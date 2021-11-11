I spent about a month making 26 characters out of paper, each one representing a letter of the alphabet.

I've been creating paper art for a while now. In my previous post on Bored Panda, you can see my recreations of horror or Halloween-related female characters.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

M - Moaning Myrtle

M - Moaning Myrtle

Report

44points
Kristy Edgar
POST
Red
Red
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

stop moaning, Myrtle!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#2

K - Kermit

K - Kermit

Report

39points
Kristy Edgar
POST
View more comments
#3

J - Jessica Rabbit

J - Jessica Rabbit

Report

34points
Kristy Edgar
POST
Lisa Oney
Lisa Oney
Community Member
1 year ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

How i got my Ex lover back after a divorced by the help of DR AKHIGBE a marriage/relationship specialist. contact him if you need help WHATSAPP DR AKHIGBE ON +2349021374574 his email is..... drakhigbespellhome7@gmail.com

View More Replies... View more comments
#4

V - Velma

V - Velma

Report

34points
Kristy Edgar
POST
View more comments
#5

W - Wall E

W - Wall E

Report

34points
Kristy Edgar
POST
View more comments
#6

Y - Yzma

Y - Yzma

Report

34points
Kristy Edgar
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The poison for Kusko...Kusko's poison.

17
17points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

A - Ace Ventura

A - Ace Ventura

Report

30points
Kristy Edgar
POST
Sophie FISHER
Sophie FISHER
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mother elephant is giving birth!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#8

G- Gollum

G- Gollum

Report

29points
Kristy Edgar
POST
View more comments
#9

T - Totoro

T - Totoro

Report

27points
Kristy Edgar
POST
Kasey Lee Bao Ting
Kasey Lee Bao Ting
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've been meaning to find our: what animal is totoro?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

O - Oscar The Grouch

O - Oscar The Grouch

Report

24points
Kristy Edgar
POST
View more comments
#11

D - Dexter(s)

D - Dexter(s)

Report

22points
Kristy Edgar
POST
Bacony Cakes
Bacony Cakes
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sequel to Spy VS Spy you never wanted.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#12

H - Han Solo

H - Han Solo

Report

22points
Kristy Edgar
POST
#13

F - Forrest Gump

F - Forrest Gump

Report

21points
Kristy Edgar
POST
Fred the rat king
Fred the rat king
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Life is like a box of chocolates you never know what your gonna get

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#14

I - Isabelle

I - Isabelle

Report

21points
Kristy Edgar
POST
Laly Lynch
Laly Lynch
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who loves Animal Crossing? 🥰

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

E - Elphaba

E - Elphaba

Report

20points
Kristy Edgar
POST
#16

N - Naruto

N - Naruto

Report

20points
Kristy Edgar
POST
pyro
pyro
Community Member
5 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nah im just focusing on the fox <3

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

P - Poison Ivy

P - Poison Ivy

Report

20points
Kristy Edgar
POST
kitty_cnady
kitty_cnady
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You forgot to put it Harley Quinn ...

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

X - Xmen

X - Xmen

Report

20points
Kristy Edgar
POST
View more comments
#19

C - Comfy Cinderella

C - Comfy Cinderella

Report

19points
Kristy Edgar
POST
Abigail Suarez
Abigail Suarez
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't that from Ralph breaks the internet

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Z - Zim

Z - Zim

Report

19points
Kristy Edgar
POST
Abigail Suarez
Abigail Suarez
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Zim: my tallest! My mission has been delayed, I have been turned into this.. paper as humans call it. GIR: I'm a type of wood!

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

L - Luigi

L - Luigi

Report

18points
Kristy Edgar
POST
#22

S - Star Butterfly

S - Star Butterfly

Report

17points
Kristy Edgar
POST
View more comments
#23

Q - Quail Man

Q - Quail Man

Report

15points
Kristy Edgar
POST
#24

U - Urkel

U - Urkel

Report

15points
Kristy Edgar
POST
View more comments
#25

R - Ron Burgundy

R - Ron Burgundy

Report

13points
Kristy Edgar
POST
#26

B - Blippi

B - Blippi

Report

11points
Kristy Edgar
POST
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!