmilani Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lward8958 avatar
Lea Ward
Lea Ward
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's funny when some people are wrong. Poor sense of hygiene also happens when people get really depressed. As someone with depression I'd know. :( some people are just lazy in that sense but perhaps be considerate to those who can't help it

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

Ruby_Deez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or any other form of social media... I'm all for discord, debate and discussion, but arguing for sake of arguing, or to just upset people, is uncalled for and unnecessary.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#52

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

BasilNgidi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
slf11119999 avatar
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll be nice until they're mean to me. Respect is earned, not given, no matter who it is. Edit: I won't be rude if I dont repect them. I'll just avoid them as much as possible and be cordial when i have to interact with them.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

TheDirtyD1587 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

KurSoKrafty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Clear-Signs-Problematic-Upbringing Shares stats

_thatgorl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
blue1steven avatar