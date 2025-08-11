When someone online asked , “What’s a ridiculous secret you’ve been keeping?” the answers came pouring in, from unexpected obsessions with Jurassic Park to undying love for potato chips. Keep scrolling to get your daily dose of ridiculously relatable and oddly sweet stories.

If we’re being completely honest with ourselves, we all have secrets . Some are embarrassing, some downright silly, and others…surprisingly wholesome . Yes, we’re talking about those sweet little secrets that warm your heart more than they weigh on it.

#1 First marriage to my late wife, on the day of the wedding, the ring got stolen out of my car. I was freaking out. My two best men went into overdrive and took a picture I had if the ring and went to I don't know how many jewelry stores explaining what had happened and if they had a ring that was similar.



They went to this really great jewelry maker so said, "I have something that is really close, give me a bit and I can make it perfect."



He worked his a*s off and got it done with about an hour to spare, plus the managed to get my window fixed.



The three of us are the only ones who know. I ended up using that jewelry maker for any jewelry I needed and well I haven't stopped yet.



He ended up telling my best men to not worry about the price and for me to come down after the honeymoon to work it out. I did and he gave it to me at the cost of the materials. He is a great guy. He retired during COVID.

#2 I've been lonely, and every night I fall asleep hugging a stuffed animal. I am 41.



The secret is that I have many stuffed animals and each week I pick a new one to sleep with because I don't want any of them to feel sad or left out.

#3 I helped a friend out with ad money on her blog and views and YouTube stuff I would regularly click on ads on different devices so she could get the money from them I also used multiple devices and accounts to help her get a boost on her blog and her YouTube channel. I would write in different ways and say different things to make sure they all didn’t sound too Similar. Also being bilingual helps so I was able to write in English and Spanish



She’s gotten a big enough following she doesn’t need it anymore but to this day she doesn’t know it was me who left all of those encouraging comments and likes and reposts and thing of that nature.

#4 Telling strangers “oh my gosh, my dog loves you!!” my dog loves everyone but it doesn’t make the statement untrue.

#5 As a previous nanny, I've seen many first steps and heard many first words, but I never share that. When I leave I say something like, I think little one is soooo close to walking/talking! It's a special moment parents deserve, who am I to take that from them? One baby was walking with me for a full 2 weeks before he showed his new trick to his parents.

#6 I tell my partner that we're all out of his favourite snacks, so when he's having a rough moment, I can pull one of them out from where I've hidden them and announce with great delight that I had just found it.

#7 My wife lost one of her favorite pair of gold earrings her parents gave her. She could not find the other after weeks of trying.



It had sentimental value as it was a 16th bday gift, so I knew she’d never want another set.



So I took the one she had around our big city to jewelers and shops until I found a matching one. Eventually found one, bought the pair. Dirtied it up at home and let her “find it” in her sock drawer.



Still have the other hidden in my desk in case she loses the other.

#8 My daughter worked at a gourmet store in high schook, she would make all sorts of fancy things at home, I am picky and boring but try not to let it be an issue.



Two things I really dislike are the smell of jasmine and taste of lime. Don't know why, just do.



Daughter made jasmine lime rice. It was like eating an air freshener, I concentrated and got it down. Cleaned my plate, because thats what you do.



Much later in life, my ex wife her mom told her how much I hated those two things , and daughter remembered that meal and called me to tell me I should have told her. I said, no, that's not the right thing.

#9 In 1998 I had a friend who was stuck in a very toxic situation at her home. She had an opportunity for a new start across country in Oregon. She had a Dodge Neon that was hanging on for dear life and decided to pass on the opportunity for fear the car wouldn’t make the trip. I told her I had a friend that was a mechanic that owed me a favor and he would give the car a tune up for free. I didn’t really have a friend that was a mechanic. We were both 18 with not much money but I used all of my savings to pay to have her car made road worthy for the trip. She’s a mother of 4 now with a great job and thriving in Oregon.

#10 I walk around the woods behind my house naked sometimes and pretend im on Naked and Afraid.

#11 I've been with my spouse for almost 17 years. He has no idea how much I love chips.



Cool ranch doritos, sour cream and onion Lays, cheddar sour cream Ruffles. I can inhale an entire bag in one sitting easily.



I only buy them when I know he's going out for the evening or he's away on a trip.



He's a health nut and always has been. We generally don't keep any junk food in the house save for the odd dark chocolate bar here and there.



Little does he know, I'm face-deep in a bag of chips the moment he leaves the house.

#12 When my brother was 4 he won a stuffed animal from a claw machine and it was his favourite thing ever, slept with it every night for weeks he fell asleep on the couch and was carried to bed but left his stuffed animal on the floor and the dog decided to tear it to pieces during the night. I spent $40 trying to win another one and put it under his bed for him to find.

#13 When I was about 16 or 17 I wanted a cat so badly, and my mum had consistently being saying nope all my life.



So I went in the classifieds at the back of the newspaper, found someone giving away free kittens, and I went and got one.



When my mum came home that day, I told her that I met a man down by the docks with a cardboard box full of kittens, and he was going to throw it in the water if he couldn't get rid of them. So I took one.



She did try to give her away a few times to various friends, but nobody wanted a kitten, and she got attached to her. To the point that she wouldn't let me take her with me when I moved out for university.



She loves telling that story of how we ended up with a cat that I wasn't supposed to get, and that sweet baby lived to be almost 20 in the end. She brought home many mice and birds, and once, a weasel.



I named her Turnip, after Baldrick's turnip in Blackadder.



RIP Turnip. You lived a lie, but you were loved, and your fake origin story continues to delight at the dinner table!

#14 I don't like Pokemon. It was my brother's special interest growing up, and I saw so much of it that I started to hate it. My partner adores Pokemon. So of course, I'm gonna let them rant, I'm gonna let them put on all the competitive vids, I'm gonna let them deck my room in pokemon collectors stuff, I'm gonna let them do pretty much whatever they want that's Pokemon related, because I'm not about to dull their sparkle over that.

#15 One day I came home late at night drunk and decided to walk my dog. Just when we arrived outside my house my dog attacked a racoon hanging around the area. I ended up wrestling my malamute and freed the racoon from his jaws.



Here's the thing. I was drunk and the racoon kinda just stared at me infront of me and I decided to try and pet the racoon. I got maybe one pet in before it took a chunk out of my finger. I ran into the house leaving a trail of blood up to my brothers room for help. A sleepless night in the hospital and 4 consecutive rabies shots later was the result.



Everyone asked me what happened and I just told them while I heroically wrestled my dog to save the racoon I got bit in the process. They still don't know the real story. It still gets brought up 10 years year.

#16 I once told a girl I was dating I loved the dish she cooked for me. In reality, it was terrible. 25 years later, my wife is still cooking it at least once a month because it's my "favorite." I've never been able to tell her, but now I've let my 8 year old daughter in on it. She'll prance up to my wife and say "Let's cook Daddy's favorite tonight!" Then she turns around and looks me dead in the eye with a s**t-eating grin on her face.

#17 My daughter lost her favorite stuffed animal and was devastated. I went online and found a replacement on eBay for an insane price because it turns out her stuffed puppy was a collector’s edition (fml) and the one I found was in mint condition.



I then rubbed it in dirt, washed it a few times, and ripped off its leather on its nose and filled it in with black permanent marker, all so it matched the one she had. We then told her that her puppy had been found and the joy on her face made the expense and time it took crafting it well worth it.



She is thirteen now and still keeps her puppy on her bed. I plan to take this to my grave.

#18 My parents didn't want me to learn to ride a bike until I turned 8, but I really wanted to learn, so I snuck into the garage when they weren't paying attention and the garage didn't have cars in it and rode my sisters bike in circles and crashed into things until I figured it out. Then I would sneak out and ride around the neighborhood for 2 years, and no one had any idea I was gone (it was the 80s, being a kid was different back then).



Then, when I was 8, they bought me a bike for my birthday, and I was so excited, I forgot the secret, jumped on and rode off expertly. "Wow, Magic, you're really picking that up fast!" I realized what I had done and pretended to fall off, and then had to "re-learn" for them before I could go riding.

#19 My son was really into digging holes when he was 6. Had a 3ft deep one going in the yard because he was convinced he was on top of some old ruins. Kept bringing small old things into the house that he was so excited he discovered, and displayed them in his room after cleaning them.



To this day, he doesn’t know I’d been going to the flea market every Saturday and buying small bits of old looking junk and planting them in the hole for him to find.

#20 When I was about 6 yrs old I had a pet turtle and his tank sat on top of my dresser and the only way for me to reach the top of the tank was the climb on top of the windows sill so I could lift the top.



My mother told me if I ever fell from there I wouldn't be allowed to feed my turtle by myself.



So one day I fell ...bad ...top of my head hit the corner of the bed frame and squirted blood...I ran to my mother not in pain but in shock from the amount of blood...she screamed in horror...ambulance came and went to the hospital. My mother and the Doctor asked me how it happened. I really didn't want to lose the privilege of feeding my turtle so I made up a lie on the spot



"I was jumping and flipping on my bed and landed head first on the radiator"





I'm 39 now and til this day that's the story my whole family believes "remember when you flipped on your bed and landed on the radiator and had to get stitches.".

#21 So many of my friends are Star Wars fans and I smile and nod but I don’t tell them that I don’t care for those movies at all.

#22 Hardly anyone that I work with knows that I am a widow. I lost my husband 7 years ago so it's not fresh or anything, it's just awkward to have to "come out" as a widow to people who don't know.

#23 I lied to my now-husband back when we were dating about baking a pie I bought at a bakery sale. It was the most delicious pie ever, and I can’t bring myself to tell him I didn’t make it. I’ve held onto that secret since 2009.

#24 I’ve been very intentionally moving everything in the break room just *slightly* off-center. The coffee pot, the sugar container, even the wall clock, always about an inch to the left. Just enough to unsettle anyone with a shred of spatial awareness. It’s been three months. No one’s said a word. But I *know* they feel it. The unease. The *wrongness.* And I sit there, sipping my coffee… watching the madness slowly bloom.

#25 In 2009 my best friend was struggling to pay rent when his TV broke. So I went and bought him an at the time 42 inch HDTV for over $1,000. I knew he would never accept me spending that much as a gift.



So I took it out of the box and put a few small scratches on the back of it and told him I bought a new TV and that he could have my old one that I didn't use anymore.



Well, he's doing way better now financially, but he has no idea I did that and I will never tell him.

#26 My friend is a major, major, Death Cab for Cutie fan. They came to our city a couple years ago, and I knew she wouldn’t be able to afford the tickets to go. She was upbeat about it, but I know she was devastated by it.



I bought tickets. Two days before the show, I told her that the friend I originally planned to take couldn’t go, and would she please come with me? There was no other friend. Told her I loved the band and would be sad to miss them. She of course accepted, and had the time of her life.



She’s doing much better now, but every couple of Christmases or Birthdays, she gets me some Death Cab merchandise because “she knows how much I love the band.”



I can’t stand their music. I literally have them blocked on Spotify. But now it’s gone too far where I can’t tell her.

#27 Dad, I lied that day in kindergarten when I said I had a tummy ache and needed to go home.



I was totally fine, I was just super bored and wanted to spend time with you.

#28 I farted in a Physics tutoring class consisting of 6-10 people including the tutor.



A friend started yelling about the air conditioner having a bad smell. He suspected a bird or a mouse died there.



Finally we all had to move to continue the class in another room.



Until this day, no one in this group knows that I farted.

#29 I ate the crumble off the top of my mom's apple crisp and blamed it on the cat. Years after the cat passed, my parents tell the story of how she ate the crumble as a cute anecdote.

#30 When I was dating my now wife, her son took my car for a joyride while we were out of town.



When we got back from our out of town trip I noticed something was amiss on my car. When I got in it, I noticed the sunshade was installed backwards, I would never do that on accident.



I then pulled the dashcam footage. He took it around the neighborhood. He didn't do any donuts, or burn any tires. Just a nice slow stroll through the neighborhood with the music playing and I assume waved and some people.



I ended up just handling it man to man. he was like 17-18 at the time. I never told his mom about it.

#31 When I was 6, my older brother and I were pondering what the female versions of our names would be.



I decided mine (Nate) would be Natalie, but my brother cuts me off before I could declare and said "you think yours is Natalie, don't you?"



"Uhhh.....no!" I stammered back, and refused to tell him the "real" name.



Fast forward over 2 decades to today, we're in our early 30s, and somehow that convo comes back up. He laughs and says "it was Natalie, wasn't it?"



In my head, the ancient pride of a tinier version of me roars, and demands I refuse to acknowledge he was right. Every other part of my brain facepalms at how ridiculous a hill to die on this is, and we compromise by telling him "What argument? Sorry I don't remember that..."



Oh, I remember, dear brother. But I will never confess!

#32 My family and I leave plastic ducks all over the city, or my children ask people that appear to be having a bad day if they would like a duck, nine times out of ten they take the duck and walk away with a smile, the other times they usually get confused and just walk away.



Actually because of this, my kids collet little rubber duckies and give them to me so I can add them to my ever growing and heavily fortified foul military members.

😆.

#33 I’m teaching my granddaughter to glue google eyes on Mrs Butterworth and other packages with eyes when we’re in the grocery store. We have so much fun! She’s only three!

#34 I like looking at my dvd collection rather than using them. I don’t know why i feel like i’d be called weird for just holding the case of my favourite show and just stare at it for a while being happy i own it before putting it away.

#35 My mum is a health nut (with probably disordered eating) who wouldn’t let us have cheese in the house when I was kid. When I was mid 20s, I bought a unit and my dad was helping me fix stuff up so I provided lunch. I said to him - bet you’re going to hate going back to work next week and not have any cheese on your sandwiches. It was then he told me his deepest secret, he had been buying blocks of cheese at work for years. I had no idea he was crafty. And my mum still doesn’t. Poor dad has been retired for years though so not sure on the current cheese consumption status.

#36 When I was about 15 or 16 I had a sleepover with about 10 of my friends and my sister. I decided to have some fun with them, and pretended to sleep talk. They recorded it on a cassette tape, and I figured it would just be a fun harmless prank.



Well, nearly 30 years later, they still keep bringing it up. They still don't know that I was faking and I don't know how to tell them at this point because so much time has passed. That tape is still floating around. I hate it when they bring it up, and they think it's because I'm embarrassed about sleep talking but the reality is it was just a stupid prank I played when I was a teenager and I just never in a million years thought that it would still be going three decades later.

#37 I convinced my sister I had entered us both in a blog giveaway, I won a coupon but she won the grand prize , a $300 gift card to Lane Bryant. My sister was a size 16, and desperately needed new clothes but would spend money on her baby grandkids and thin adult daughters. This was the only way I could make sure she spent it on herself. It’s been 10 years. She’s doesn’t know.

#38 My dad is a doctor. When my daughter was little she was terrified of hurting her ankle. Like anytime she got the slightest twinge or rolled it slightly, she was convinced it was broken. My dad would take her to the office and run a fetal heart Doppler over her little ankle and tell her it was an X-RAY machine and her ankle was fine.



She’s 13 and still convinced that papa took actual x rays of her ankle. I’m never going to tell her otherwise.

#39 I can't remember why, but I was mad at my Dad for something. As revenge I added extra chili powder and hot sauce to our family chili. Turns out my family never really added enough seasoning to the chili as it was, and the food actually tasted a lot better as a result of my revenge tactic.



I've overcorrected as an adult on seasoning food at times, but I do make a mean chili.

#40 I'm Canadian, and in high school, I had a crush on this girl who was originally born in the US. To try and impress her, I pretended I was an American who immigrated to Canada too. I was so committed that I even gave her the address of my old home: it was really just a hotel I had stayed in while on vacation in Florida with my family. Since it was the early 2000s, she never verified. We didn't end up dating, but to this day, I never came clean. I wonder if she still thinks I'm an American.

#41 When I was a teenager I threw a relatively small house-party while my parents were away on holiday. The wooden floor in one room got scratched somehow during it and when my parents came home and noticed I 'confessed' by telling them I had tried using a skateboard on the treadmill but it slipped and damaged the wood.



My mom still brings it up as an example of how I'd be a terrible criminal and could never get away with anything.

#42 My father has Alzheimer's and I've been secretly "stealing" sentimental items (family photos, things I made for him as a child, etc) from his house here and there because I know his wife will throw it all out once he's gone.

#43 For the longest time I told my kids that the ice cream van music was them telling us he was all out! They believed it into their early teens! 🤣🤣🤣 I wasn’t a complete arsehole either we have a local ice cream shop we would go to for a treat!

#44 Not me but one of my mates, he is the nicest guy ever and would hate to make anyone feel bad. He told us a story about a problem he was having and we thought it was going to be something serious! His wife went to shop once and he asked her to get him some orange Lucozade, she came back with the original one as she thought it’s orange. He didn’t say anything as didn’t want to make her feel bad but now she always buys him it and he doesn’t like it but can’t say anything as she’ll wonder why he’s left it so long, we asked how long it’s been going on and he said 4 years!!! It’s such a stupid secret and something no one would care about but he feels so bad about it hahah.

#45 I used to hang out at a friend's house pretty regularly for parties. His downstairs bathroom's switches for the light and fan were opposite mine and it annoyed me to no end, especially after he fed me a few shots. One party I brought a screwdriver and after a couple drinks locked myself in the bathroom and swapped the switches in the double gang box. For the next several years it was glorious since it matched mine, and neither he nor his partner ever said anything or seemed to notice.

#46 I have a “healthy lifestyle” online persona but I’m literally eating Nutella with a spoon as I type this

#47 My sister and I were playing ball in the house while mom was away.



While playing, the ball bounced into my mom's plaster religious bust. It toppled over and the head broke off.

I scrambled and glued it back on. Did a pretty good job for a 14 year.

My mom passed away. This is secret I still carry.

#48 I've had type 1 diabetes since I was 3. On my 9th birthday, my grandma made a birthday cake for me, which was big enough for us all to share at the family party. Since there was so much food, we had plenty of leftover cake for the next few days, which I was only allowed to eat a little bit of.



When no one was around, I snuck into the kitchen and ate a couple slices of the leftover cake, plus I picked huge chunks of the icing off. It looked pretty haphazard by the time I snuck away again.



My parents soon found the remains of the cake. Since I'm diabetic, they didn't suspect that it was me who picked at the leftovers (I was usually a very well-behaved kid). They blamed it on our rather chubby cat, and promptly deemed it unacceptable for human consumption. It was a believable scenario because she had stolen human food in the past. Sadly, they threw the rest of the cake out.



I could never own up to it because I would have been in trouble for compromising my blood sugar levels, and for being greedy! My old cat never ratted me out for letting her take the blame, though. Thanks, Molly, R.I.P!







Edit: I'm a woman and this was the year 2000, before the medical technology we have now. Back then, I only checked my blood glucose at mealtimes so the crime wouldn't have been evident until the next morning, and that's only if I was honest about my blood glucose level! There was no such thing as sliding-scale dosage back then so eating more cake was very much a bad idea! Hence only being allowed a little bit.



Edit 2: it was sitting out on the kitchen table and hadn't been wrapped up and put away yet lol. It was butter icing which made the cat theory a bit more believable



Edit 3: we didn't have such easy access to info like cats taste receptors back then, so this didn't occur to my parents.

#49 I intentionally bombed a math competition in middle school because I didn't like the teacher over the program or being forced to do it by my parents. I blamed it on nerves and was not asked back. 😀.

#50 I once paid my mom's phone bill when I knew she was low on money. I got on her account on her phone while she was doing other things and I know her passwords so it was pretty easy, added my card as a one time payment only so it wouldn't save to her account and paid. She figured she just forgot she paid it and that's why she thought she was low on money. (My mom is ADHD and so am I, so forgetting stuff is very common.).

#51 That I am obsessed with Jurassic Park. Book and movie. I wish my whole apartment was Jurassic park.

#52 Every thanksgiving in San Luis Obispo my best friend and I are in charge of pies. We go to the Madonna Inn, a gloriously outlandish hotel/restaurant/bakery/resort, and ask for two of their pie boxes. We then go to Safeway and buy two much cheaper pies and put them in the boxes. We bring them to our large family gathering and everyone compliments the wonderful pies because of how amazing the Madonna Inn’s reputation is for baked desserts.



I’d like to say this is because of concerns about cost or because the Safeway pies are better, but the truth is my bf and I have been doing this for about a decade now and it’s just become one of our favorite traditions together.

#53 I hid my tooth under my pillow for the "tooth fairy" to find and give me money. I knew it was my dad giving me money.



So after he slipped cash under my pillow and threw the tooth away, i sifted through the trash and showed it to him and said I lost another tooth.



I got an extra 20 bucks

#54 Every Christmas I would write a fake “Christmas newsletter” (like those letters some people send every year with updates about their life, family, etc) and send it to my parents. I made up this guy who was a huge b******d, but believable enough that my dad thought maybe he had worked with him at some point in the past.



I had a spreadsheet to keep track of his job, wife, children, grandchildren, holidays, etc. so that I could stay accurate from year to year. My parents would get so annoyed at his arrogant writing style but I was really proud of it lol! It went on for 6 or 7 years but then his twin granddaughters graduated high school and I stopped.

