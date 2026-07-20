Christopher Nolan’s Bizarre Rules Spark Backlash After Stars Reveal Surprising Items Banned From Set

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Christopher Nolan is known for demanding total commitment from his actors, but the rules on The Odyssey may be even stranger than fans expected.

As the star-studded epic dominates the box office, Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway have offered a rare glimpse into the director’s famously unconventional filmmaking methods.

From the way actors are expected to work to the everyday items reportedly banned from his sets, Nolan’s methods have already raised plenty of eyebrows.

Highlights Christopher Nolan's unusual set rules have sparked a heated backlash from fans.

Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway reveal the director's strict production commandments.

Nolan's controversial filmmaking habits have divided fans over where to draw the line.

The surprising list of items reportedly banned from the set has left many fans wondering whether Nolan’s methods are genius or simply excessive.

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The Odyssey stars reveal Christopher Nolan’s bizarre set rules

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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey premiered last week to rave reviews from critics and fans alike, earning a near-perfect 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the director’s famously meticulous approach comes with a few tough rules.

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The film’s leads, Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway, revealed that the Oscar-winning director runs a notoriously strict set. During an appearance on the talk show Royal Court, the actors revealed the “commandments” of a Nolan set.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

“Thou shalt work hard,” Damon, 55, said, while his 43-year-old co-star, Hathaway, quipped, “Thou shalt not wear Uggs.”

Damon, who plays Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, explained Nolan’s disdain for Uggs, claiming the shoes represent a level of leisure the director dislikes. He then revealed that the director also does not allow actors to watch playback or sit on chairs.

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“Thou shalt not sit down. There are no chairs on set,” he added.

According to reports, the 55-year-old director himself reportedly does not use a chair. He allegedly also bans the cast and crew from using phones and water bottles on the set.

Fans are divided over Christopher Nolan’s strange set rules

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Nolan’s rules garnered plenty of attention on social media, with some fans infuriated by the filmmaker’s no-chairs policy. On X, several users argued that Nolan was taking things too far by not allowing his cast to sit.

“Filming lasts 14+ hours for crew, and standing that entire time can and will cause chronic pain and injury,” one person wrote.

No chairs on set is diabolical — Thuggets Nation (@thuggetsnation) July 18, 2026

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Another commented, “I really hate this. Chairs are just a basic accommodation for invisible disabilities which surround everyone.”

“Good lord, he still doesn’t have chairs on set? Let the people sit down!” a third person added.

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Some users defended the director, arguing that the no-chairs policy might not be as strict as Damon made it sound.

“If not chairs, something else will be there,” one person said.

In 2020, Nolan faced similar criticism over reports of a strict no-chairs policy on his sets. However, the director’s spokesperson later disputed the claims, saying that phones and sm*king were the only things banned on his sets.

Christopher Nolan explained why he doesn’t allow phones on set

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While promoting The Odyssey, Tom Holland and Lupita Nyong’o reiterated that Nolan forbids the cast and crew from using phones on set.

The director, who famously doesn’t own a smartphone, has explained in the past that he considers phones a “huge distraction.”

The funniest part is Matt Damon casually saying, “There are no chairs on set.😂 It makes Nolan sound like he’s running a military operation. — Michael | Health and wellness (@MichaelAgbajel2) July 18, 2026

During a 2017 interview with Esquire, Nolan revealed that he began making films at a time when carrying phones on set was considered unprofessional.

While he admitted that working without phones can initially be difficult for new crew members, he said the policy helps them concentrate better.

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“Everybody understands. I’ve had a lot of crews thank me. With a set, we’re trying to create a bubble of alternate reality,” he said.

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Despite the strict policy, Holland, who plays Telemachus in the film, revealed that some “sneaky crew members” managed to bring their phones onto the set, allowing him to keep up with a soccer match.

The Odyssey is currently playing in theaters.