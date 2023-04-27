Discussion Online Ensues After Child-Free Woman Explains Why She Prefers Having Child-Free Friends

Every one of us chooses how we want to live our lives. We can dream about getting married and having many many kids, or we can also dream about spending our life without getting married or having kids.

The same way we can choose what kind of people we want in our lives. Family people? Party people? Career people? It is really up to us to decide how we want to live our life.

While many of us live in a free world and have rights to choose however we want, some still like to police people about it

This child-free woman shared her position on wanting to have friends with the same lifestyle, but moms of the internet took issue with that

“Every time I talk about child-free people wanting to have child-free friends, I get this type of reaction from the moms”

“And my answer to the question of what’s wrong with having friends that have children is nothing. I never said that there was. I think a key thing that people are missing is that we are choosing to be child-free. We’re choosing to have a lifestyle that doesn’t include children in it. And so when all of our friends have children, well, you can see how that doesn’t really match up.”

“This is not to say that we don’t want to be around for your lifestyle, and we don’t want to hang out with you”

“But it would be really great to have friends that are choosing the same lifestyle as us so that we don’t have to work our social times around bedtimes, around eating times, around school holidays. Does that kind of make sense?”

The woman is a content creator, writer and influencer under the username danni___duncan, on both Instagram and TikTok. She is happily married and living her life child-free. The woman mostly shares with her audience her everyday life, showing that there is nothing wrong with living your life child-free and doesn’t let people shame her for that.

Even though the video was posted around one year ago, it is still viral and people still discuss it. Many people in the audience relate and share their personal experiences and views: “same way new mums want other mum friends,” one user wrote. Another woman added: “yes, all of this. I would also add – they mostly talk about their children and all things connected which i have zero interest in.”

People noted that it would be quite appropriate if it were the other way around, that is, if a woman with children indicated she wanted to be friends with other moms. The crowd stood up for the woman in the face of all the criticism, saying, “Individuals that don’t have kids are criticized frequently!”

Most significantly, people frequently misinterpret what they hear. For example, if the author stated that she wants to have friends with the same lifestyle, some mothers have claimed that she implied that there is something wrong with people who have kids. Turns out, parents become irritated when others are uninterested in their children’s life.

Bored Panda got in touch with Danni Duncan, the video creator, to acquire objective and deeper information on this popular internet topic.

“I’ve been talking about being child-free for about two years and one thing that’s been consistent is how quickly people misunderstand the purpose of what I’m saying – sometimes it feels like they are determined to read between the lines and find something that was never intended. Unfortunately this leads to people labeling me as a child hater, selfish and the list goes on,” creator started. “I’ve expressed that I want friends that don’t have kids (with the implied meaning that I also want friends who are choosing to remain child-free) so I have people to relate to. This, however, was interpreted as me saying I only want friends who don’t have kids – as if I’m just gonna cull everyone from my life who has them,” Danni clarified.

Additionally, the woman mentioned that some of her closest friends have children: “I am Aunty Danni and willingly spend time with them most weeks. I am most definitely not cutting them from my life, in fact if anything I hope they’ll be in my life till I’m old and grey.”

Now, the thing she wants people to understand, who, of course, misunderstood the whole situation, is that “my choice has nothing to do with you or your children. I personally adore kids, I just don’t want any of my own. My priorities and desire for my own future may be very different, but I respect yours and believe I deserve the same respect back.”

And finally, this discussion has gone on for about a year, if not longer. We asked for her input on what might be the cause of this. “So many reasons,” she started. “One could be because people have their own insecurities and unhappiness. They use my life as a mirror to reflect on their own and rather than self reflecting and sitting in the uncomfortableness, they choose to put it all back on the child-free people as if we’ve done something wrong. I also have noticed a lot of white older males in positions of power being very vocal about those that are child-free and I think it’s because we’re upsetting the patriarchy and it’s somehow threatening to them.”

Folks in the comment section defended the creator and shared their personal opinions on this topic