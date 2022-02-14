I Recreated Encanto Characters Using Paper Art (21 Pics)

I Love making paper pieces and I Love Encanto.

It was a challenge to capture the detail, whimsy, and uniqueness of all the characters, but I was determined. I told myself if I was going to make it, I was going to go all out. Two weeks later it’s finally done!

The completed scene

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

Abuela Alma

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

So she was actually the easiest to make. Her dress design I was able to just draw on instead of cutting.

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

Camilo Madrigal

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

He was a little more challenging. His chameleons weren’t too bad, but I decided with him to start doing more texturing with his hair.

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

Luisa Madrigal

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

Her dress was pretty easy too. I love the design of it. Also, the donkey!

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

Dolores Madrigal

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

This is when it starts getting harder. Her dress had quite a bit more intricate designs and her pose had to be super-specific. Plus she’s adorable.

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

Felix and Pepa Madrigal

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

And then the real challenges began. Her dress wasn’t too hard but her pose had to be super specific too. Also, Felix’s outfit was a new challenge! I learned how to thread super thin pieces of paper.

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

Also, I used colored plastic sheets cut super thin for the rain!

Julieta and Agustin Madrigal

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

This one was actually really fun to make, but also super tricky. I wanted to convey the love and chemistry between them. I also wanted to go all out on Juileta’s dress. The teeny flowers in her pocket were especially fun.

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

Bruno Madrigal

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

I like the rats the most.

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

Antonio Madrigal

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

When I designed this one I thought it wouldn’t be too hard – his outfit wasn’t too complicated. Then I decided to add animals. And lots of curls to his hair. And cut out all the spots, what was I thinking.

Isabela Madrigal

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

Ok, this one is my favorite one. I got to use all kinds of materials which is always my favorite. I colored vellum for her dress layers and cut clear plastic sheets for the swirl of the flowers. I also used glitter nail polish because… glitter.

And last but not least, Mirabel Madrigal

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

This one was the hardest. Her dress was so amazing and I really wanted to do it justice. All the designs and symbols were cut with vinyl and I love it.

Image credits: FromPentoPaper

Bonus – Casita

Image credits: FromPentoPaper