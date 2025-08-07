Chase Filandro Takes His Own Life At Just 20 Years Old

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase Filandro, a beloved NYC-based TikTok influencer and rising indie singer, has passed away at the age of 20 after taking his own life.

His devastated family confirmed the cause of his passing on social media this week, with his sister, Francesca Ford, posting a message on Instagram.

Netizens are responding with a mix of support for the young influencer, as well as outrage and frustration over the loss.

Chase Filandro was found in his dorm room at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, TMZ reports.

Support is pouring in online from people who say his untimely passing is a tragedy.

“It was Chase’s own decision to enter Heaven”: Chase’s family confirms his cause of passing

Image credits: chase_fil / Instagram

Image credits: chase_fil / Instagram

Trigger warning: This article contains details of self-harm that may be distressing to some

In a post to Instagram on Tuesday this week, Ford wrote:

“Our family is heartbroken and devastated by the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved, Chase. It was Chase’s own decision to enter Heaven. His light will continue to shine eternally in the hearts of all those he touched throughout his remarkable, though far too brief, life.”

According to TMZ, Chase was found in his dorm room at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he was a student.

Image credits: franki.ford / Instagram

Known for his mix of sharp-witted and self-deprecating comedy skits, book reviews, and other content, Filandro has amassed a loyal following among Gen Z fans who admire his vulnerability, humor, creativity, and looks.

In one recent video, he jokingly plays a “Gen Z” psychologist who is speaking flippantly with a patient off-screen who has just said he wanted to take his own life.

Making a surprised and “awkward” face, Chase, playing the insensitive therapist, says, “Cringe! Dramatic much?”

The irony of the video was not missed by netizens who said it was so-called “foreshadowing.”

“This is so crazy to see after his passing,” one person said.

“It’s always that one influencer, talking positive stuff, that k*ll themselves,” said another

Image credits: chase_fil / Instagram

Image credits: franki.ford / Instagram

His sister described him as “a beacon of light with a magnetic personality and zest for life that touched everyone he encountered, both in person and online.”

She said his love of nature and the outdoors was known by his friends and family, saying her brother found solace on hiking trails and drew inspiration from the landscapes he visited.

“Those who knew Chase understood his deep love for the arts and the outdoors,” she wrote.

“His passionate spirit and genuine warmth created lasting connections with people everywhere.”

Image credits: chase_fil / Instagram

To honor Chase’s love of the outdoors, his family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for memorials in two National Parks that Chase loved deeply.

A GoFundMe campaign created to support this tribute has already surpassed $31,600.

His family sent a heartfelt thank you to supporters.

“Thank you so much for helping us reach our goal in only 13 hours,” the family shared in an update.

“Chase clearly had such an impact on many. We are continuing to raise funds to support the building of an additional memorial in New York that is closer to home.”

One donor wrote on the fundraising page:

“I never met Chase, but his videos helped me through depression. I owe him more than I can express.”

Friends, family, and colleagues remember Chase as a shining light of happiness

Image credits: chase_fil / Instagram

In addition to his online presence, Filandro was the lead vocalist for the indie rock band Just Add Water, performing in and around Long Island since 2022. His final performance with the band was last summer following a brief hiatus.

Take 2 Studio acting school in Huntington, NY—where Chase trained and taught—also posted a heartfelt tribute, writing:

“Chase will always be remembered for his vibrant spirit and the joy he brought into every room.”

Image credits: chase_fil / Instagram

As the tributes continue to pour in, fans, friends, and fellow creators have used hashtags like #RIPChaseFilandro and #ChaseForever to share their memories and grief.

One fan summed up the collective feeling best: “He gave us joy, honesty, and hope. Now it’s our turn to keep his light alive.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm, help is available._International Hotlines _provide resources.

