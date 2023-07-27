 Change One Life Cat Sanctuary: After A Decade Of Caring For Homeless Cats, We Need Your Help | Bored Panda
Add Post

Change One Life Cat Sanctuary: After A Decade Of Caring For Homeless Cats, We Need Your Help
Change One Life Cat Sanctuary: After A Decade Of Caring For Homeless Cats, We Need Your Help

ChangeOneLife Sanctuary
Community member

Rescue kitties at Change One Life Cat Sanctuary are at risk of losing their home. Most of our rescues have been in the Sanctuary for 10+ years, and are in their senior years thus requiring special care. Without any help, they will end up homeless and now we’re quickly running out of food and meds for them and don’t have any money left to pay rent/utilities. Can you help us? Please click on the More Info link below to visit our crowdfunding page and learn more about us!

More info: bit.ly | projectchangeonelife.org | Instagram | Facebook

All Sanctuary residents are now 7+ years old

Change One Life Cat Sanctuary: After A Decade Of Caring For Homeless Cats, We Need Your Help

Most of them are in their senior years

Change One Life Cat Sanctuary: After A Decade Of Caring For Homeless Cats, We Need Your Help

Some of the rescues suffer from chronic diseases such as diabetes and stomatitis

Change One Life Cat Sanctuary: After A Decade Of Caring For Homeless Cats, We Need Your Help

They are about to lose their home, can you help them?

Change One Life Cat Sanctuary: After A Decade Of Caring For Homeless Cats, We Need Your Help

Without any help, all our rescues will end up homeless again!

Change One Life Cat Sanctuary: After A Decade Of Caring For Homeless Cats, We Need Your Help

If you cannot donate, could you please help share this post?

Change One Life Cat Sanctuary: After A Decade Of Caring For Homeless Cats, We Need Your Help

ChangeOneLife Sanctuary
ChangeOneLife Sanctuary
Author, Community member

Change One Life; is a non-profit, volunteer-based Cat Rescue & small Cat Sanctuary located in the Canary Islands.

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
I think posting here asking for money is inappropriate. Yes, most of us are a soft touch when it comes to critters or kids, but we all have deserving local shelters and charities we help. There are also many, many, many, international causes that are in desperate need. I also don't know the first thing about you or your organization or charitable laws in the Canary Islands, anyone can make a website look legitimate these days. I DO NOT APPRECIATE BORED PANDA STAFF ENABLING THIS TYPE OF POST!

moggie63
moggie63
Community Member
They asked for money. You don't have to give them any. Most big charities are a scam paying a CEO 100,000's a year and management a large whack too while expecting staff in shops to volunteer for nothing. Smaller charities like this deserve to be able to advertise their needs and BP is eminently suitable for this.

Laura
Laura
Community Member
Asking for money? Lol, you should try to find a family for fluffy friends, and contact veterinaries, pet pharma and food companies. We are just bored, here. Never trust in charities, renting a single building to manage money and managing system is expensive. Never seen a goal reached.

