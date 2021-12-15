In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter films, I decided to make a series of paper creations. Each piece represents a letter of the alphabet!

I’ve been making paper art for about eight years now and I finally decided to tackle Harry Potter. It’s always been a series that I’ve loved, grown up with, and hold dear to my heart but I knew it would be a challenge. In making this series, I was able to grow creatively, use new techniques and supplies that I’ve never used before, and pay homage to a magical world that defined my childhood. Enjoy!

