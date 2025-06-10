ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not uncommon to see celebrities looking glamorous onscreen and on magazine covers. They’ve created a standard and definition for beauty, which is generally unattainable for many others. 

However, these glamorized images are often enhanced through digital manipulation and a substantial amount of makeup. And once you strip it all away, we get to see these famous names in their most natural selves. 

So, here are photos of some of your favorite actresses, singers, and renowned figures without makeup. Many of them look starkly different compared to when they’re dolled up, which may leave you nonplussed.

#1

Taylor Swift

Side-by-side images of a celebrity with makeup and makeup-less, showing natural beauty behind the scenes.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy , Taylor Swift Report

anubis1
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not that there's any problem with it. She does look very different without makeup.

Not that there's any problem with it. She does look very different without makeup.

    #2

    Tyra Banks

    Side-by-side comparison of a makeup and makeup-less celebrity showcasing natural beauty behind the scenes.

    tyrabanks , tyrabanks Report

    mrs-diel
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

Tyra Banks started doing this years ago and I always loved her for it.

    Tyra Banks started doing this years ago and I always loved her for it.

    #3

    Rihanna

    Rihanna shown with makeup and makeup-less in casual setting, highlighting natural celebrity look behind scenes.

    badgalriri , badgalriri Report

    mrs-diel
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

Aww Riri is adorable without makeup! She really doesn't look that different, she's beautiful

    Aww Riri is adorable without makeup! She really doesn't look that different, she's beautiful

    Someone who doesn’t have insider knowledge of cosmetics will likely say that makeup primarily enhances the face. It is typically used to hide blemishes, wrinkles, acne, and other facial “imperfections.” 

    However, according to a 2019 study published in Skin Research & Technology, makeup also “increases perceived skin evenness.” The research also found that “professionally-applied” cosmetics increased facial homogeneity.

    #4

    Cardi B

    Side-by-side images of a makeup-less celebrity showing natural skin behind the scenes with and without makeup.

    iamcardib , iamcardib Report

    mrs-diel
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

Ok that's just a bad angle, but I really would not have guessed it was the same person!

    Ok that's just a bad angle, but I really would not have guessed it was the same person!

    #5

    Kris Jenner

    Left photo shows a celebrity with makeup, right photo shows the same makeup-less celebrity behind the scenes.

    krisjenner , SKKN BY KIM Report

    Ixanga Cancun
    Ixanga Cancun
    Ixanga Cancun
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not just without makeup, it's pre latest plastic surgery, pre filler, and without special lighting and filters, that's pre the whole works!

    #6

    Adele

    A side-by-side comparison of a makeup-less celebrity behind the scenes and her glamorous look with full makeup.

    Saturday Night Live , NikkieTutorials Report

    Author and psychology professor Carlota Batres also co-authored a study on the same subject. One batch of participants had digitally applied makeup to their faces, while the other batch used actual cosmetic products. 

    Batres published their findings in an article for Psychology Today, revealing that makeup does make the skin appear more even, regardless of the amount used.

    #7

    Selena Gomez

    Left photo shows a celebrity with bold makeup and red lipstick, right photo shows the same makeup-less celebrity behind the scenes.

    selenagomez , selenagomez Report

    #8

    Zendaya

    Side-by-side images of a makeup-wearing and makeup-less celebrity showing natural looks behind the scenes.

    zendaya , zendaya Report

    #9

    Sofia Vergara

    Celebrity portrait in glamorous makeup and natural no-makeup look, showing makeup-less celebrities behind the scenes.

    sofiavergara , sofiavergara Report

    Ixanga Cancun
    Ixanga Cancun
    Ixanga Cancun
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a big fan of the over-inflated lips. I think the without makeup pic might be years old as it looks like she has has nose job since that one.

    Batres and her team hypothesized that makeup increases facial contrast, thereby suppressing the appearance of blemishes such as spots and wrinkles. They concluded that cosmetics not only affect skin appearance but also modify its visual context. 

    “The persistence and ubiquity of makeup is due, at least in part, to its perceptual potency,” Batres wrote, adding that the increased “attractiveness” also activates the brain’s reward centers. 

    #10

    Michelle Pfeiffer

    Two makeup-less celebrities in casual settings showing natural looks behind the scenes in candid selfies.

    michellepfeifferofficial , michellepfeifferofficial Report

    #11

    Jessica Simpson

    Celebrity shown with and without makeup, illustrating makeup-less celebrities and how they really look behind the scenes.

    jessicasimpson , jessicasimpson Report

    Ixanga Cancun
    Ixanga Cancun
    Ixanga Cancun
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They all want to look the same. The same filled cheeks, the same lips and breasts too big for the chest. I remember when Pamela Anderson was 'the look' and before that, 'Farrah Fawcett'. I wonder when the Kardashian look will be over?

    #12

    Ciara

    Two makeup-less celebrities in black tops showing natural looks behind the scenes with no makeup or filters.

    ciara , ciara Report

    mrs-diel
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IIRC she went full "natural beauty" a few years back? She's freaken stunning. I wish more celebs would do this on a regular basis (kudos to Pam Anderson and Alicia Keys for doing this as well)

    Swansea University lecturer Dr. Alex Jones also conducted his own study on how cosmetics affect physical perception. The goal of his research was to see how wearing makeup affects social status. 

    Dr. Jones shared his findings with Yahoo! and revealed how dolled-up women exude more social dominance, especially in terms of what they can achieve. In turn, it may also invoke jealousy.

    #13

    Drew Barrymore

    Side-by-side images of two makeup-less celebrities showing their natural looks behind the scenes in casual settings.

    thedrewbarrymoreshow , drewbarrymore Report

    #14

    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian with makeup on and makeup-less, showing natural look behind the scenes in a side-by-side comparison.

    kimkardashian , Desi Perkins Report

    Ixanga Cancun
    Ixanga Cancun
    Ixanga Cancun
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a really old pic of her, she's had her nose done, the philtre (gap between nose and mouth) made smaller and something done to her eyes too.

    #15

    Jennifer Lopez

    Celebrities without makeup showing natural skin and relaxed looks in casual settings, highlighting makeup-less beauty behind scenes.

    jlo , jlobeauty Report

    Dr. Jones concluded that makeup is a “powerful tool” in altering social perceptions and a “multitude of traits.” And having this tool at one’s disposal can be empowering. 

    “Knowledge about how it can change perceived traits allows the wearer to use it to their advantage in different social situations, or be aware of how others might judge them in different scenarios,” Dr. Jones noted.

    #16

    Vanessa Williams

    Side-by-side photos of a celebrity with makeup and makeup-less, showing their natural look behind the scenes.

    vanessawilliamsofficial , vanessawilliamsofficial Report

    #17

    Salma Hayek Pinault

    Famous makeup-less celebrities showing natural beauty behind the scenes in candid and fresh photos.

    salmahayek , salmahayek Report

    #18

    Millie Bobby Brown

    Side-by-side images of celebrities, one with makeup and one makeup-less, showing natural behind-the-scenes looks.

    milliebobbybrown , milliebobbybrown Report

    mrs-diel
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

Maybe because she became well known as a kid, but it feels weirder to me seeing her with makeup

    Maybe because she became well known as a kid, but it feels weirder to me seeing her with makeup

    We’d like to hear your take, dear readers. Which of these photos surprised you the most? Share your insights in the comment boxes below!
    #19

    Miley Cyrus

    Side-by-side images of a famous makeup-less celebrity with and without glamorous stage makeup, showing natural beauty behind the scenes.

    mileycyrus , mileycyrus Report

    #20

    Julianne Moore

    Actress showing makeup-less look in casual settings, revealing natural beauty behind the scenes with no makeup on.

    juliannemoore , juliannemoore Report

    #21

    Megan Thee Stallion

    Makeup-less celebrities showing natural beauty behind the scenes in casual and relaxed settings, highlighting their true looks.

    theestallion , theestallion Report

    #22

    Jessica Alba

    Makeup-less celebrities showing their natural look behind the scenes in candid, makeup-free photos.

    jessicaalba , jessicaalba Report

    #23

    Simone Biles

    Side-by-side photos of a makeup-less celebrity showcasing natural beauty and a glamorous, made-up look behind the scenes.

    byjustinrevenge , simonebiles Report

    #24

    Katie Holmes

    Actress showing natural look with no makeup on a talk show and relaxing at home with a cat, makeup-less celebrities behind scenes.

    The Drew Barrymore Show , katieholmes Report

    #25

    Amy Schumer

    Comedian Amy Schumer shown in side-by-side makeup-less celebrity photos revealing natural look behind the scenes.

    amyschumer , amyschumer Report

    #26

    Eva Longoria Baston

    Side-by-side images of a makeup-less celebrity and the same celebrity wearing makeup showing natural beauty behind the scenes.

    kenpaves , Vogue Report

    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

I think she looks so pretty in the make up free one

    I think she looks so pretty in the make up free one

    #27

    Laverne Cox

    Two makeup-less celebrities showing their natural looks behind the scenes in casual indoor settings.

    lavernecox , lavernecox Report

    #28

    Mindy Kaling

    Celebrity shown in side-by-side images wearing makeup and makeup-less, revealing natural look behind the scenes.

    mindykaling , mindykaling Report

    #29

    Kylie Jenner

    Side-by-side images of a celebrity with full makeup and makeup-less, showing natural looks behind the scenes.

    kyliejenner , Vogue Report

    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

How much filler can a young face take, just weird looking

    How much filler can a young face take, just weird looking

    #30

    Kesha

    Makeup-less celebrity with blonde hair wearing a white top outdoors and no makeup indoors showing natural look behind the scenes.

    kesha , kesha Report

    #31

    Kaitlyn Bristowe

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing makeup and makeup-less look, highlighting how celebrities really look behind the scenes.

    kaitlynbristowe , kaitlynbristowe Report

    #32

    Taraji P Henson

    Side-by-side images of a celebrity with full makeup and the same celebrity makeup-less showing natural beauty behind the scenes.

    tarajiphenson , tarajiphenson Report

    #33

    Ice Spice

    Celebrity with bright orange hair wearing makeup in a recording studio and the same celebrity makeup-less behind the scenes.

    icespice , icespice Report

    Ariana Grande

    Side-by-side images of a makeup-less celebrity showing natural skin and a glamorous look with bold makeup at night.

    arianagrande , Vogue Report

    Mari
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

Those eyebrows are horrible, what did she do with it?

    Those eyebrows are horrible, what did she do with it?

    #35

    Kyle Richards

    Two side-by-side portraits of a woman with makeup on the left and a makeup-less celebrity behind the scenes on the right.

    kylerichards18 , kylerichards18 Report

    #36

    Lili Reinhart

    Makeup-less celebrity with sleek hairstyle in black blazer contrasted with natural look behind the scenes in sunlight.

    lilireinhart , lilireinhart Report

    #37

    Lily Collins

    Left side shows a makeup-wearing woman posing outdoors, right side shows the same makeup-less celebrity behind the scenes indoors.

    lilyjcollins , lilyjcollins Report

    #38

    Alyssa Milano

    Side-by-side images of a celebrity with full makeup and the same celebrity with a makeup-less natural look behind the scenes.

    milano_alyssa , milano_alyssa Report

    Ixanga Cancun
    Ixanga Cancun
    Ixanga Cancun
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

She looks much better without makeup. That clown mouth does nothing for her.

    She looks much better without makeup. That clown mouth does nothing for her.

    #39

    Lea Michele

    Side-by-side photos of a makeup-less celebrity showing natural beauty behind the scenes with no makeup.

    leamichele , leamichele Report

    #40

    Tana Mongeau

    Side-by-side images of a celebrity with makeup and the same celebrity makeup-less showing natural look behind the scenes

    tanamongeau , tanamongeaulol Report

    #41

    Alexa Demie

    Two side-by-side photos showing makeup-less celebrities in natural light, revealing their real looks behind the scenes.

    hbo.com , Vogue Report

    #42

    Bella Thorne

    Side-by-side photos of a makeup-less celebrity showing natural skin and how they really look behind the scenes.

    bellathorne , bellathorne Report

    #43

    James Charles

    Close-up of a makeup-less celebrity smiling outdoors, showing natural skin and colorful nails behind the scenes.

    jamescharles , jamescharles Report

