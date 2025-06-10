43 Makeup-Less Celebrities Show How They Really Look Behind The Scenes (New Pics)
It’s not uncommon to see celebrities looking glamorous onscreen and on magazine covers. They’ve created a standard and definition for beauty, which is generally unattainable for many others.
However, these glamorized images are often enhanced through digital manipulation and a substantial amount of makeup. And once you strip it all away, we get to see these famous names in their most natural selves.
So, here are photos of some of your favorite actresses, singers, and renowned figures without makeup. Many of them look starkly different compared to when they’re dolled up, which may leave you nonplussed.
Taylor Swift
Not that there's any problem with it. She does look very different without makeup.
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks started doing this years ago and I always loved her for it.
Rihanna
Aww Riri is adorable without makeup! She really doesn't look that different, she's beautiful
Someone who doesn’t have insider knowledge of cosmetics will likely say that makeup primarily enhances the face. It is typically used to hide blemishes, wrinkles, acne, and other facial “imperfections.”
However, according to a 2019 study published in Skin Research & Technology, makeup also “increases perceived skin evenness.” The research also found that “professionally-applied” cosmetics increased facial homogeneity.
Cardi B
Ok that's just a bad angle, but I really would not have guessed it was the same person!
Kris Jenner
That's not just without makeup, it's pre latest plastic surgery, pre filler, and without special lighting and filters, that's pre the whole works!
Author and psychology professor Carlota Batres also co-authored a study on the same subject. One batch of participants had digitally applied makeup to their faces, while the other batch used actual cosmetic products.
Batres published their findings in an article for Psychology Today, revealing that makeup does make the skin appear more even, regardless of the amount used.
Selena Gomez
Zendaya
Sofia Vergara
Not a big fan of the over-inflated lips. I think the without makeup pic might be years old as it looks like she has has nose job since that one.
Batres and her team hypothesized that makeup increases facial contrast, thereby suppressing the appearance of blemishes such as spots and wrinkles. They concluded that cosmetics not only affect skin appearance but also modify its visual context.
“The persistence and ubiquity of makeup is due, at least in part, to its perceptual potency,” Batres wrote, adding that the increased “attractiveness” also activates the brain’s reward centers.
Michelle Pfeiffer
Jessica Simpson
They all want to look the same. The same filled cheeks, the same lips and breasts too big for the chest. I remember when Pamela Anderson was 'the look' and before that, 'Farrah Fawcett'. I wonder when the Kardashian look will be over?
Ciara
IIRC she went full "natural beauty" a few years back? She's freaken stunning. I wish more celebs would do this on a regular basis (kudos to Pam Anderson and Alicia Keys for doing this as well)
Swansea University lecturer Dr. Alex Jones also conducted his own study on how cosmetics affect physical perception. The goal of his research was to see how wearing makeup affects social status.
Dr. Jones shared his findings with Yahoo! and revealed how dolled-up women exude more social dominance, especially in terms of what they can achieve. In turn, it may also invoke jealousy.
Drew Barrymore
Kim Kardashian
That's a really old pic of her, she's had her nose done, the philtre (gap between nose and mouth) made smaller and something done to her eyes too.
Jennifer Lopez
Dr. Jones concluded that makeup is a “powerful tool” in altering social perceptions and a “multitude of traits.” And having this tool at one’s disposal can be empowering.
“Knowledge about how it can change perceived traits allows the wearer to use it to their advantage in different social situations, or be aware of how others might judge them in different scenarios,” Dr. Jones noted.
Vanessa Williams
Salma Hayek Pinault
Millie Bobby Brown
Maybe because she became well known as a kid, but it feels weirder to me seeing her with makeup
We’d like to hear your take, dear readers. Which of these photos surprised you the most? Share your insights in the comment boxes below!
Miley Cyrus
Julianne Moore
Megan Thee Stallion
Jessica Alba
Simone Biles
Katie Holmes
Amy Schumer
Eva Longoria Baston
Laverne Cox
Mindy Kaling
Kylie Jenner
How much filler can a young face take, just weird looking
Kesha
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Taraji P Henson
Ice Spice
Ariana Grande
Kyle Richards
Lili Reinhart
Lily Collins
Alyssa Milano
She looks much better without makeup. That clown mouth does nothing for her.
Lea Michele
Tana Mongeau
Alexa Demie
Bella Thorne
James Charles
It's interesting that the talented people - those that have accomplised something, would probably be famous with any makeup. It's the famous for being famous ones that need it. Often, it is their only talent.
Pictures of faces. Oh, How interesting. Not. Downvoted because... Because seeing this sort of stuff makes me *hope* the end of the world is nigh... 😉
