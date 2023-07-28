“Inconsiderate” Moms Change Baby Diapers On A Restaurant Table, Gross Out Other Diners
A visit to a restaurant turned into an unexpected rollercoaster of odors and frustrations for Reddit user u/BloodEternal and their friend.
As the two sat cozy in the back corner booth, a couple of mothers settled nearby with their babies. Initially, everything looked fine, with the little ones being fed and content, but then, a nasty smell filled the air, and the source of the stench became apparent — the babies had decided to have a joint “number two” moment.
However, the worst part was yet to come.
Image credits: K8 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: BloodEternal
Image credits: William Fortunato (not the actual photo)
Sometimes I get the idea that mothers go a little overboard with motherhood. Being a mother does not make you a saint nor does it entitle you to anything that's detrimental to an entire restaurant (health code violation).
