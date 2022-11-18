“I Was So Mad”: Bride Is Condemned For Kicking Out A Friend Who Brought A Crying Toddler To Her Childfree Wedding, Asks The Internet If She’s In The Wrong
Recently, a woman who goes by Honeslty_truly turned to the AITA community to ask if she crossed the line when she kicked out a friend from her wedding.
“I strictly said no kids at my wedding, & my really good friend decided to bring her 2 year old who is a biter!” the author wrote and added that her friend couldn’t get a sitter for the day. “Her husband recently left her and I feel terrible but her child was crying before my wedding while I was trying to have my makeup and hair get finished,” Honeslty_truly recounted.
While everyone was preparing for the ceremony, her friend’s baby kept crying in the background, which triggered the author, who had warned the guests that it was a no-kids wedding. What followed afterwards made everyone turn against the bride, who now wonders if she was wrong to react that way.
A bride wonders if she was wrong to kick out her dear friend from her childfree wedding because she brought her toddler who was crying all the time
Image credits: Emma Bauso (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Arwan Sutanto (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Honeslty_truly
Childcare emergencies happen, but this guest should totally have contacted the bride, (or one of the bridesmaids, if she wanted to avoid stressing the bride) to explain, and ask for an exception. If an exception was made, the minute the kid made noise at the childfree ceremony, the mum should have taken him outside. Also, calling gives the host a chance to help find a solution. I've seen this happen from a friend-of-bridesmaid perspective, when childcare fell through at a couple of hour's notice. The mom called the MoH, and in under 15 minutes, the bridesmaids had lined up a teenager to babysit a three- or four-year-old in the Sunday School room so that the mum could attend the ceremony without the kid. The bride was paying £20K for her dream wedding, she was more than happy to pay £100 for an emergency sitter to keep it from being disrupted by a bored pre-schooler.
When my kids were toddlers, me and my husband were once invited to a child free wedding. My husband was away on work anyway and I couldn't find childcare. So I didn't go. I wouldn't want anyone to tell me how me how to have my wedding either.
I do think blanket child-free rules for weddings are problematic when the bride and/or groom have younger siblings or kids themselves. But for guests - friends, distant cousins, colleagues - then it should be clear whether the kids are invited or excluded, just as it should be clear if the invite is for them alone or with a plus 1. In this instance, the friend either lied to the bridesmaid or was left down by the babysitter. It's possible if OP wasn't mad having seen the child whilst walking down the aisle, OP might have been less aware of the kid's squirming, but if the kid kept talking it is understandable that would have distracted during the ceremony. It comes down to the friend broke the no kids rule which resulted in the bride being distracted during the ceremony, so asking the friend to leave was fair. The friend should have left, with a message they couldn't stay because the babysitter let them down, before the ceremony started.
Childcare emergencies happen, but this guest should totally have contacted the bride, (or one of the bridesmaids, if she wanted to avoid stressing the bride) to explain, and ask for an exception. If an exception was made, the minute the kid made noise at the childfree ceremony, the mum should have taken him outside. Also, calling gives the host a chance to help find a solution. I've seen this happen from a friend-of-bridesmaid perspective, when childcare fell through at a couple of hour's notice. The mom called the MoH, and in under 15 minutes, the bridesmaids had lined up a teenager to babysit a three- or four-year-old in the Sunday School room so that the mum could attend the ceremony without the kid. The bride was paying £20K for her dream wedding, she was more than happy to pay £100 for an emergency sitter to keep it from being disrupted by a bored pre-schooler.
When my kids were toddlers, me and my husband were once invited to a child free wedding. My husband was away on work anyway and I couldn't find childcare. So I didn't go. I wouldn't want anyone to tell me how me how to have my wedding either.
I do think blanket child-free rules for weddings are problematic when the bride and/or groom have younger siblings or kids themselves. But for guests - friends, distant cousins, colleagues - then it should be clear whether the kids are invited or excluded, just as it should be clear if the invite is for them alone or with a plus 1. In this instance, the friend either lied to the bridesmaid or was left down by the babysitter. It's possible if OP wasn't mad having seen the child whilst walking down the aisle, OP might have been less aware of the kid's squirming, but if the kid kept talking it is understandable that would have distracted during the ceremony. It comes down to the friend broke the no kids rule which resulted in the bride being distracted during the ceremony, so asking the friend to leave was fair. The friend should have left, with a message they couldn't stay because the babysitter let them down, before the ceremony started.