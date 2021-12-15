In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter films, I decided to make a series of paper creations. Each piece represents a letter of the alphabet!

I’ve been making paper art for about eight years now and I finally decided to tackle Harry Potter. It’s always been a series that I’ve loved, grown up with, and hold dear to my heart but I knew it would be a challenge. In making this series, I was able to grow creatively, use new techniques and supplies that I’ve never used before, and pay homage to a magical world that defined my childhood. Enjoy!

Check out my other paper art here and here.

#1

Minerva Mcgonagall

#2

Severus Snape

Mel
1 year ago

Snape ...Snape...Severus Snape! DUMBLEDOOR!

#3

Hermione Granger

DUN DUN
1 year ago

It's leviOsa not leviosAR

#4

Invisibility Cloak

ALEXIS CISNEROS
1 year ago

HARRY JAMES POTTER WHAT ARE YOU DOING OUT OF BED AT THIS HOUR?!

#5

Rubeus Hagrid

DUN DUN
1 year ago

"Yer a wizzard, Haareh!" "I am a wot?"

#6

Expecto Patronum

ALEXIS CISNEROS
1 year ago

"Lookat me im a stag" James Potter at least once

#7

Luna Lovegood

Rebekah Tracy
1 year ago

You’re just as sane as I am! <3

#8

Yule Ball

Kiddo
1 year ago

Hermione is so pretty! Love the dress!

#9

Umbridge

DUN DUN
1 year ago

Oh fck this lady! Oh...no one would...well, Filch might....even Satan is disgusted by her, she's going places even worse than hell! (The character only, the actress is a lovely lady who deserves all the respect and love for being able to play this part so perfectly!)

#10

Bellatrix Lestrange

DUN DUN
1 year ago

She killed Sirius.... BELLATRIX LESTRANGE SHOULD ROT IN A PLACE WORSE THAN HELL

#11

Albus Dumbledore

Boreddd
1 year ago

Oh, Harry is breathing? 100 points to Griffindoor!

#12

James And Lily Potter

#13

Voldemort

Lennah Palbachm
1 year ago

*gasp* is that... the dark mark?! Wait, does that mean he's summoning himself?

#14

Gilderoy Lockhart

DUN DUN
1 year ago

We'll meet him at St Mungo's 👋🏼

#15

Private Drive

Reece Aster
1 year ago

Privet drive, probably auto correct. These are quite incredible.

#16

Trelawney

ALEXIS CISNEROS
1 year ago

" I see great peril in your future.....and DEATH"

#17

Quirrell

DUN DUN
1 year ago

The image in the mirror is the beauty-faced version of what it actually looked like. Did you, by any chance, use Snapchat filter?

#18

Whomping Willow

DUN DUN
1 year ago

“That tree did more damage to us than we —”

#19

Neville Longbottom

#20

Fat Lady

ALEXIS CISNEROS
1 year ago

" AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA"

#21

Knight Bus

#22

And Some Potter Puppet Pals For Good Measure

Jayne Kyra
1 year ago

Snape. Snape. Severus Snape.

#23

Zonko's Joke Shop

DUN DUN
1 year ago

The only place that brought light in those dark days.

#24

Xenophilius Lovegood

DUN DUN
1 year ago

I love the father-daughter duo,

#25

Champions

#26

Draco Malfoy

DUN DUN
1 year ago

Look it's the white ferret at the front

#27

Oliver Wood

DUN DUN
1 year ago

TBH? He was the best Quidditch captain

