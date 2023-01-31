This Car Dealership Has Set Up A One-Day Tattoo Studio In Support Of Ukraine And To Contribute To Lithuania’s Largest Charity Campaign

The latest Lithuanian charity campaign “Radarom” aims to provide Ukrainians with radar monitoring airborne threats. Whoever is familiar with the electric car dealership Deals on Wheels knows how creative they can get. This time they are aiming for a double world’s first by offering free tattoos for charity and being the first one to use a car battery to power a tattoo machine.

Supporting the Ukrainian effort to achieve victory over Russian occupiers takes all shapes and forms, globally. Ukrainians themselves are fighting without regard for their own safety. Foreign governments are sending tanks and artillery. Various people and companies organize charities to provide Ukrainians with drones, radar, and anything else needed for the victory effort.

Lithuania’s latest charity campaign in support of Ukraine’s fight for freedom aims to equip Ukrainians with radar technology to guard against airborne threats

The latest charity campaign, Radarom, aims to collect more than 5 million euros before the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, February 24. The charity will buy Israeli-made cutting-edge mobile doppler radar systems. They will be used for airspace monitoring, detection and identification of airborne threats, and initiating defensive response action.

The Radarom campaign is organized by Blue/Yellow foundation together with other charity foundations and organizations that have experience in helping Ukraine.

Blue/Yellow has been supporting the Ukrainian military since Russia illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has sent helmets, bulletproof vests, clothing optical systems, night vision devices, medical kits, cars, and drones for millions of euros.

Andrius Tapinas and Laisvės TV were the first in the world to buy a publicly funded Bayraktar drone for Ukraine. Edmundas Jakilaitis, leading a team of volunteers, is behind the project Stiprūs Kartu, which helped accommodate tens of thousands of war refugees in private living spaces. Olegas Surajevas is leading the 1K foundation, which has supplied over 3 million euros worth of material and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

To support this cause, Deals on Wheels, an electric car dealership, opened a one-day tattoo studio

Car dealership Deals on Wheels has been an active supporter of Ukrainian civilians and military since the very first day the Russians attacked their neighbors almost a year ago. CEO of Deals on Wheels, Laurynas Boguševičius, organized two convoys of 20+ minibuses packed with fuel, tools, first aid kits, winter gear, MREs for fighting effort, and food and clothing for civilians fleeing the country.

Convoys, also used for transporting Ukrainian volunteers from Lithuania and bringing back refugees, which had gathered at the border of Ukraine and Poland, departed towards Ukrainian brothers just two days after Russians crossed the border with their tanks.

“Supporting Ukraine for us is not just a matter of compassion to Ukraine, which is also important. I am convinced that resisting the imperial ambitions of Russia – however painful it is – is the existential need of the whole world. Lithuania has spent hundreds of years under Russian oppression – first the tzarist, then the soviet. We do not recommend repeating it. Therefore, we will keep on helping every possible effort to stop the war,” Boguševičius says.

The studio offered free tattoos of either the Ukrainian or Lithuanian coat of arms with a condition to donate to the fund according to one’s means

“We have opened a temporary, one-day tattoo studio in our dealership with tattoo masters Driule Vidztattoo and Tattoo&Mars. He will draw a tattoo of either a Ukrainian or Lithuanian coat of arms, free of charge. Or any other tattoo of your choice, but for a minimum donation of 60 euros. Of course, we encourage every guest of our tattoo studio to donate to the Radarom campaign. And we will double every donation received in this studio,” says Laurynas Boguševičius, owner of Deals on Wheels.

Any other tattoo design was available for a minimum donation of 60 euros, which would then be matched by “Deals on Wheels”

According to the dealership’s owner, this was the world’s first temporary charity tattoo studio to be hosted in a car dealership

Boguševičius says that the concept of a temporary charity tattoo studio in a car dealership is the world’s first. “We have googled and found nothing of its kind,” he says. Also, Laurynas is sure that it is the first time that a tattoo machine has been powered by an electric car battery.

The tattoo machine used during this event was powered by the battery of one of their electric vehicles, which was never done before

This initiative serves as yet another testament to the power of community and the incredible impact we can make when we come together in times of need