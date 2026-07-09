Who Is Chris Cooper? American actor Christopher Walton Cooper is known for his intense, grounded performances that bring depth to a wide range of characters. His thoughtful approach to storytelling has established him as a respected figure in film. He first gained widespread attention with his powerful portrayal of Colonel Fitts in American Beauty, a role that garnered significant critical acclaim. This breakthrough moment cemented his reputation for transformative acting.

Full Name Christopher Walton Cooper Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 ¾ inches (177 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University Of Missouri, Stephens College Father Charles Sherwood Cooper Mother Mary Ann Walton Cooper Siblings Chuck Cooper Kids Jesse Lanier Cooper

Early Life and Education Growing up in Kansas City, Missouri, Christopher Walton Cooper spent summers on his family’s cattle ranch, a formative experience alongside his father, Charles Sherwood Cooper, a physician and cattleman. His mother, Mary Ann Walton Cooper, managed their household. Cooper enrolled in the theater program at the University of Missouri, initially studying set design before shifting to acting to overcome shyness. He further honed his craft with acting classes at Stephens College and in New York City.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks Christopher Walton Cooper’s relationship with actress and writer Marianne Leone, with whom he has been married since July 1983. They met in 1979 during an acting class in New York City. The couple shared a son, Jesse Lanier Cooper, who was born prematurely in 1987 and later passed away in 2005 due to complications from cerebral palsy. His parents continue to honor his memory through various efforts.

Career Highlights Christopher Walton Cooper gained significant critical acclaim for his versatile acting, culminating in an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as John Laroche in Adaptation. in 2002. His performance in American Beauty in 1999 further established his commanding presence on screen. Early in his career, Cooper formed a notable alliance with director John Sayles, collaborating on acclaimed independent films like Matewan in 1987, his feature debut, and Lone Star in 1996, which broadened his industry recognition. He also anchored the miniseries Lonesome Dove in 1989. Beyond his Oscar, Cooper has collected a Golden Globe Award for Adaptation. and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the American Beauty ensemble, cementing his status as a highly respected character actor.