Change One Life Cat Sanctuary: After A Decade Of Caring For Homeless Cats, We Need Your Help
Rescue kitties at Change One Life Cat Sanctuary are at risk of losing their home. Most of our rescues have been in the Sanctuary for 10+ years, and are in their senior years thus requiring special care. Without any help, they will end up homeless and now we’re quickly running out of food and meds for them and don’t have any money left to pay rent/utilities. Can you help us? Please click on the More Info link below to visit our crowdfunding page and learn more about us!
More info: bit.ly | projectchangeonelife.org | Instagram | Facebook
I think posting here asking for money is inappropriate. Yes, most of us are a soft touch when it comes to critters or kids, but we all have deserving local shelters and charities we help. There are also many, many, many, international causes that are in desperate need. I also don't know the first thing about you or your organization or charitable laws in the Canary Islands, anyone can make a website look legitimate these days. I DO NOT APPRECIATE BORED PANDA STAFF ENABLING THIS TYPE OF POST!
They asked for money. You don't have to give them any. Most big charities are a scam paying a CEO 100,000's a year and management a large whack too while expecting staff in shops to volunteer for nothing. Smaller charities like this deserve to be able to advertise their needs and BP is eminently suitable for this.
Asking for money? Lol, you should try to find a family for fluffy friends, and contact veterinaries, pet pharma and food companies. We are just bored, here. Never trust in charities, renting a single building to manage money and managing system is expensive. Never seen a goal reached.
I think posting here asking for money is inappropriate. Yes, most of us are a soft touch when it comes to critters or kids, but we all have deserving local shelters and charities we help. There are also many, many, many, international causes that are in desperate need. I also don't know the first thing about you or your organization or charitable laws in the Canary Islands, anyone can make a website look legitimate these days. I DO NOT APPRECIATE BORED PANDA STAFF ENABLING THIS TYPE OF POST!
They asked for money. You don't have to give them any. Most big charities are a scam paying a CEO 100,000's a year and management a large whack too while expecting staff in shops to volunteer for nothing. Smaller charities like this deserve to be able to advertise their needs and BP is eminently suitable for this.
Asking for money? Lol, you should try to find a family for fluffy friends, and contact veterinaries, pet pharma and food companies. We are just bored, here. Never trust in charities, renting a single building to manage money and managing system is expensive. Never seen a goal reached.