Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

After Revealing Secrets To 100lbs Weight Loss, Chrissy Metz Shows Off Slimmed-Down Look
Chrissy Metz smiling in a pastel dress at an event, highlighting her weight loss and slimmed-down look.
Celebrities, News

After Revealing Secrets To 100lbs Weight Loss, Chrissy Metz Shows Off Slimmed-Down Look

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

This Is Us alum Chrissy Metz showed off her latest glow-up and 100-pound slim-down on the red carpet.

The actress, 44, appeared at Variety’s Power of Women event on May 1 in Nashville. She posed for the cameras in a pink, blue and yellow dress and white cowboy boots.

Chrissy recently spoke about her weight loss journey, years after being humiliated by her stepfather and judged by strangers for her body.

Highlights
  • Chrissy Metz showed off her 100-pound slim-down on the red carpet.
  • She attended Variety’s Power of Women event on May 1 in Nashville.
  • The actress, 44, shared the secrets behind her weight loss journey.
  • She previously said her 'This Is Us' contract included a specific clause for weight loss.
RELATED:

    Chrissy Metz showed off her latest glow-up and 100-pound slim-down on the red carpet

    Chrissy Metz showing off her slimmed-down look after revealing secrets to 100lbs weight loss in a floral top.

    Image credits: chrissymetz

    There was “definitely mental, physical, emotional ab*se” inflicted by her stepfather when she was a child.

    “[He] would weigh me in the kitchen or threaten to lock the cupboards,” she previously said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Last week, Chrissy flaunted her 100-lb. weight loss on the red carpet during Variety’s Power of Women event.

    “Happy for her!! She looks beautiful!” one fan said, while another wrote, “Good for her! She’s beautiful no matter what her size!”

    Chrissy Metz smiling and wearing a black dress, showcasing her slimmed-down look after 100lbs weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: chrissymetz

    “She’s so beautiful. It’s very hard to lose but she’ll get there. The slower the better too,” another said.

    “I can’t tell! 100lbs should be noticeable even at her size,” said one social media user. “She is a wonderful actress though.”

    The actress attended Variety’s Power of Women event on May 1 in Nashville

    Chrissy Metz smiling at an event, wearing a pastel floral dress and white boots, showcasing her slimmed-down look.

    Image credits: Danielle Del Valle/Variety

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Last month, the actress revealed she is focusing on her health and fitness regime. She said she always enjoyed strength training and lifting weights more than cardio.

    “I don’t want to run unless I’m being chased,” she told the Daily Mail in April, while promoting her children’s book When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings.

    Image credits: Danielle Del Valle/Variety / chrissymetz

    When asked what she thinks about Ozempic, she said it is a “personal” decision for someone to include it in their weight loss journey.

    “I think if you’re not hurting anybody, and you’re not hurting yourself, you should do what you feel is right for your body or your mind or whatever,” she told the outlet.

    The actress, 44, recalled how her stepfather would humiliate her for her weight as a child

    Chrissy Metz smiling in a blue lace dress at Universal Studios event, showcasing her weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Emmy nominee has been outspoken about how people have left her traumatized due to the stigma around weight.

    She wrote in her 2018 memoir This Is Me that her stepfather would hit her and weigh her just to humiliate her.

    “He’d get the scale from the bathroom and clang it hard on the kitchen floor. ‘Well, get on the damn thing!’ Trigger would yell,” she penned.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prior to her fame from the popular family drama This Is Us, Chrissy said even strangers would look at her differently because of her weight.

    “Before the show, I could go on an airplane and someone could not want to sit next to me if they were too squished or they were going to be like, ‘Oh, gosh, here comes a big girl that I have to sit next to,’” she said.

    Strangers also treated her differently because of the stigma around weight

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic / Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

    People would be “bothered” and not “engage” with her earlier.

    “But because now I’m on a TV show, they don’t care. Or they’re like, ‘Oh, well, you’re famous,’” she added.

    The Masked Singer contestant said she couldn’t fully wrap her head around how people treated her different before and fame.

    Chrissy Metz wearing a maroon dress, smiling indoors with nature visible through large windows behind her.

    Image credits: chrissymetz

    “I don’t understand it,” she said on the Jamie Kern Lima Show in October, 2024. “That kind of behavior … it makes you not want to trust people.”

    Chrissy’s role of Kate Pearson on This Is Us had a character arc of self-discovery, which included weight loss.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chrissy’s This Is Us contact included a clause about her losing weight as part of the deal

    Chrissy Metz smiling outdoors in a black floral dress showing her slimmed-down look after 100lbs weight loss.

    Image credits: chrissymetz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actress revealed that her contract for the NBC show included a clause that said weight-loss was part of the deal.

    “In our contract, it did state that that would be a part of it, to lose the weight in the trajectory of the character as she comes to find herself,” she told TVLine in 2016.

    To have a job that would gradually lead to improved health was a “different kind of motivation.”

    “That was a win-win for me. Because it’s one thing to try to do it on your own. But as human beings, it’s an ego thing: We’re more likely to do something for someone else,” she added.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Chrissy Metz (@chrissymetz)

    Experts believe celebrities can help “shift the conversation and shift cultural expectations” around weight and body image.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Celebrities have immense influence—either as perpetuators of unhealthy ideals or as flag bearers for authenticity,” Dr. Patrick Wanis, a behavioral and relationship expert, previously told Bored Panda. “Their role depends on how they navigate the pressures of Hollywood.”

    He said “baring imperfections—such as stretch marks, cellulite, or weight fluctuations—on social media helps normalize realistic body types.”

    Chrissy Metz speaking into a microphone during a podcast, showing her weight loss and slimmed-down look.

    Image credits: Jamie Kern Lima

    “For example, Adele addressed weight-loss scrutiny, and Billie Eilish rejected body-policing,” he said. “But it can only have a meaningful impact if more celebrities do the same!” he said.

    Stars “like Lizzo, Ashley Graham, and Jameela Jamil openly discuss body acceptance and self-love,” he added.

    Fans praised the actress for undertaking her weight loss journey

    Comment expressing support for weight loss journey, highlighting health benefits and celebrating success with slimming down.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading Good for her! She’s beautiful no matter what her size, discussing weight loss and slimmed-down look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing excitement for Chrissy Metz’s weight loss journey and her slimmed-down look after 100lbs loss.

    Comment highlighting Chrissy Metz's slimmed-down look with a thinner face and midsection after weight loss.

    Comment by Sophia Reichert congratulating Chrissy Metz on her weight loss and wishing her well on her health journey.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Christie Waite discussing challenges of weight loss and positive progress despite criticism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Chrissy Metz's slimmed-down look after revealing secrets to 100lbs weight loss.

    Comment praising Chrissy Metz's slimmed-down look after 100lbs weight loss, highlighting noticeable facial difference.

    Chrissy Metz showing off slimmed-down look after revealing secrets to 100lbs weight loss in a stylish dress.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter sharing kind thoughts on Chrissy Metz’s 100lbs weight loss and her journey toward a slimmed-down look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chrissy Metz showing off slimmed-down look after revealing secrets to 100lbs weight loss, smiling in casual outfit.

    Comment from Diana LeMay about noticeable 100lbs weight loss and praising the actress’s talent.

    Comment criticizing recurring posts about weight loss, mentioning 100lbs weight loss and relevance concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chrissy Metz showing off her slimmed-down look after revealing secrets to 100lbs weight loss, smiling confidently.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda