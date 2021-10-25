6Kviews
I Recreated My Favorite Spooky Characters Using Paper Art (38 Pics)
I have been making paper art for some time now and October is always my favorite month because I make teeny tiny paper homages to some of my favorite horror or Halloween-related movies.
This year, I decided to only make the ladies - scream queens, final girls, and ladies of the night. I'm really proud of how they turned out!
The Book of Life
Bewitched
Courage the Cowardly Dog
The Craft
Hocus Pocus
Squid Game
Alien
Wanda (Witches Count!)
I just finished the episode where this is revealed no spoilers for me
Black Swan
Little Shop of Horrors
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Oh yeah!! Loved Rocky Horror ♥ ❤ 💖! Used to go to the shows in Balboa California when I was younger..
Hex Girls!
They made it funko pops of them ! FUN58158-S...b2eb15.jpg
Corpse Bride
Beetlejuice
The Mummy
Coraline
Sleepy Hallow
Nightmare Before Christmas
Jennifer's Body
Jennifer's body was an amazing movie you cant convince me otherwise
Ready or Not
Death Becomes Her
Shape of Water
The Ring
Carrie
"They're all gonna laugh at you!" Beautifully done. Absolutely exquisite.
Dracula
Psycho
Munsters
omg i loved this show as a kid, my aunt watched it with me lol
Crimson Peak
What We Do in the Shadows
Twilight & True Blood
Little Mermaid
From Dusk Till Dawn
The Exorcist
I Know What You Did Last Summer
i saw it a poster on NYC , btw why does on the poster they have honey on their face ?...
You are amazing!
You are so talented! These are all fantastic!
These are awesome!
