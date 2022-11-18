“I Was So Mad”: Bride Is Condemned For Kicking Out A Friend Who Brought A Crying Toddler To Her Childfree Wedding, Asks The Internet If She’s In The Wrong

Recently, a woman who goes by Honeslty_truly turned to the AITA community to ask if she crossed the line when she kicked out a friend from her wedding.

“I strictly said no kids at my wedding, & my really good friend decided to bring her 2 year old who is a biter!” the author wrote and added that her friend couldn’t get a sitter for the day. “Her husband recently left her and I feel terrible but her child was crying before my wedding while I was trying to have my makeup and hair get finished,” Honeslty_truly recounted.

While everyone was preparing for the ceremony, her friend’s baby kept crying in the background, which triggered the author, who had warned the guests that it was a no-kids wedding. What followed afterwards made everyone turn against the bride, who now wonders if she was wrong to react that way.

