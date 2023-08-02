A netizen wanted to hear others’ stories about where the “smart kid” from school ended up after everyone graduated. From brilliant careers, and weird turns to tragedy, the internet delivered, so prepare to sift through a multitude of human experiences, be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own tales below. We also got in touch with therapist and neuroscientist Bobbi Banks to learn more.

Sometimes you get hit by a wave of curiosity, wondering where that one person from school is now. Social media has done wonders to allow us to keep in touch, even when we maybe would prefer to keep our distance, but sometimes it can be interesting to hear others’ experiences.

#1 He went to MIT, works for Apple, and has a very expensive home in California. He also has a wife and 4 kids and seems to be very happy. I remember he was programming games in high school and was valedictorian. A big nerd who became a wealthy big nerd.

#2 Died from a brain tumour right after he graduated high school. He was dang smart. Could play the piano upside down too.

#3 Guy had 3 scholarship offers, lasted 1 year in uni before jumping off a building. Feel sorry for him and his family.

Bored Panda got in touch with award-winning integrative counselor, coach, and neuroscientist Bobbi Banks to learn more about how high school affects a person's development. “High school is considered a key period in our development. It’s a time when we start to establish our identity and how we fit into the world around us. Whether filled with positive or negative experiences, it’s a time of many firsts and emotionally charged memories.” “Strong emotions often equal strong memories, which explains why we often think of people from high school in the later stages of life. Apart from the general curiosity we all have, we check up on the people from our past who made us feel something. It’s often closely linked to what’s currently going on in our lives or perhaps something we’re missing, longing for, or even something we’re trying to heal from. Essentially, it stems from the desire to experience certain feelings again or to process painful memories which may have been triggered in our present.”

#4 Smartest guy from my high school became an actual rocket scientist.

#5 There were two. They were twins. They're both geneticists now with PHDs, and they work at the same university.

#6 Superstar pediatric neurosurgeon.



Most confident person I’ve ever met. (Guess you’d have to be, to cut open a little kid’s skull and operate on their brain.)

Even as adults, people still invoke feelings and concepts about who one was in school. “The people who have had mainly positive memories may find themselves longing for the sense of belonging, connection, freedom, and acceptance they may have experienced, especially when they’re facing challenges or are feeling disconnected in the present. Revisiting such memories or reconnecting with those people in some way is an attempt to recapture the feelings or provide temporary relief,” Bobbi shared with Bored Panda.

#7 He's in jail for murder. Came as a surprise.

#8 That was me. I'm now a stay-at-home dad of four wonderful kids and in a loving, sixteen year marriage. My wife is my best friend. While I may not have reached my full potential academically, I'm happy. Very happy. I realized that life is too short to care about anything other than living my life the way that I want to, not the way that I'm expected to.

#9 He went to Harvard Law School then moved back and created a startup that helps make healthcare accessible in disadvantaged communities. Was a great guy then and great guy now.

“On the other hand, people who have had negative or traumatic experiences may also often recollect painful memories from high school and the people behind them. This can be a way of processing unresolved emotions, healing the wounds they carry, and seeking closure. Contemplating the challenging relationships of the past can also be a means of reaffirming their personal boundaries and ensuring they avoid repeating unhealthy patterns in their present and future interactions.”

#10 Dropped out of college to marry and support the much younger woman he got pregnant. Now (30 years later) owns a boardgame store with a large back room for mini painting and games and plays dad to half the neurodivergent kids in town. Still married to the same woman too. It's not a high flying life but he makes a difference to so many people.

To make y'all feel better: He was 23 I think and she was 18, a big age gap when you're young. It was also in the Netherlands, were at least at the time (I've been gone a while) we didn't really care so much as long as it wasn't a 10 year difference or one of them was under 15. Teenagers have sex drives, it happens.

#11 He is currently an aerospace engineer who played a big role in the engineering of the Canadarm.

#12 I believe he works for NASA. He deleted his Facebook a while ago (like the smartest kid in our class would do), but that’s what he was doing last I checked.

“Ultimately, reminiscing about both positive and negative aspects of high school experiences can serve as a powerful catalyst for self-discovery and self-awareness. It allows us to confront our past selves, reflect on our vulnerabilities, and appreciate the lessons we learned along the way. By recognizing the connections between our past and present, we become better equipped to shape a more meaningful and fulfilling future.”

#13 Crushed under the weight of expectations and mental illness he burned out and works call centers now instead of his full potential.

#14 Disappeared into a shadowy government job. *poof* gone.

#15 He got his PhD in engineering, started his own company, and was a multimillionaire by 45.

Lastly, we wanted to know if high school really can show who a person will be or if it’s not the be-all, end-all of a person’s life. “Although high school plays a significant role in shaping our identity and values, I don't believe it's the sole determinant of future success or happiness. It's only a chapter and luckily we are the authors of our life story. The past will always be a part of us but we shouldn't forget that today's actions also hold power in determining tomorrow's reality.” Bobbi has resources available on her blog here, and you can find her Instagram page here.

#16 She married a religious fruitcake 12 years older than she was almost immediately after graduation and started pumping out kids. Never went to college. Has never had a job. Spends her days on Facebook shaming people for being sinners.

#17 He moved to Poland and became a Molecular Biologist.

#18 He was an idealist, became a priest and served in the Vatican, became disillusioned and left the church, got two masters degrees, and died by his own hand. He was a truly good person who couldn’t marry his ideals with the reality of the church.

#19 All the pressure made me have a mental break down in college. I was diagnosed with many illnesses mentally. Finished my first round with a 3.98.



Got diagnosed with fibromyalgia. F****d my body and memory so bad i had to quit my job working at our doctor's office. Developed severe myofascial pelvoc pain syndrome.



I lost everything. Including my husband. He cheated and left because not working made me not part of the team.



I wish I put more effort into experiences rather than education as now I'm disabled and it all feels pointless and worthless as I'm in debt I can't work out of.

#20 She became an right wing religious fanatic with 9 kids.

#21 [EDIT: Let me correct my post. She married the now SECOND richest man. It’s hard to keep up with the billionaires and how fast their interest doubled their wealth over the pandemic 🙄]



She married the (now) richest man in the world. Divorced him and is now the 4th richest human. Not bad.

#22 I was voted "Most likely to succeed"



At the time I was a B student (graduated with just under a 3.0 GPA). I'm not sure why they voted me that. I was "smart" and did spend my time programming and thinking about physics and math, so that's probably why.



I went to community college and did well enough to transfer to UC Berkeley. Then I did an MS at UCLA. I started working at Google after and got married and had a kid. I left after 5 years to do a PhD at Stanford in Computer Science (artificial intelligence). Just graduated. It'll be my 20 year reunion soon.



So I guess I did succeed, though I haven't really made a mark on the world (yet maybe).



But actually, there were tons of really successful people in my graduating class. During high school everyone seemed angsty and mean, but so many of them got their acts together. There are dozens of PhD's and MD's and journalists business people, etc. I mean, yes there were definitely a good number of not so successful people too, but I don't think I was a major outlier.

#23 She directs (if that’s what it’s called) a popular children’s cartoon on netflix and makes $$$$. She often posts about houses for sale in her Los Angeles neighborhood- each is asking about 10 million minimum. Guess she did ok. Wish I knew we were both gay back then 😂. Joking. She was boring.

#24 After never having even smoked a cigarette or drank alcohol in high school, straight As all the way through, he got a full ride to a really good university. As a freshman he dropped acid, walked out in front of a car and was killed.

#25 She got a PhD is Neuroscience from Stanford and I think she's a professor or associate professor somewhere now.



She was possibly the sweetest girl I'd ever met. I was an intelligent underachiever, and ended up in a few AP courses with her because our teachers saw my test scores and refused to continue to let me do dipshit things with my dipshit friends; she was always super proud of me when I actually showed up and put some effort in and, Lo and behold, got excellent marks. Honestly she really turned around the last 2 years of HS for me.



Also she's wicked hot now. A hot genius.

#26 She's a professor at Oxford University.

#27 He was drafted in the seventh round by the St Louis cardinals and he was getting his masters in biomed at 21-22, played a few years in lower ball after signing around a quarter mill signing bonus.



Now he’s a nuclear medicine doctor.

#28 I ended up being a drug addict and a cook at a bar. Being smart doesn't do anything if it just drives you to insecurity and depression, except make you loathe yourself for not living up to your potential.

#29 That was me! Or smartest as in best achieving academically. Went on to uni and studied history and a masters in medieval history, graduated both top of the class. Everyone expected me to do a PhD but I found academics too lonely and wanted to have a more social workplace so became a history teacher in high school instead and love it!

#30 Works in Tesco stacking shelves. He was an aerospace engineer but he had some mental health issues and just couldn’t take the pressure. Super smart and really nice guy, but always struggled socially.

#31 Material science PhD at Georgia Tech. Working on some weird adhesive that they plan to use on a space mission. Got into IIT Bombay but instead went to some Northwestern University for material engineering in US. You feel dumb talking to him, but he’s a good guy.

#32 She worked at John’s Hopkins doing research with Psilocybin.

#33 My best friend (at the time; we drifted apart and speak only rarely now). He got a PhD. at Harvard, studied science in Antarctica, and now teaches at an Ivy League university.

#34 The smartest kid in my school was really popular, and was one of my closest friends. But when he graduated he left everyone and everything behind-including his family. He even changed his name.



I found out this little bit of information because a friend went to an academic conference and showed me a group photo and he was in it. I exclaimed, “That’s my friend Pascal!” He kept his first name but his last name was an anagram of his original name.

#35 I had such a big crush on her and told her. We dated, she moved across country to study and is now a Doctor. So proud of her even though our lives changed paths.

#36 When I was in middle school, we had a super smart kid join later on in the semester that was always teased because he was above everyone else mentally. I think in 8th grade he was doing 10th or 11th grade mathematics. Any test that he took he passed with flying colors (hardly even studying). He befriended me. I was kinda quiet in middle school because of stuff going on at home. His mom always made me an extra sandwich whenever she made his lunch.



I lost contact after graduation but a few years later when I was a sophomore in college I decided to look him up on Facebook and couldn’t believe what I saw. There was my friend the brainiac smoking salvia out of a huge bong as his profile picture. I think he had to take it down because when I looked him up again he had pics of him drinking out of a funnel..

#37 Got a full ride to Harvard. Did an internship his first summer at Intel and was killed by a drunk driver a few weeks after arriving in California. F*****g couldn’t believe it when it happened 25 years ago. Still can’t really.

#38 Had a full ride through Berklee. Ended up experimenting a lot with hallucinogens. Started to believe he was a Starchild or Starseed and was from another planet. Ended up starving himself in a national park to die with the earth so he could meet other star children. F*****g miss and love you buddy.

#39 Went to college for mathematics as one of the most promising young minds in the Midwest. Was in college for a year before switching to study Spanish. Dropped out a year later. Currently works at Gamestop 20 minutes from his parents house, where he lives.



He was a good friend of mine, but I recently learned that he considered me his best friend. It's such a shame that his intelligence is going to waste. He is literally so smart, and has such a talent for math, bit he seems "content" with his life. Who am I to judge.

#40 Dude signed a multimillion dollar offer for an engineer at Comptroller who sent him to Europe where he traveled, added to his funds, became FB with a pop idol in Korea, came back here, left again to go be Zaphod Beeblebrox.



Guy farted clouds of luck and charisma.



Winner. And, a genuinely kind man.

#41 He went to ace the board exam... twice in two different fields. I couldn't be prouder. Most importantly, he became my boyfriend and changed many perspectives I had in life. I'd have never lived up to this day were it not for him, and I hope I did (and still do) my best to care for him the same. It wasn't always shiny days. He had very depressive episodes, with lots of doubts and being forced to face heavy pressure. We had a toxic relationship in between and a lot of things weren't healthy at all. I even projected a lot of insecurities, especially being with this very intelligent person compared to my "inferior self". Imagine hormones and adulting mixing up, wow. Fortunately, we are in a sooo much better state right now. Man, was it a journey. We changed and developed as our own individuals, with lots of moments shared together. I'm lucky to have him. I don't care if he's smart or whatever, he's fcking funny and is able to listen to me rant about whatever favorite thing I have for the day. He's not a cat person, but damn I'm trying to convert him through the cat subreddits here. And I'll be here for him.

#42 Topper of our class and me ended up at the same big tech company. And it irritates him to the core that someone who didn’t put in as much effort as he did throughout school and engineering are at the same place, and in a similar position as him. I know I even earn more than him, but that would be rubbing salt with masala on his wounds.

#43 There are two. I remember one of them crying when they got an A- on a test in like 7th grade.



One of them(the one who cried) is an executive in a fortune 500 company. Nothing special but making a lot of money.



The other one is a brain surgeon.

#44 He did his undergraduate degree, couldn’t afford a masters etc so ended up working in offices for 15 years where he had to hide his intelligence around his co workers. Finally founded his own company & is now in politics where he can be the smartest person in the room & people will respect it. Good guy just way above most people’s level of intelligence & has had to hide it most of his life.

#45 I was valedictorian in a class of <20 people in high school. I never found work in the field I studied in college and was tired of the s****y entry level work I’d been stuck doing for years, so I went back to school for some certs related to IT and programming. I’m doing just above entry-level IT work now, which is fine. The girl I was planning to marry left me shortly after I turned thirty, but because of the housing market I’m forced to live in the guest room of the home we had bought together. Due to one of the jobs I’d worked before getting into IT, I’m dealing with anxiety and depression caused by PTSD. I’m living in a city that I hate after having left my friends and family behind to move in with my now ex, so I’m very much alone.

People often said I was smart, but it was always just surface-level facts and decent communication skills.

I know my situation could always be worse. I’m grateful to have a job and a place to sleep, and being able to communicate with friends over Discord has been helpful.

Still, I’d hoped my thirties wouldn’t be like this.

#46 Not my class but the one above me, and it was my brother. He was superlative winner: best smile, most likely to be famous, likely to succeed, best dressed, most likely to be famous, etc… the school made him pick two. He also won prom king and fulfilled all his projected roles.



As his little sister, my big brother is my absolute HERO of a human all around. He is a PA making bank, drives a cool car, humble af, has a beautiful gf I hope to call my SIL one day.



Me? I got “seinoritis” and the school had to call my Mom to let me know I needed to show up for superlative pics lol. I’m an artist. I work with rockstars on the spectrum. I have a hundred plants and solo travel to go hiking. Imo, WE made it. All the money in the world wouldn’t put me through his academic endurance. He is such a great role model, I’m so blessed to have him as my big brother and best friend. He calls me for his mental turmoils and I make time. I call him when I made a new art/plant sale. Our relationship is unmatched.

#47 He just accepted a full professorship at a big university in the States. Particle physicist.



Also my bestie.

#48 I was one of 19 valedictorians in my class of about 520 (no weighted grades so we all had 4.0 GPA). I got a BSci degree at a state university (magna cum laude), worked lab tech jobs, worked for the forest service, moved overseas, earned a Masters, and now I'm a park ranger. Doing well academically in high school and college really burned me out. Now I get to work outdoors and am pretty happy. Still have regrets and think about what I could have been but I try not to let it get to me.



No clue whatvthe other 18 valedictorians are up to.

#49 He got someone preggers right out of hs. So he decided to not go to the ivy league school he had a full scholarship to and stay home to be a dad. He got his associates at the local community college and is now a science teacher at the same high school he graduated from.





I talk to him every once in a while when I’m down there to visit my parents. He’s always asking about my job cause he wanted to be a software engineer when he graduated high school and the community college didn’t even have regular computer classes so he settled for some environmental science degree.

#50 That was me. Dux (or valedictorian) of my high school. Voted “brainiest” by my peers for the school year book. Highest university entrance grades of my school. Quintessential nerd.



I went into chemical engineering, because that was the degree “brainy” kids did. I was okay at the job, but never great. Bounced around across five different manufacturing companies, mostly in entry level positions or close to it. Has some mild successes, got a few promotions. Got made redundant a lot. Finally secured a management position after ten years. And realised I absolutely hated every aspect of the job.



Did a lot of soul searching. It really was a massive shock to my system that I had “failed” at something that was meant to be for the smart people. Took a lot for me to redefine my identity without smart being at the heart of it.



These days I teach chemistry at the local high school. I absolutely love it. Kind of regret that I turned my nose up for years because I was “to smart to be a teacher”. But I can’t change the past, so all that’s left to do is learn from it.

#51 She died of alcoholism last year.

#52 We graduated high school 23 years ago. Now she's a neurosurgeon. And a Hooters girl on the weekends just for fun (was a Hooters girl in college, made the calendar and everything). I still run into her from time to time, still as nice as she's always been.

#53 He was smart enough to never associate with people from high school, again. He has never attended a reunion and it’s been over 30 yrs.

#54 The smartest one I knew ended up drowning, tragically, right after we graduated. I wish I could have seen him make an impact on the world.

#55 Died in a car accident sophomore year. I loved her. First person I felt those feelings for. I could remember the first time I saw her in kindergarten. We also learned to golf together my freshman year. It was tragic because she had so much potential and died overachieving trying to get to school early for jazz band practice. It was snowing and school hadn’t been delayed or canceled yet as our superintendent liked to always wait last minute. She hit a slick spot and collided with a semi.

#56 The smartest kids I knew in school turned to alcohol. and doing really dumb s**t (maybe not all but quite a few). The bullies didn’t amount to anything either. The mediocre ones in the middle were the ones that had successful careers and normal lives.

#57 Fentayl happened to her. Married the most abusive guy ever and had 3 kids. Divorced.

#58 Went to a big college. Got a degree in tech. Now makes six figures and owns a townhouse outside of Baltimore.



He lives with his grandmother mainly. Smokes a s**t load of weed. Flys a girl from Colorado to f**k and smoke with.



I married his sister.

#59 Unfortunately, the smartest kid in my class in middle school ended his life in 8th grade. He was also a brilliant violinist, I was his stand partner in orchestra. I was proud to be his brother's stand partner in high school. Rest in peace Connor.

#60 I was one of those. I got my BA, dropped out of grad school. Now I make 18k USD in a developing country and I'm reasonably happy with my life after about 7 years of on-and-off s*icidal depression.

#61 His mom wouldn’t let him play with me anymore because he was in the advanced reading group. Ran into him 20 years later, he was a paper salesman at a failing paper company.

#62 Got married, became a Christian (much to everyone’s surprise), and started a chain of after-school tutoring programs in Singapore where parents will pay any price for after school tutoring.

#63 Overdose. Kid was valedictorian and probably the highest person at our school at any given moment and that’s saying something considering the town we were in. Sad as f**k. RIP

#64 He works for Apple and hits the gym like crazy bc of all his free time. Has more women and less worries than me. And I respect it.

#65 One is an anaesthetist, one is a paediatric cardiologist, and the other was CFO of a major bank in our home country before moving to Switzerland to work in finance there.

#66 1 person works for Philips in Japan. Another completed PG from JIPMER. Another one works for an AI startup in Bengaluru.

#67 The brightest student in our class is currently working with some software development company in Germany. Found this out a week ago when was out with friends.

#68 He spent years researching how to cloak himself like “the predator” from the 1987 film with Arnold Schwarzenegger. He got surprisingly far before he ended up getting a top-secret government job. Haven’t heard from him since. Maybe he’s a secret agent, maybe he actually became the predator ? No one knows

#69 He got sick with a rare stomach disease and isn't doing too good.

#70 She went to med school, far as I know her life is good.

#71 He died from cancer shortly after graduation :(

#72 Works as a staff engineer at a tech company.

#73 She moved to Florida and works for Disney.

#74 I amounted to nothing.





Is what most people would say looking at me. But the truth is I am living a satisfying and happy life, no debt because I chose not to go to college, a wonderful woman who is madly in love with me and I her, and I enjoy my free time doing what I love. I'm happy. I'm not rich. I don't have a prestigious job or title, but I am legitimately satisfied with life.





I win.

#75 Supreme Court justice.

#76 Fricken financial advisor. One of those salesman types.

#77 She moved to Switzerland and got her PHD in physics! And she’s my best friend.

#78 IIT, MIT. Boston Dynamics.