I Used Paper Art To Create The ABCs Of Harry Potter Characters (27 Pics)
9Kviews
In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter films, I decided to make a series of paper creations. Each piece represents a letter of the alphabet!
I’ve been making paper art for about eight years now and I finally decided to tackle Harry Potter. It’s always been a series that I’ve loved, grown up with, and hold dear to my heart but I knew it would be a challenge. In making this series, I was able to grow creatively, use new techniques and supplies that I’ve never used before, and pay homage to a magical world that defined my childhood. Enjoy!
Check out my other paper art here and here.
Minerva Mcgonagall
Severus Snape
Hermione Granger
Invisibility Cloak
HARRY JAMES POTTER WHAT ARE YOU DOING OUT OF BED AT THIS HOUR?!
Rubeus Hagrid
Expecto Patronum
Luna Lovegood
Yule Ball
Umbridge
Oh fck this lady! Oh...no one would...well, Filch might....even Satan is disgusted by her, she's going places even worse than hell! (The character only, the actress is a lovely lady who deserves all the respect and love for being able to play this part so perfectly!)
Bellatrix Lestrange
Albus Dumbledore
James And Lily Potter
Voldemort
*gasp* is that... the dark mark?! Wait, does that mean he's summoning himself?
Gilderoy Lockhart
Private Drive
Privet drive, probably auto correct. These are quite incredible.
Trelawney
Quirrell
Whomping Willow
Neville Longbottom
He actually turned out to be smoking hot!
Fat Lady
" AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA"
Love each and every one of these!!!
These are awesome! I love your character design!
So very good.
