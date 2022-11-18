Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Was So Mad”: Bride Is Condemned For Kicking Out A Friend Who Brought A Crying Toddler To Her Childfree Wedding, Asks The Internet If She’s In The Wrong
32points
People, Relationships4 hours ago

“I Was So Mad”: Bride Is Condemned For Kicking Out A Friend Who Brought A Crying Toddler To Her Childfree Wedding, Asks The Internet If She’s In The Wrong

Liucija Adomaite and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Recently, a woman who goes by Honeslty_truly turned to the AITA community to ask if she crossed the line when she kicked out a friend from her wedding.

“I strictly said no kids at my wedding, & my really good friend decided to bring her 2 year old who is a biter!” the author wrote and added that her friend couldn’t get a sitter for the day. “Her husband recently left her and I feel terrible but her child was crying before my wedding while I was trying to have my makeup and hair get finished,” Honeslty_truly recounted.

While everyone was preparing for the ceremony, her friend’s baby kept crying in the background, which triggered the author, who had warned the guests that it was a no-kids wedding. What followed afterwards made everyone turn against the bride, who now wonders if she was wrong to react that way.

A bride wonders if she was wrong to kick out her dear friend from her childfree wedding because she brought her toddler who was crying all the time

Image credits: Emma Bauso (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Arwan Sutanto (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Honeslty_truly

Someone asked for more details about the whole situation and the author replied

Many people expressed their support and said that the bride did nothing wrong

"I Was So Mad": Bride Is Condemned For Kicking Out A Friend Who Brought A Crying Toddler To Her Childfree Wedding, Asks The Internet If She's In The Wrong

Other people thought that the author was to blame in this situation and questioned the childfree wedding concept

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Childcare emergencies happen, but this guest should totally have contacted the bride, (or one of the bridesmaids, if she wanted to avoid stressing the bride) to explain, and ask for an exception. If an exception was made, the minute the kid made noise at the childfree ceremony, the mum should have taken him outside. Also, calling gives the host a chance to help find a solution. I've seen this happen from a friend-of-bridesmaid perspective, when childcare fell through at a couple of hour's notice. The mom called the MoH, and in under 15 minutes, the bridesmaids had lined up a teenager to babysit a three- or four-year-old in the Sunday School room so that the mum could attend the ceremony without the kid. The bride was paying £20K for her dream wedding, she was more than happy to pay £100 for an emergency sitter to keep it from being disrupted by a bored pre-schooler.

1
1point
reply
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When my kids were toddlers, me and my husband were once invited to a child free wedding. My husband was away on work anyway and I couldn't find childcare. So I didn't go. I wouldn't want anyone to tell me how me how to have my wedding either.

0
0points
reply
Amused panda
Amused panda
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do think blanket child-free rules for weddings are problematic when the bride and/or groom have younger siblings or kids themselves. But for guests - friends, distant cousins, colleagues - then it should be clear whether the kids are invited or excluded, just as it should be clear if the invite is for them alone or with a plus 1. In this instance, the friend either lied to the bridesmaid or was left down by the babysitter. It's possible if OP wasn't mad having seen the child whilst walking down the aisle, OP might have been less aware of the kid's squirming, but if the kid kept talking it is understandable that would have distracted during the ceremony. It comes down to the friend broke the no kids rule which resulted in the bride being distracted during the ceremony, so asking the friend to leave was fair. The friend should have left, with a message they couldn't stay because the babysitter let them down, before the ceremony started.

0
0points
reply
POST
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Childcare emergencies happen, but this guest should totally have contacted the bride, (or one of the bridesmaids, if she wanted to avoid stressing the bride) to explain, and ask for an exception. If an exception was made, the minute the kid made noise at the childfree ceremony, the mum should have taken him outside. Also, calling gives the host a chance to help find a solution. I've seen this happen from a friend-of-bridesmaid perspective, when childcare fell through at a couple of hour's notice. The mom called the MoH, and in under 15 minutes, the bridesmaids had lined up a teenager to babysit a three- or four-year-old in the Sunday School room so that the mum could attend the ceremony without the kid. The bride was paying £20K for her dream wedding, she was more than happy to pay £100 for an emergency sitter to keep it from being disrupted by a bored pre-schooler.

1
1point
reply
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When my kids were toddlers, me and my husband were once invited to a child free wedding. My husband was away on work anyway and I couldn't find childcare. So I didn't go. I wouldn't want anyone to tell me how me how to have my wedding either.

0
0points
reply
Amused panda
Amused panda
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do think blanket child-free rules for weddings are problematic when the bride and/or groom have younger siblings or kids themselves. But for guests - friends, distant cousins, colleagues - then it should be clear whether the kids are invited or excluded, just as it should be clear if the invite is for them alone or with a plus 1. In this instance, the friend either lied to the bridesmaid or was left down by the babysitter. It's possible if OP wasn't mad having seen the child whilst walking down the aisle, OP might have been less aware of the kid's squirming, but if the kid kept talking it is understandable that would have distracted during the ceremony. It comes down to the friend broke the no kids rule which resulted in the bride being distracted during the ceremony, so asking the friend to leave was fair. The friend should have left, with a message they couldn't stay because the babysitter let them down, before the ceremony started.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda