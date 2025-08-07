Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Chase Filandro Takes His Own Life At Just 20 Years Old
Young man with shoulder-length hair smiling outdoors near greenery and water, related to Chase Filandro news.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Chase Filandro Takes His Own Life At Just 20 Years Old

Chase Filandro, a beloved NYC-based TikTok influencer and rising indie singer, has passed away at the age of 20 after taking his own life.

His devastated family confirmed the cause of his passing on social media this week, with his sister, Francesca Ford, posting a message on Instagram.

Netizens are responding with a mix of support for the young influencer, as well as outrage and frustration over the loss.  

Highlights
  • A 20 year old New York influencer has passed after taking his own life, his family has confirmed.
  • Chase Filandro was found in his dorm room at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, TMZ reports.
  • Support is pouring in online from people who say his untimely passing is a tragedy.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    “It was Chase’s own decision to enter Heaven”: Chase’s family confirms his cause of passing

    Image credits: chase_fil / Instagram

    Image credits: chase_fil / Instagram

    Trigger warning: This article contains details of self-harm that may be distressing to some

    In a post to Instagram on Tuesday this week, Ford wrote: 

    “Our family is heartbroken and devastated by the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved, Chase. It was Chase’s own decision to enter Heaven. His light will continue to shine eternally in the hearts of all those he touched throughout his remarkable, though far too brief, life.”

    According to TMZ, Chase was found in his dorm room at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he was a student.

    Image credits: franki.ford / Instagram

    Known for his mix of sharp-witted and self-deprecating comedy skits, book reviews, and other content, Filandro has amassed a loyal following among Gen Z fans who admire his vulnerability, humor, creativity, and looks.

    In one recent video, he jokingly plays a “Gen Z” psychologist who is speaking flippantly with a patient off-screen who has just said he wanted to take his own life.

    Making a surprised and “awkward” face, Chase, playing the insensitive therapist, says, “Cringe! Dramatic much?” 

    @chase_fil cringe! #hopecore#love#therapy#life#men#skincare#women♬ original sound – Chase Filandro

    The irony of the video was not missed by netizens who said it was so-called “foreshadowing.”

    This is so crazy to see after his passing,” one person said.

    “It’s always that one influencer, talking positive stuff, that k*ll themselves,” said another

    Image credits: chase_fil / Instagram

    Image credits: franki.ford / Instagram

    His sister described him as “a beacon of light with a magnetic personality and zest for life that touched everyone he encountered, both in person and online.”

    She said his love of nature and the outdoors was known by his friends and family, saying her brother found solace on hiking trails and drew inspiration from the landscapes he visited.

    “Those who knew Chase understood his deep love for the arts and the outdoors,” she wrote. 

    “His passionate spirit and genuine warmth created lasting connections with people everywhere.”

    Image credits: chase_fil / Instagram

    To honor Chase’s love of the outdoors, his family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for memorials in two National Parks that Chase loved deeply.

    A GoFundMe campaign created to support this tribute has already surpassed $31,600.

    His family sent a heartfelt thank you to supporters. 

    “Thank you so much for helping us reach our goal in only 13 hours,” the family shared in an update. 

    @chase_fil wet dream tomato #nyc#guitar#love#funny#pigeon♬ original sound – Chase Filandro

    “Chase clearly had such an impact on many. We are continuing to raise funds to support the building of an additional memorial in New York that is closer to home.”

    One donor wrote on the fundraising page:

    “I never met Chase, but his videos helped me through depression. I owe him more than I can express.”

    Friends, family, and colleagues remember Chase as a shining light of happiness

    Image credits: chase_fil / Instagram

    In addition to his online presence, Filandro was the lead vocalist for the indie rock band Just Add Water, performing in and around Long Island since 2022. His final performance with the band was last summer following a brief hiatus.

    Take 2 Studio acting school in Huntington, NY—where Chase trained and taught—also posted a heartfelt tribute, writing:

    “Chase will always be remembered for his vibrant spirit and the joy he brought into every room.”

    Image credits: chase_fil / Instagram

    @chase_fil♬ accidentally in love – audios💌

    As the tributes continue to pour in, fans, friends, and fellow creators have used hashtags like #RIPChaseFilandro and #ChaseForever to share their memories and grief.

     One fan summed up the collective feeling best: “He gave us joy, honesty, and hope. Now it’s our turn to keep his light alive.”

    If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm, help is available._International Hotlines _provide resources.

    Netizens are saddened to learn of the passing of a 20-year-old influencer who took his own life
    Comment expressing sorrow over mental health struggles and the tragic loss of Chase Filandro at 20 years old.

    ALT text: Facebook comment expressing sadness and heartbreak over Chase Filandro's suicide at 20 years old shared on a social media post.

    Comment expressing sympathy for family and highlighting mental health stigma in young influencers' deaths including Chase Filandro.

    Comment by Virginia Tesi Carey expressing sadness over Chase Filandro’s passing and offering condolences.

    Text message discussing mental stress and harassment related to social media and its link to suicide risk.

    Lauren Knapp reflecting on youth and fame, sharing thoughts on growing up in today's generation and mental challenges.

    Comment by Alissa Owens expressing hope for peace after hearing about Chase Filandro taking his own life at 20 years old.

    Comment expressing heartbreak and urging support for mental health after Chase Filandro takes his own life at age 20.

    Comment by Julie Shamalov expressing grief over young influencers dying at a young age, referencing Chase Filandro's death.

    Comment by Michael Breschard expressing sadness over influencers dying young, mentioning RIP at age 20 related to Chase Filandro.

    User comment expressing condolences for Chase Filandro, mourning his loss at a young age.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
