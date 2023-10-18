Someone Asks, “What Immediately Tells You That A Person Wasn’t Raised Right?”, 80 Deliver
Parenting is basically trying to see how little you can mess someone up in a few decades. Because, let's face it, no mom and dad is exempt from making mistakes when raising their kids.
However, some are worse at it than others. And you can see it in their children.
So when X user Efi Chéri posted a question on the platform, asking everyone, "What immediately tells you that a person wasn't raised right?" people immediately started sending in their replies.
From being rude to service industry workers to microwaving fish in the company breakroom, here are some of the most popular answers.
Pets are a lifetime commitment. If you're not ready for that, don't get one. Simple.
When I was a kid I was friends with someone who liked to dismember different animals, from insects and spiders to opossums and cats. Also tried to get me to participate, which I refused. It's partly the reason I became a park ranger: it is my calling to keep animals safe from people like that.
I can't imagine ever doing that. They're trying their best mostly.
We have a campfire story called 'Jenny and the Night Women' about the dangers of always spoiling children. Creepy...
I borrowed a mate's jigsaw, when I gave it back he thought I'd bought him a new one. 'Nah, fella! You just haven't cleaned or maintained it since you got it. So I did it for ya.' Take good care of your own shite as well!
I can't stand deceptive people. Known a few in my day & I hope to never know them again.
I will close the gap if we are approaching today work and a lane closure notice has been up for several miles.
Word! If they can karaoke the Top 40, they can open their mouth and say hello.
Apart from the no one at the end there, I wouldn't consider this proof someone wasn't raised right. I don't litter in the streets, but I'll leave my empty packets on a table in my own home. I'll leave my pots in the sink because I've just eaten, and can't be bothered cleaning them straight away. This thread is, to me, more about how we treat people and the places in the world we go, what you do in your own home is up too you.
I always pick the cheapest thing possible when someone else is paying
Our cleaner at work calls me madam, I told her not to because we are the same age. She said it's not a matter of age, it's a matter of respect because I am superior to her. I could not believe she said that. She is black and apparently was raised to believe she is inferior to white people. I am shocked and incredibly sad, this happened weeks ago and I'm still not over it
I'm sorry but, if you stop suddenly while I'm walking behind you, I'm probably going to go through you. I'll help you up afterwards, but it's important that you learn that lesson.
If you're friends with someone who constantly talks about people behind their backs, how long do you think until they'll do it about you?
Oh, wow - that is such a point of cultural difference.
As long as you're actually invited and didn't just walk in off the street into some random persons house.
waiter comes up, waiter: do you want some water? Me: yes thank you Waiter: i'll also take those dishes when I'm done Me:thanks Waiter: Ok all done Me:thank you
Yep. I live with someone like that. It's pure laziness. People keep telling me "maybe he doesn't notice". When there's pee and poo stains on the literal toilet seat I'm sure he fricking notices. If it were just me and him I'd leave it on the toilet seat for him to deal with whilst I use a bathroom elsewhere. It's so infuriating :(
I wouldn't say their cleanliness. Obviously, cleanliness is important, but lack of hygiene could mean depression or homelessness or other things and doesn't say anything about the person's heart.
Okay the first one but who washes their hands before opening the fridge? Am I the only one who doesn't?
I'll respect her when she respects me. Just because they're family doesn't mean they're not toxic.
Does this include someone who can't feel empathy? Like, I don't know... me?
Again, disagree with this one. I'm out and about too much to be taking my shoes on and off all day, plus I have a weird bone in my foot, so tying my shoes takes a few minutes because I do it a certain way.
Popsicles were actually invented when a kid left his unfinished cup of lemonade on the porch overnight😂
Or any other form of social media... I'm all for discord, debate and discussion, but arguing for sake of arguing, or to just upset people, is uncalled for and unnecessary.
I'll be nice until they're mean to me. Respect is earned, not given, no matter who it is. Edit: I won't be rude if I dont repect them. I'll just avoid them as much as possible and be cordial when i have to interact with them.