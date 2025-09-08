Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Newborn Was Found Stuffed In Her Closet, Cheerleader Drops Out Of University
Cheerleader in uniform with face paint, posing indoors in a gym, related to news about newborn found in closet and university dropout.
Crime, Society

After Newborn Was Found Stuffed In Her Closet, Cheerleader Drops Out Of University

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
As fresh details emerge in the case of University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling, the 21-year-old has quietly withdrawn from college just one week after her newborn baby was discovered in her closet.

Snelling, once described by peers as a popular, appearance-obsessed student, was arrested on August 31 after the infant was found “wrapped in a towel inside of a black trash bag,” as per her arrest citation.

Highlights
  • 21-year-old Lake Snelling dropped out of the University of Kentucky one week after her baby was discovered
  • The cheerleader pleaded not guilty to charges, including desecration of a body and concealing a birth
  • Sources have allegedly claimed the baby whimpered after being born, and identified the potential father
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Laken Snelling, the former cheerleader accused of leaving her newborn in a closet, has officially withdrawn from college

    Cheerleader in blue Wildcats jersey smiling against a dark background, representing university athletics.

    Image credits: ukathletics

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    Jay Blanton, a spokesperson for the University, confirmed last Friday (September 5) that Snelling had officially withdrawn from classes and was no longer part of the school’s STUNT cheerleading squad, where she had competed for three years.

    The university offered no further comment.

    The decision to drop out comes three days after Snelling appeared in court, where she pleaded not guilty to charges of desecration of a body, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant.

    Snelling was placed on house arrest at her parent’s home after posting a $100,000 bond

    Cheerleader wearing a red uniform with bow in gym, related to newborn found stuffed in her closet and university dropout.

    Image credits: laken_snelling / TikTok

    The case unfolded on August 27, when officers responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at Snelling’s Lexington residence. The baby was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    Snelling admitted to giving birth and hiding the evidence in a bag. She was arrested on August 31 and booked into the Fayette County Detention Center. 

    Court filings confirmed she later posted a $100,000 bond, and was placed under house arrest at her parents’ home in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

    That same day, she appeared before a judge and pleaded not guilty.

    Details surrounding the baby’s passing remain under wraps, with preliminary reports being inconclusive

    Three young women in elegant dresses smiling and posing at an event, highlighting a cheerleader dropping out of university.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling / Facebook

    The following morning, Gary Ginn, a Fayette County Coroner, announced that a preliminary autopsy on the infant was inconclusive.

    The official causes behind the tragic incident remain pending, leaving many of the questions surrounding the case without answers—particularly about whether the child was stillborn, miscarried, or purposely suffocated.

    Online, explanations have already begun spreading. For instance, Abby Blabby, an influencer who covers true crime stories on Facebook, went viral after uploading a video on September 7 with explosive allegations.

    Sources close to the mother allegedly claimed the baby was born alive, and identified the father

    Young man with curly hair in a blue sports jersey, posing outdoors with a serious expression and blurred background.

    Image credits: University of the Cumberlands Athletics

    In the video, Blabby claims that sources close to the case told her that Snelling admitted the baby had “whimpered after he was born.”

    Blabby explained that the infant was 38 weeks gestation, weighed just under six pounds, and had his father’s complexion. 

    Young cheerleader with long blonde hair, wearing a red top, appearing solemn in an indoor setting related to the news event.

    Image credits: ABC7 Chicago / YouTube

    She claimed that a student named Zae, who Snelling had presumably dated before, is most likely the baby’s father. The influencer also said Zae took a paternity test at the request of investigators, and that the results are not back yet.

    “He and his family had no idea she was pregnant,” Blabby added, “This is all just a huge surprise to them.”

    Online, rumors have spread accusing the mother of deliberately taking the baby’s life

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reading "It's hard to attend class from jail" related to cheerleader dropping out after newborn found.

    Comment from Heather David labeled Top fan, discussing a serious incident involving a cheerleader dropping out of university.

    Young couple smiling outdoors in bright sunlight, related to cheerleader dropping out of university after newborn found in closet

    Image credits: Laken Snelling / Facebook

    The influencer claimed that, given the information already available to authorities, the possibility of Snelling deliberately taking the baby’s life is being investigated.

    She claimed Snelling went to the hospital with a laceration first, had lost so much blood that she required a blood transfusion, and had confided that she wanted no one to know about the pregnancy.

    Young cheerleader and her partner smiling closely in a selfie, highlighting the cheerleader dropping out of university news.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling / Facebook

    According to Blabby’s sources, when Snelling delivered the baby, it was blue from lack of oxygen, whimpered a couple of times, and then had a towel placed over its head. 

    Snelling then fell asleep, woke up, cleaned the placenta, placed the baby inside the closet, and went to class as if nothing had happened.

    Throughout the clip, the influencer reminded her viewers that while she believes her sources are credible, none of the information she shared was confirmed by the police.

    The case has drawn an eerie comparison to Brooke Skylar Richardson’s case in Ohio

    Young woman with long blonde hair and a serious expression, linked to cheerleader dropping out of university news.

    Image credits: Lexington Police Department

    In 2017, Brooke Skylar Ricardson, an Ohio cheerleader, was charged with secretly delivering a baby and immediately burying her in the backyard.

    While initially accused of deliberately taking the life of the child, she was later acquitted, being convicted only of desecrating the body.

    Cheerleader wearing crown and sash holding flowers, representing a university student involved in a newborn closet incident.

    Image credits: Brenda Mitchell Brackett / Facebook

    Reactions online mirrored the Richardson case, with furious commenters accusing the mother of taking her baby’s life and demanding the harshest punishment possible.

    Comment by Flaco Suede saying she can take courses in prison, referencing cheerleader dropping out after newborn found stuffed in closet.

    Comment by Alea Warren stating no worries about employers looking at background checks over resumes, with a smiling emoji.

    Man wearing a cap stands next to a smiling cheerleader with a large bow, highlighting cheerleader university news story.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling / Facebook

    “You don’t end a baby and stash it. You surrender it to a firehouse or police station or give it up for adoption,” a commenter wrote.

    Others argued the 21-year-old acted in desperation, saying, “More than likely the baby passed and she was so scared she didn’t know what to do.”

    Snelling has since deleted her social media accounts, and remains under house arrest

    Cheerleader in pink dress smiling and holding a large pink gift box with ribbons at an event background.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling / Facebook

    For now, Snelling remains confined to her parents’ Tennessee home, awaiting final autopsy results, her ex-boyfriend’s DNA test, and further hearings.

    The former cheerleader has deleted her social media accounts, though screenshots show she had previously posted images of herself with her current partner’s hand on her pregnant belly.

    The University of Kentucky has confirmed she is no longer affiliated with the institution, and the Special Victims Section of the Lexington Police Department continues with the investigation.

    Citizens with information pertaining to the case are urged to contact the LPD at (859) 258-3600 or submit tips anonymously via Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

    “I don’t feel a bit sorry for her,” a user commented online

    Comment by Ashley Palmer stating can’t go to class from prison, related to cheerleader dropping out after newborn found stuffed in closet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Tammy Cerulli Dinan saying Takes two to get pregnant.

    Comment discussing pro life views and suggesting safe haven options after newborn found stuffed in closet incident.

    Comment by Jill Stimson expressing that the situation is tragic on every angle accompanied by 17 likes.

    Comment expressing feelings about adoption and relating to a story of a newborn found stuffed in closet.

    User comment by Alicia Castaneda Gutierrez expressing no sympathy for cheerleader after newborn was found stuffed in closet.

    Comment by Thomas Wayne on social media discussing responsibilities after newborn found in closet in a university case.

    Comment from Jordon Smucker questioning the thought process behind the cheerleader dropping out after newborn was found.

    Comment by Heather Andrews Porto stating this was no one's business but hers, related to cheerleader dropping out after newborn found.

    Takita Stuart-Frazier expressing sadness with prayer hand emojis in a social media comment about a tragic incident.

    Comment by Tasha Eaton reacting to a cheerleader dropping out of university after a newborn was found stuffed in her closet.

    Comment discussing the cheerleader involved in the newborn found in her closet case, questioning awareness and accountability.

    Comment by Cynthia Pevler criticizing smart choices, related to cheerleader dropping out after newborn found in closet.

    Comment discussing a heartbreaking story about a cheerleader and pregnancy challenges in college and family support.

    Comment on Facebook post by Renee Kalajian saying she ruined her whole life, relating to cheerleader dropping out of university scandal.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
