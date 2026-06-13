Who Is Chris Evans? Christopher Robert Evans is an American actor known for embodying heroic figures with charismatic depth on screen. He has captivated global audiences with his compelling performances and versatile acting range. His breakout moment arrived when he first wielded the shield as Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger, a role that solidified his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and cemented his status as a major Hollywood star.

Full Name Christopher Robert Evans Gender Male Height 6 feet (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $110 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, Italian American Education Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Father George Robert Evans III Mother Lisa Capuano Siblings Carly Evans, Shanna Evans, Scott Evans Kids One daughter

Early Life and Education Family life centered in Sudbury, Massachusetts, where young Christopher Robert Evans grew up with his parents, George Robert Evans III and Lisa Capuano, and three siblings. His mother, an artistic director for a youth theater, nurtured his early interest in performing. Evans attended Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School and further honed his craft by taking classes at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, Christopher Robert Evans married her in September 2023 after their romance became public in late 2022. Earlier high-profile relationships included actress Jessica Biel, with whom he starred in two films. Evans and Baptista welcomed their first child, a daughter, in October 2025. He has expressed a long-standing desire for a family and domestic life.

Career Highlights Christopher Robert Evans rose to global fame for his iconic portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, headlining multiple blockbuster films. These superhero appearances, from Captain America: The First Avenger to Avengers: Endgame, helped his films gross over $11 billion worldwide. Beyond his acting, Evans has also expanded into directing and producing, making his directorial debut with the 2014 romantic drama Before We Go. He continues to explore diverse roles, demonstrating his range in critically acclaimed projects like Knives Out and Defending Jacob.