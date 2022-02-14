Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)
20
I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

Kristy Edgar
I Love making paper pieces and I Love Encanto.

It was a challenge to capture the detail, whimsy, and uniqueness of all the characters, but I was determined. I told myself if I was going to make it, I was going to go all out. Two weeks later it’s finally done!

Check out my other paper art projects by clicking here, here and here.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | frompentopaperstudio.com | Etsy

The completed scene

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

Abuela Alma

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

So she was actually the easiest to make. Her dress design I was able to just draw on instead of cutting.

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

Camilo Madrigal

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

He was a little more challenging. His chameleons weren’t too bad, but I decided with him to start doing more texturing with his hair.

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

Luisa Madrigal

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

Her dress was pretty easy too. I love the design of it. Also, the donkey!

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

Dolores Madrigal

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

This is when it starts getting harder. Her dress had quite a bit more intricate designs and her pose had to be super-specific. Plus she’s adorable.

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

Felix and Pepa Madrigal

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

And then the real challenges began. Her dress wasn’t too hard but her pose had to be super specific too. Also, Felix’s outfit was a new challenge! I learned how to thread super thin pieces of paper.

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

Also, I used colored plastic sheets cut super thin for the rain!

Julieta and Agustin Madrigal

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

This one was actually really fun to make, but also super tricky. I wanted to convey the love and chemistry between them. I also wanted to go all out on Juileta’s dress. The teeny flowers in her pocket were especially fun.

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

Bruno Madrigal

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

I like the rats the most.

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

Antonio Madrigal

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

When I designed this one I thought it wouldn’t be too hard – his outfit wasn’t too complicated. Then I decided to add animals. And lots of curls to his hair. And cut out all the spots, what was I thinking.

Isabela Madrigal

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

Ok, this one is my favorite one. I got to use all kinds of materials which is always my favorite. I colored vellum for her dress layers and cut clear plastic sheets for the swirl of the flowers. I also used glitter nail polish because… glitter.

And last but not least, Mirabel Madrigal

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

This one was the hardest. Her dress was so amazing and I really wanted to do it justice. All the designs and symbols were cut with vinyl and I love it.

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

Bonus – Casita

I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

Kristy Edgar
I like making teeny tiny paper art.

Boredravenclaw
Boredravenclaw
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We don’t talk about Bruno, No, No, No, we don’t talk about BRUNOOOO

25
25points
reply
Scarlett
Scarlett
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“But, it was our wedding day...” (Don’t challenge me, I will sing this whole song complete with dancing, poses, and different voices. No, I do not have a problem.)

28
28points
reply
