After Revealing Secrets To 100lbs Weight Loss, Chrissy Metz Shows Off Slimmed-Down Look

This Is Us alum Chrissy Metz showed off her latest glow-up and 100-pound slim-down on the red carpet.

The actress, 44, appeared at Variety’s Power of Women event on May 1 in Nashville. She posed for the cameras in a pink, blue and yellow dress and white cowboy boots.

Chrissy recently spoke about her weight loss journey, years after being humiliated by her stepfather and judged by strangers for her body.

Chrissy Metz showed off her 100-pound slim-down on the red carpet.

She attended Variety’s Power of Women event on May 1 in Nashville.

The actress, 44, shared the secrets behind her weight loss journey.

She previously said her 'This Is Us' contract included a specific clause for weight loss.

Image credits: chrissymetz

There was “definitely mental, physical, emotional ab*se” inflicted by her stepfather when she was a child.

“[He] would weigh me in the kitchen or threaten to lock the cupboards,” she previously said.

Last week, Chrissy flaunted her 100-lb. weight loss on the red carpet during Variety’s Power of Women event.

“Happy for her!! She looks beautiful!” one fan said, while another wrote, “Good for her! She’s beautiful no matter what her size!”

Image credits: chrissymetz

“She’s so beautiful. It’s very hard to lose but she’ll get there. The slower the better too,” another said.

“I can’t tell! 100lbs should be noticeable even at her size,” said one social media user. “She is a wonderful actress though.”

The actress attended Variety’s Power of Women event on May 1 in Nashville

Image credits: Danielle Del Valle/Variety

Last month, the actress revealed she is focusing on her health and fitness regime. She said she always enjoyed strength training and lifting weights more than cardio.

“I don’t want to run unless I’m being chased,” she told the Daily Mail in April, while promoting her children’s book When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings.

Image credits: Danielle Del Valle/Variety / chrissymetz

When asked what she thinks about Ozempic, she said it is a “personal” decision for someone to include it in their weight loss journey.

“I think if you’re not hurting anybody, and you’re not hurting yourself, you should do what you feel is right for your body or your mind or whatever,” she told the outlet.

The actress, 44, recalled how her stepfather would humiliate her for her weight as a child

Image credits: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The Emmy nominee has been outspoken about how people have left her traumatized due to the stigma around weight.

She wrote in her 2018 memoir This Is Me that her stepfather would hit her and weigh her just to humiliate her.

“He’d get the scale from the bathroom and clang it hard on the kitchen floor. ‘Well, get on the damn thing!’ Trigger would yell,” she penned.

Prior to her fame from the popular family drama This Is Us, Chrissy said even strangers would look at her differently because of her weight.

“Before the show, I could go on an airplane and someone could not want to sit next to me if they were too squished or they were going to be like, ‘Oh, gosh, here comes a big girl that I have to sit next to,’” she said.

Strangers also treated her differently because of the stigma around weight

Image credits: Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic / Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

People would be “bothered” and not “engage” with her earlier.

“But because now I’m on a TV show, they don’t care. Or they’re like, ‘Oh, well, you’re famous,’” she added.

The Masked Singer contestant said she couldn’t fully wrap her head around how people treated her different before and fame.

Image credits: chrissymetz

“I don’t understand it,” she said on the Jamie Kern Lima Show in October, 2024. “That kind of behavior … it makes you not want to trust people.”

Chrissy’s role of Kate Pearson on This Is Us had a character arc of self-discovery, which included weight loss.

Chrissy’s This Is Us contact included a clause about her losing weight as part of the deal

Image credits: chrissymetz

The actress revealed that her contract for the NBC show included a clause that said weight-loss was part of the deal.

“In our contract, it did state that that would be a part of it, to lose the weight in the trajectory of the character as she comes to find herself,” she told TVLine in 2016.

To have a job that would gradually lead to improved health was a “different kind of motivation.”

“That was a win-win for me. Because it’s one thing to try to do it on your own. But as human beings, it’s an ego thing: We’re more likely to do something for someone else,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrissy Metz (@chrissymetz)

Experts believe celebrities can help “shift the conversation and shift cultural expectations” around weight and body image.

“Celebrities have immense influence—either as perpetuators of unhealthy ideals or as flag bearers for authenticity,” Dr. Patrick Wanis, a behavioral and relationship expert, previously told Bored Panda. “Their role depends on how they navigate the pressures of Hollywood.”

He said “baring imperfections—such as stretch marks, cellulite, or weight fluctuations—on social media helps normalize realistic body types.”

Image credits: Jamie Kern Lima

“For example, Adele addressed weight-loss scrutiny, and Billie Eilish rejected body-policing,” he said. “But it can only have a meaningful impact if more celebrities do the same!” he said.

Stars “like Lizzo, Ashley Graham, and Jameela Jamil openly discuss body acceptance and self-love,” he added.

Fans praised the actress for undertaking her weight loss journey

