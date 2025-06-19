Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Talk About Overreacting”: Woman Who Slew Boyfriend After Finding A Tampon Gets Sentenced
Woman wearing glasses with long hair in court, related to case about woman sentenced after overreacting to tampon discovery
Crime, News

“Talk About Overreacting”: Woman Who Slew Boyfriend After Finding A Tampon Gets Sentenced

A Nevada woman who took her boyfriend’s life after finding another woman’s tampon in his trash has been sentenced to a prison term long enough to reshape the rest of her adult life—but not before delivering a bewildering confession in court:

I love him very much.”

As per court records, 31-year-old Julie Bush had been in an abusive relationship with the deceased, 51-year-old Richard Penardo Jr. When she confronted him about the tampon and accused him of cheating, Penardo flew into a rage, attacking Bush’s car with a steel chain and shattering its windows.

Highlights
  • Nevada woman Julie Bush sentenced for taking boyfriend's life after finding another woman's tampon in his trash.
  • Bush ran into Penardo with her vehicle, slamming him into a brick wall.
  • Both Bush and Penardo were under the influence during the incident, which was captured on doorbell camera footage.
  • Bush pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and DUI.

That would turn out to be a fatal mistake.

Trigger warning: this story contains detailed descriptions of violent crimes. Reader discretion is advised.

RELATED:

    Nevada woman who took boyfriend’s life after finding another woman’s tampon in his trash cries over still “loving him”

    Judge in black robe holding a wooden gavel over sounding block during a sentencing in a courtroom.

    Image credits: Sebastian Duda/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    What happened next was caught on a doorbell camera. Bush drove away, returned to the scene multiple times within minutes, and ultimately accelerated the vehicle right into Penardo’s body, launching him into a brick wall.

    He passed away the next day, in May 2024.

    Woman wearing glasses and prison uniform in court, related to case of woman who slew boyfriend after finding tampon.

    Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

    Bush was sentenced last Tuesday (June 17) to a term of 12 to 35 years in prison by Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny, after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and DUI. She will be eligible for parole in 2036.

    During the sentencing hearing, a visibly emotional and remorseful Bush addressed the court.

    “I love him very much,” she said. “I’m sorry that he passed away and I wish I could change it, but I can’t, and I know there’s not a sentence in the world that’s going to make anybody satisfied.”

    Mugshot of a man connected to a case involving a woman who slew her boyfriend after finding a tampon.

    Image credits: Clark County Detention Center

    Her statements were followed by those of her public defender, Chief Deputy Special Public Defender Lisa Chamlee-Brainard, who argued that Bush had shown remorse from the moment of the incident. 

    “Video footage clearly shows that Julie was overwrought with emotion and obviously remorseful for her actions,” she said, adding that Bush “has continued to feel remorse while incarcerated” and “takes full accountability.”

    Both Bush and Penardo were under the influence of potent substances when their altercation began

    User comment criticizing sentencing in case where woman who slew boyfriend after finding a tampon gets sentenced.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading This whole case is wild about a woman who slew her boyfriend and got sentenced.

    Map highlighting a location near Eastern and Oakey roads in Nevada related to a woman who slew boyfriend after finding a tampon.

    Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

    Bush reportedly attempted to render aid immediately after striking Penardo. According to investigators, both were under the influence of substances at the time of their fight.

    Ironically, the tampon that triggered the fatal altercation may not have belonged to another romantic interest as Bush suspected. Prosecutors said in court that it likely belonged to Penardo’s female roommate.

    Woman in courtroom wearing glasses and prison uniform, involved in case of killing boyfriend over tampon discovery.

    Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

    Regardless of Bush’s remorse, the victim’s family offered her no forgiveness.

    “Rick wasn’t perfect,” said Grace Fisher, Penardo’s mother. “He made plenty of mistakes and poor choices during his life. His biggest mistake was ever getting involved with Julie Bush. She made his life a living hell.”

    Fisher’s words stand in stark contrast to Penardo’s lengthy criminal history, including serving time for forgery, conspiracy to commit m*rder, and unemployment insurance fraud.

    While Penardo had a long criminal history, Bush was reportedly addicted to dr*gs from the age of 9

    Screenshot of a comment on a toxic relationship related to a woman who slew her boyfriend after finding a tampon.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a breakup, illustrating reactions related to a woman who slew boyfriend after finding a tampon.

    Woman with long blonde hair reading court documents related to sentencing in a case involving a tampon incident.

    Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

    In 2017, he was sentenced to three to ten years in prison for defrauding Nevada’s unemployment system.

    While locked up at the Clark County Detention Center and later at High Desert State Prison, his co-defendants filed fraudulent claims in his name, allowing him to collect more than $4,700 in benefits.

    Woman in courtroom standing before judge, sheriff, and court staff during sentencing for overreacting incident.

    Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

    Years earlier, Penardo had taken an Alford plea in connection with the 2008 strangulation of Maria Marino. Though he didn’t admit guilt, he acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

    Despite his past, his family made clear that none of that justified his passing.

    Bush, on the other hand, had an upbringing full of personal struggles. According to her defense, Bush began abusing alcohol at the age of nine, ecstasy pills at eleven, and prescription drugs by thirteen. She was described as battling mental health problems her entire life.

    At the time of her sentencing, Bush was also the mother of a 5-year-old daughter.

    “Psychopath.” Bush’s tears did little to sway the public opinion in her favor

    Comment by Cynthia Retzloff saying Talk about overreacting, sheesh, highlighting reaction to woman who slew boyfriend after finding a tampon.

    Comment from a woman named Jennie Cashmere expressing that the reaction to finding a tampon was not equitable and advising to leave him.

    Comment from Josephine Burnette expressing shock at a woman who slew her boyfriend after finding a tampon.

    Comment from Mark Haroldson expressing disbelief over a woman who slew boyfriend after finding a tampon and sentencing.

    Comment discussing a woman sentenced after slaying boyfriend, mentioning a minimum 12-year charge and expressing disbelief.

    Comment by Celeste Taylor wondering if the woman made a mistake about the tampon in a dramatic situation.

    Comment by Tonya L Chandler questioning if an item belonged to a female relative or friend in a social media post.

    Comment from Jessica Bruno, a top fan, expressing shock with the text Only 12 years?! and a surprised face emoji.

    Social media comment questioning a 12-year sentence for killing boyfriend after finding a tampon.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing anger over a plea deal in a woman who slew boyfriend case.

    Comment by Amy Patterson McPherson expressing regret about a woman who slew boyfriend after finding a tampon and got sentenced.

    Comment by Melissa Cano discussing sentencing and plea deal in the case of woman who slew boyfriend after finding a tampon.

    Facebook comment from Shawna Hicks discussing self-defense and cheating in a relationship involving a dangerous weapon incident.

    Facebook comment stating she sounds like a victim of domestic violence in a discussion about overreacting and sentencing.

    Comment by Melanie Parry-Winkle questioning if others noticed the boyfriend attacking the woman at the time.

    Comment by Tony McDaniels stating the incident is nothing more than self-defense in a discussion about overreacting.

    Commenter Hope Garcia expresses frustration over a man receiving a lighter sentence despite violent behavior.

    Comment from Angela Phillips describing an incident involving self-defense after discovering a tampon, related to overreacting.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
