‘The Cultural Tutor’ Explains Why Some Cities Feel More Alive Than Others
Architecture

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Justinas Keturka

Jennifer Bradley, founding director of the Center for Urban Innovation at the Aspen Institute and co-author, with Bruce Katz, of The Metropolitan Revolution: How Cities and Metros Are Fixing Our Broken Politics and Fragile Economy, thinks that in too many cities “public” has become synonymous with shoddy, dirty, dangerous and second-rate.

“The low quality of, and low expectations for, public services and spaces might not seem like an existential threat to cities, but when people stop believing in the value of public provisions, stop using them and paying for them, cities lose their core function: to be places of opportunity, places of mixing of people, ideas, cultures and habits, which produces more innovation and more mixing—a virtuous cycle,” Bradley explained to Politico.

So how can urban planners facilitate the development of a more colorful, vibrant settlement instead of a lifeless one? Well, one way is to adopt a so-called mixed-use approach. And there’s a recent Twitter thread by the account ‘The Cultural Tutor’ that explains this concept beautifully.

More info: culturaltutor.com | Twitter

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Image credits: culturaltutor

Some people support this approach

Image credits: miketaiyou1

Image credits: asdkjfalksjdfla

Image credits: jmbnewman

Image credits: nurrrwhale382

Image credits: caroIene

Image credits: Alex_Davies27

Image credits: Alex_Davies27

Image credits: caisson68

Image credits: BrandtAWitt

Image credits: fadlicuy

Image credits: jfadlicuy

While others aren’t really excited about it

Image credits: RaidersToVegas

Image credits: ASIAMTWEET

Image credits: 5coEn1

Image credits: kan_immanuel

Image credits: sam_edwoods

Image credits: maybe_dan_

Image credits: JaneE199

Image credits: MKLPTR

Image credits: John_VanAmburg

Image credits: DjMittenzz

Image credits: Schmoseph1

Image credits: unseen_carousel

Image credits: EnriqueTheBunny

Image credits: jedmcguirk

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
