I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)
I Love making paper pieces and I Love Encanto.
It was a challenge to capture the detail, whimsy, and uniqueness of all the characters, but I was determined. I told myself if I was going to make it, I was going to go all out. Two weeks later it’s finally done!
The completed scene
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
Abuela Alma
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
So she was actually the easiest to make. Her dress design I was able to just draw on instead of cutting.
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
Camilo Madrigal
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
He was a little more challenging. His chameleons weren’t too bad, but I decided with him to start doing more texturing with his hair.
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
Luisa Madrigal
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
Her dress was pretty easy too. I love the design of it. Also, the donkey!
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
Dolores Madrigal
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
This is when it starts getting harder. Her dress had quite a bit more intricate designs and her pose had to be super-specific. Plus she’s adorable.
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
Felix and Pepa Madrigal
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
And then the real challenges began. Her dress wasn’t too hard but her pose had to be super specific too. Also, Felix’s outfit was a new challenge! I learned how to thread super thin pieces of paper.
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
Also, I used colored plastic sheets cut super thin for the rain!
Julieta and Agustin Madrigal
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
This one was actually really fun to make, but also super tricky. I wanted to convey the love and chemistry between them. I also wanted to go all out on Juileta’s dress. The teeny flowers in her pocket were especially fun.
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
Bruno Madrigal
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
I like the rats the most.
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
Antonio Madrigal
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
When I designed this one I thought it wouldn’t be too hard – his outfit wasn’t too complicated. Then I decided to add animals. And lots of curls to his hair. And cut out all the spots, what was I thinking.
Isabela Madrigal
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
Ok, this one is my favorite one. I got to use all kinds of materials which is always my favorite. I colored vellum for her dress layers and cut clear plastic sheets for the swirl of the flowers. I also used glitter nail polish because… glitter.
And last but not least, Mirabel Madrigal
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
This one was the hardest. Her dress was so amazing and I really wanted to do it justice. All the designs and symbols were cut with vinyl and I love it.
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
Bonus – Casita
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
Insanely talented
We don’t talk about Bruno, No, No, No, we don’t talk about BRUNOOOO
“But, it was our wedding day...” (Don’t challenge me, I will sing this whole song complete with dancing, poses, and different voices. No, I do not have a problem.)
We were getting ready and there wasn't a cloud in sky
No clouds allowed in the sky. Bruno walks in with a michevious grin-THUNDER! You telling the story or am I??
I'm sorry, mi vida, go on Bruno says, "It looks like rain" Why did he tell us? In doing so, he floods my brain Abuela, get the umbrellas Married in a hurricane What a joyous day... but anyway
we don’t talk about bruno, no, no, no, we don’t talk about brunooooooo
Grew to live in fear of Bruno stuttering and stumbling, I could always hear him sort of muttering and mumbling, I associate him with the sound of falling sand, ch ch ch
It's a heavy lift, with a gift so humbling, always left Abuela and the family fumbling, grappling with prophecies they couldn't understand, do you understand?
A seven-foot frame Rats along his back When he calls your name It all fades to black
Yeah he sees your dreams and feasts on your screams(HEYYYY)
We don’t talk about Bruno no no no, we don’t talk about brunoooooooooo
“He told me my fish would die The next day: dead! (No, no!) He told me I'd grow a gut! And just like he said... (no, no!) He said that all my hair would disappear, now look at my head (no, no! Hey!) Your fate is sealed when your prophecy is read!“
He told me that the life of my dreams would be promised and someday be mine. He told me that my powers would grow like the grapes that thrive on these vines.
Oyè, Mariano's on his way
He told me, that the man of my dreams, would be just out of reach, betrothed to another! It's like I hear him now... Hey sis, I want not a sound out of you.
I CAN HEAR HIM NOW
Ummm, Bruno? Ya, about that Bruno. I really need to know about Bruno. Give me the truth and the whole truth Bruno.
Isabella, your boyfriend's here! (Time for dinner!)
*insert all the verses here.* WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BRUNO NO NO NO. WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BRUNO-why did I talk about Bruno? (Not a word about Bruno!) I never should have brought up Bruno-o!
*Que Bruno vibing to the song
I have a bigger problem than you according to my friends. Apparently im not supposed to have 250 photos of Camilo in my camera roll, weird
Lmao yes
highlight of my week right here
Probably weirder for me to have 350 photos of mirabel but who am I to judge?
No that’s totally normal
I’m serious I have about 50 of Bruno’s face when mirabel kicks the door down.
Lol, my friend has 307 pictures and a fanart of him. U cant beat my friend haha
Dang
yeah, that is weird
This comment has been deleted.
I LOVE EVERYONE IN THIS THREAD. Thank you.
"He told me my fish would die, the next day, DEAD! (no, no)"
He told me I grew gut, and just like he said (no ,no, no)
"He said that all my hair would dissapear, now look at my head! (NO, NO)"
Wow...... i cannot speak
