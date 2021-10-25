I have been making paper art for some time now and October is always my favorite month because I make teeny tiny paper homages to some of my favorite horror or Halloween-related movies.

This year, I decided to only make the ladies - scream queens, final girls, and ladies of the night. I'm really proud of how they turned out!

#1

The Book of Life

The Book of Life

FromPentoPaper

37 points
Me Oh My
Me Oh My
Community Member
1 year ago

I've always wondered how the candles stayed on her dress.

8
8points
reply
#2

Bewitched

Bewitched

FromPentoPaper

37 points
Tacocat
Tacocat
Community Member
1 year ago

This is one of my favorite shows! Great job portraying the characters!

9
9points
reply
#3

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Courage the Cowardly Dog

FromPentoPaper

35 points
Chloe *Leah* Pheonix
Chloe *Leah* Pheonix
Community Member
1 year ago

I wish I could upvote moar😭😭 I love this show

11
11points
reply
#4

The Craft

The Craft

FromPentoPaper

34 points
#5

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus

FromPentoPaper

33 points
#6

Squid Game

Squid Game

FromPentoPaper

32 points
#7

Alien

Alien

FromPentoPaper

31 points
jasper
jasper
Community Member
1 year ago

Definitely my favorite! (the cat...omg!)

12
12points
reply
#8

Wanda (Witches Count!)

Wanda (Witches Count!)

FromPentoPaper

29 points
Willem Hunse
Willem Hunse
Community Member
1 year ago

I just finished the episode where this is revealed no spoilers for me

4
4points
reply
#9

Black Swan

Black Swan

FromPentoPaper

28 points
#10

Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors

FromPentoPaper

25 points
#11

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Rocky Horror Picture Show

FromPentoPaper

25 points
Alicia Wolfe
Alicia Wolfe
Community Member
11 months ago

Oh yeah!! Loved Rocky Horror ♥ ❤ 💖! Used to go to the shows in Balboa California when I was younger..

2
2points
reply
#12

Hex Girls!

Hex Girls!

FromPentoPaper

25 points
#13

Corpse Bride

Corpse Bride

FromPentoPaper

24 points
#14

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice

FromPentoPaper

22 points
Angelina Waldehm
Angelina Waldehm
Community Member
1 year ago

am i the only one who see her in half ?...

7
7points
reply
#15

The Mummy

The Mummy

FromPentoPaper

22 points
#16

Coraline

Coraline

FromPentoPaper

22 points
Emi Call
Emi Call
Community Member
1 year ago

i watched this when i was like 4 and it gave me nightmares for weeks

3
3points
reply
#17

Sleepy Hallow

Sleepy Hallow

FromPentoPaper

22 points
#18

Nightmare Before Christmas

Nightmare Before Christmas

FromPentoPaper

22 points
Emi Call
Emi Call
Community Member
1 year ago

YES YES YES YES YEEEEES!!!!! OM MY GOSH YESSSS!!!!!

4
4points
reply
#19

Jennifer's Body

Jennifer's Body

FromPentoPaper

21 points
FruityTootsieRoll
FruityTootsieRoll
Community Member
1 year ago

Jennifer's body was an amazing movie you cant convince me otherwise

4
4points
reply
#20

Ready or Not

Ready or Not

FromPentoPaper

21 points
#21

Death Becomes Her

Death Becomes Her

FromPentoPaper

20 points
Dahlia Rios
Dahlia Rios
Community Member
11 months ago

OMG!! I love this movie I watched this with my mom

1
1point
reply
#22

Shape of Water

Shape of Water

FromPentoPaper

19 points
sunflower bunny
sunflower bunny
Community Member
1 year ago

omg, for a sec I thought it was Annie!

1
1point
reply
#23

The Ring

The Ring

FromPentoPaper

19 points
#24

Scream

Scream

FromPentoPaper

19 points
#25

Carrie

Carrie

FromPentoPaper

19 points
Margaret Gadbois
Margaret Gadbois
Community Member
1 year ago

"They're all gonna laugh at you!" Beautifully done. Absolutely exquisite.

5
5points
reply
#26

Dracula

Dracula

FromPentoPaper

18 points
#27

Psycho

Psycho

FromPentoPaper

18 points
A. M0usee
A. M0usee
Community Member
1 year ago

I can hear the violins! squeeeeeeek...............

2
2points
reply
#28

Munsters

Munsters

FromPentoPaper

18 points
ALEXIS CISNEROS
ALEXIS CISNEROS
Community Member
1 year ago

omg i loved this show as a kid, my aunt watched it with me lol

6
6points
reply
#29

Crimson Peak

Crimson Peak

FromPentoPaper

17 points
#30

What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows

FromPentoPaper

17 points
#31

Twilight & True Blood

Twilight & True Blood

FromPentoPaper

17 points
#32

Little Mermaid

Little Mermaid

FromPentoPaper

17 points
#33

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn

FromPentoPaper

15 points
#34

The Exorcist

The Exorcist

FromPentoPaper

15 points
#35

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Know What You Did Last Summer

FromPentoPaper

14 points
Angelina Waldehm
Angelina Waldehm
Community Member
1 year ago

i saw it a poster on NYC , btw why does on the poster they have honey on their face ?...

2
2points
reply
#36

Ghoul School

Ghoul School

FromPentoPaper Report

14points
#37

Midsommar

Midsommar

FromPentoPaper Report

13points
#38

Teen Witch!

Teen Witch!

FromPentoPaper Report

12points
Mal My
Mal My
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know who you are or what kind of values you possess, but from this alone, I am confident we would be friends... TOP THAT!!!

3
3points
reply
