Irresponsible Teen Has A Baby At 16, Dumps All Parental Responsibilities On 18YO Sis, She Calls CPS
Teen girl holding baby outdoors, highlighting irresponsible teen parenting and sibling caregiving challenges.
Let’s be real: every kid deserves a parent, but not every parent deserves a kid. Some folks just have no idea what they’re getting into when they get pregnant, especially if they’re still teenagers who’ve still got a lot of growing up to do.

One woman turned to an online community to vent after her sister got pregnant at 15 and now expects her to take on all the childcare. After 6 months of looking after the baby alone, she snapped and took matters into her own hands. Now she’s wondering if she went too far.

More info: Reddit

    It’s been said that every kid deserves a parent, but not every parent deserves a kid, and it’s a sad reality in many cases

    Teen sister holding baby outdoors in countryside, highlighting irresponsibility and parental challenges faced by teens.

    After one 18-year-old woman’s sister got pregnant at 15, she found herself forced into doing all the childcare, from babysitting to paying for all the kid’s essentials

    Text post about an 18-year-old sister calling Child Protective Services due to teen parental responsibilities.

    Text from a woman sharing how her irresponsible teen sister had a baby at 16 and dumped parental duties on her.

    Text discussing an irresponsible teen who has a baby at 16 and shifts parental duties to her 18-year-old sister.

    Happy baby lying on a bed under a blanket next to a plush bunny, symbolizing irresponsible teen parenting challenges.

    Her sister refused to get a job and her mom told her that it was her responsibility to care for the kid and contribute to the household because she was an “adult”

    Text discussing concerns about a 16-year-old teen with a baby and the 18-year-old sister called to help with parental responsibilities.

    Teen mom dumps all parental responsibilities on 18-year-old sister while neglecting baby care and finances.

    Text describing a teenager buying formula and diapers, watching the baby every night, feeling pressured by family.

    Teen girl upset, expressing frustration about her sister's irresponsibility and parental neglect issues.

    Text excerpt describing a frustrated 18-year-old sister caring for a baby with no help from their irresponsible 16-year-old sibling.

    Text excerpt about a teen neglecting her baby, prompting her 18-year-old sister to call CPS for parental responsibility issues.

    Two security guards standing in a hallway, illustrating responsibility and protection in a tense situation involving a teen and family.

    Despite working overnight shifts, the woman took care of the kid for 6 months while her sister went out with her baby daddy, spending all the money he gave her on herself

    Text excerpt about CPS investigating neglect after irresponsible teen dumps baby care on 18-year-old sister, who calls CPS.

    Text about niece removed from home by CPS due to neglect, emphasizing irresponsibility and parental duties in teen family situation.

    Text conversation excerpt explaining the baby was safe after irresponsible teen dumped parental responsibilities.

    Text post about irresponsible teen having a baby at 16 and dumping parental duties on 18-year-old sister.

    Text explaining a teenage pregnancy situation where a 16-year-old and her boyfriend are the parents, causing family responsibility issues.

    Finally, the woman snapped and called child protective services on her negligent sister, but now she’s turned to netizens to ask if doing that was a jerk move

    At just 18, the original poster (OP) is juggling a full-time CNA job, overnight shifts, and, thanks to her family, near-full-time motherhood for a baby that isn’t even hers. After her 16-year-old sister had a child she refuses to care for, the household decided OP should pick up every bottle, diaper, and sleepless night without question.

    Despite having no job, her sister spends her days going out with her boyfriend, getting her nails and hair done, and ignoring every responsibility. Meanwhile, OP buys all the baby stuff and handles night care after her shifts. Any attempt to set boundaries is met with guilt trips, excuses, and her mother insisting everything is her “duty.”

    After her sister vanished for two full days and her mother refused to say where she’d gone, OP hit her breaking point. After months of doing the parenting alone, she finally called CPS, explaining the ongoing neglect. When CPS workers arrived, she told the truth, and the result was swift: her baby niece was removed from the home.

    The kid was placed safely with the father’s mother, but the fallout at home was immediate. Her own mother blamed her and gave her 30 days to move out, despite relying on her nonstop. Now staying with an aunt, OP’s left wondering if reporting the neglect makes her the villain, or simply the only person willing to protect her niece.

    Teen girl looking stressed sitting on floor by dresser, highlighting irresponsible teen parenting and sibling CPS involvement.

    To be honest, OP’s mom and sister sound like an entitled nightmare pair. Dumping everything on her is a total cop-out, and we’re not surprised she finally put her foot down. But what’s the deal with being forced into childcare when you’re barely an adult yourself? We went digging for answers.  

    The experts over at VeryWellMind have just the right word for what OP was being forced to go through: parentification. It’s basically when someone who isn’t an adult yet is compelled into taking on the parental role. There are two types of parentification: emotional, and instrumental. Let’s take a closer look at both. 

    Emotional parentification is when a kid provides the parent with emotional support, like giving advice, keeping secrets, and comforting siblings during arguments. Instrumental parentification, on the other hand, is when kids are forced to take on adult responsibilities; things like cooking every meal or providing 24/7 childcare, kinda like what OP has been doing non-stop.

    The pros at Psychology Today explain that parentification can impact a child’s emotional and psychological well-being. Research suggests that it may lead to anxiety and depressive symptoms, as well as higher levels of emotional distress, difficulty setting boundaries, and a higher chance of risky behaviors down the line.  

    While OP isn’t a child anymore, being bullied into the role of her sister’s baby’s parent couldn’t have been easy. Who can blame her for throwing in the towel and getting the authorities involved? At least her niece is in a safe place now.

    What’s your take? Did she do the right thing by calling CPS, or should she have just kept blindly following orders? Drop your thoughts in the comments!  

    In the comments, readers swiftly agreed that the original poster was certainly not the jerk in the whole mess and suggested she cut ties with her mom and sister fast

    Comments discussing an irresponsible teen having a baby at 16 and dumping parental duties on her 18-year-old sister.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about an 18-year-old sister managing parental responsibilities for a teen baby mom.

    Comment section discussing an irresponsible teen with a baby at 16, highlighting family conflict and calling CPS involvement.

    Text excerpt about irresponsible teen having a baby at 16 and older sister calling CPS due to dumped parental duties.

    Text conversation discussing an 18-year-old sister dealing with an irresponsible teen who has a baby at 16 and parental issues.

    Screenshot of an online conversation about an irresponsible teen and her 18-year-old sister involving CPS intervention.

    Online text exchange where a concerned sister describes handling parental duties after teen baby drama involving CPS call.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about an irresponsible teen having a baby and sibling calling CPS for help.

    Online discussion about irresponsible teen having a baby at 16 and dumping parental duties on 18-year-old sister who calls CPS.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing an irresponsible teen mom and her sister involving CPS intervention.

    Text conversation screenshot showing a user supporting leaving a difficult home and another explaining moving in with an aunt for support.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment supporting an 18-year-old sister calling CPS on irresponsible teen who dumps baby care.

    Comment urging to call CPS for baby’s safety as irresponsible teen dumps parental duties on 18-year-old sister.

     

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
