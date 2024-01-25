Chinese Woman Leaves $2.8 Million Fortune To Her Pets After Her Children Fail To Care For Her

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman’s impressive level of pettiness saw her leaving her fortune worth millions to her animals instead of her children. The elderly woman in Shanghai, China, identified by her surname, Liu, decided to leave her $2.8 million fortune to her cats and dogs instead of her adult children because they reportedly never visited her, whereas her pets have continuously remained loyal and kept her company.

According to The Independent, Liu changed her will because her three children allegedly neglected her in her old age, while her furry friends provided companionship and comfort.

A local veterinary clinic has been appointed as the administrator of her inheritance and is responsible for the care of the animals, The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Liu initially wanted to leave her entire fortune directly to her animals, but the practice is not legal in China, according to Chen Kai, an official from the country’s Will Registration Centre headquarters in Beijing.

Chen explained: “However, there are alternatives to solve this issue.

“Liu’s current will is one way, and we would have advised her to appoint a person she trusts to supervise the vet clinic to ensure the pets are properly cared for.”

Another official from the eastern China branch of the China Will Registration Centre said they had alerted Liu to the risks of putting all her money in the hands of the pet clinic before she made her final will, the SCMP reported.



The official said: “We told Auntie Liu that if her children change their attitude towards her, she could always alter her will again.”

Liu wouldn’t be the first to leave money to their beloved pets. Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld left $1.5 million to his cat Choupette before passing away in 2019 at the age of 85.

According to American digital estate Gentreo, in the US, pets are considered property and part of your estate, so one cannot legally leave money or any assets to a pet in their Last Will and Testament.

However, a person can name someone as a pet guardian (a beneficiary) in their Will to whom they can leave their pet when they pass.

A person can also include specific instructions for the guardian to follow with regard to caring for their pet.

Most countries share similar laws.

