TikToker Calls People Decorating Their Christmas Trees In A Classic Way Boring, Netizens Are Divided

Everyone has a different way of decorating their Christmas tree. But lately, many trends have people going for classy and simplistic types of decorations.

However, some people have a problem with that. For instance, one TikToker made a video calling people who follow these trends boring, arguing that the result is supposed to be on the totally opposite side of the spectrum. Scroll down for the full story!

Christmas is all about happiness, and joy is rarely sleek, classy, and minimalistic

Image credits: @nattiejopo

“I don’t know who needs to hear this. Well, actually, I do. It’s boring people”

“But Christmas tree decorations are not supposed to be sleek, and classy, and minimalist. It’s supposed to look like joy has thrown up in your house. Okay? It’s supposed to be a little bit tacky. So loosen up, buy yourself a tacky little Christmas decoration, and stop taking yourself so seriously because, I promise you, no one is impressed.”

Image credits: @joelmwood

Image credits: @thepostens

Image credits: @joelmwood

Image credits: @kathypetras

Image credits: @joelmwood

Image credits: @kathypetras

Check out the TikTok video below

Image credits: @magicmik_

The man in the video is Joel Wood, who wears many hats. He’s a UK-based actor, voiceover artist, podcast host, YouTuber, and TikToker. He has nearly 500,000 followers and almost 19 million likes on TikTok alone, which is also where he recently posted a video that got an unusual amount of attention.

In addition to being viewed over 16 million times, his viral video about how Christmas decorations aren’t supposed to be classy spread across the internet, grabbing around 2.6 million likes, 17,000 comments, 98,000 saves, and 42,000 shares.

Joel’s take that Christmas tree decorations should look like “joy has thrown up in your house” sparked debate in the comment section, which got pretty divided.

Some people were completely in the same boat with the tacky Christmas perspective and joined in bashing all the beige decoration ideas. However, others argued that the tree should look the way the person who owns it wants, and following this advice might just ruin it for them.

Following the posting of this TikTok were a lot of other stitched videos, where, in response to Joel, they showed off their own Christmas trees and the tackiness they achieved while decorating them. From toys and action figures to toy train tracks running around them – these trees had everything!

Image credits: @kristinamweston

Joel Wood is not the only person advocating for tacky Christmas tree decorations. For example, Sophie Robinson, an interior designer with over 20 years of experience in the field, shares quite a similar opinion.

In her blog, the woman said that Christmas is about 2 things: The children and the nostalgia. In other words, it’s about creating memories that can be fondly remembered in the future.

However, this goal is difficult to achieve if you fixate on having everything set impeccably. In situations like this, perfect usually simply sucks out the joy and can easily bring dissatisfaction and sadness to both the real kids running around and the inner children inside of us.

The interior designer further shared her ruleset that she follows when decorating her Christmas tree at home. And it starts with getting a real Christmas tree instead of a fake one.

She advocated for this decision by saying that for plastic trees to be more environmentally friendly, you have to keep them for 25 years, and it’s rare that people would do that. In addition, nothing fake can recreate the smell of the real tree, filling the room with its scent.

Next, Sophie Robinson said that if you have kids, the tree should be up for them to decorate because they might just be making memories that will stay with them for life. And if not, just go crazy yourself. What’s the point of seriousness?

Image credits: @janelle_s7

Even if it’s only grownups in the house, having some good decorations on the tree is nice. And it doesn’t have to be expensive. The designer suggests adding some decorations made at home as they will always be the most authentic, even if imperfect. And in addition, it’s always a treat to have some edible things hanging on the tree.

Of course, you shouldn’t forget the lights. You can go multicolored with a few different ones. However, the woman suggests adding white to the mix, as the way it pops out of dark green has quite an effect.

Lastly, just play around with different shapes, sizes, and placements. Some decorations can sit at the top of the branches, and others can hang back. The placement and sizes give the tree a fuller feeling, and the shapes are just plain fun.

Ultimately, Christmas is all about fun. And while everybody is eligible to enjoy whatever they want, it’s really worth loosening up, just like Joel Wood said, and not going for classy and minimalist perfection just for the sake of it.

It’s absolutely okay to want to have your decorations classy and simplistic. After all, it’s a personal preference. Just don’t go repainting your toddler’s toy Christmas tree with “sad beige” colors like in this recent story, because hyperfocusing on something that some popular person online said is equally crazy, no matter which side you take.

How did you like this story? How do you decorate your Christmas trees? Come down and tell us all about it!

Some people agreed with the TikToker’s idea, while others argued that Christmas tree decorations are a personal choice

