ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve been feeding these two orphaned kittens since they were about 6 weeks old. As months went by, we realized they were both female, and the clock started ticking really fast!

Technically, cats can get pregnant up to five times a year, and although so far we haven’t seen any adult male cats roaming their place, our biggest fear was that they would go into heat and start roaming before we could do something about it!

Two weeks ago, our feral kitten Blackie was run over, and last week we found a few mama cats in distress and their hungry small kittens hiding in a building site near the Sanctuary; it all made us reflect on how terrible the future of Cheeky and Frankie would be and how much suffering we could avoid by getting them spayed in time, so we decided to take action; just feeding them was no longer enough.

The fact that they are sisters and share such a special and strong bond made things so much more difficult for us; trapping them together was a challenge.

The mama cat (Luna), whom we thought was their mom, left and never returned. She was seen a few times with other kittens in a large colony located about two miles away from Cheeky and Frankie’s feeding station, so we no longer believe Luna is their mama.

At this point, we don’t really know where they came from or how these two little girls ended up in the place we found them starving about five months ago, but what we do know is that they are two orphaned kittens who rely on each other, so leaving one of them alone out there was not an option.

ADVERTISEMENT

But after a few months of feeding them daily and gaining their trust, on All Saints’ Day, we managed to lure them into a large carrier TOGETHER!

For further updates on Cheeky and Frankie, please click on the link below to visit our website or follow us on Instagram!

More info: Instagram

Back in June, we found Cheeky starving and crying for help, she was only 6 weeks old…

Back then, Frankie was hiding most of the time and we couldn’t take her picture but a couple of weeks later we could take her picture for the first time!

We went to visit Cheeky and Frankie and feed them wet food and milk every single day since June, until it was time to move forward and have them spayed!

On All Saint’s Day, we could finally lure them into a large carrier TOGETHER!

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that they are sisters and that they share such a special and strong bond, made things so much difficult for us, trapping them together was a challenge

We added a bit of sedative to the wet food they had just before midnight so they could be more relaxed for their BIG DAY and it worked!