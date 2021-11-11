7Kviews
I Used Paper To Create The ABCs Of Popular Characters (26 Pics)
I spent about a month making 26 characters out of paper, each one representing a letter of the alphabet.
I've been creating paper art for a while now. In my previous post on Bored Panda, you can see my recreations of horror or Halloween-related female characters.
M - Moaning Myrtle
K - Kermit
J - Jessica Rabbit
V - Velma
W - Wall E
Y - Yzma
A - Ace Ventura
G- Gollum
T - Totoro
O - Oscar The Grouch
D - Dexter(s)
H - Han Solo
F - Forrest Gump
Life is like a box of chocolates you never know what your gonna get
I - Isabelle
E - Elphaba
N - Naruto
P - Poison Ivy
X - Xmen
C - Comfy Cinderella
Z - Zim
Zim: my tallest! My mission has been delayed, I have been turned into this.. paper as humans call it. GIR: I'm a type of wood!
We gotta get these in alphabetical order, people!
wow. I love harry potter and think you should do one of the grey lady or bellatrix lestrange. I love this and all of your designs.
She did!! I would post the link but it won't let me. I think you can see it on her BP page, it's awesome!
Wow-you're very talented!
