ADVERTISEMENT

Constantly being in the public eye, celebrities are always pressured to look put together. This means regularly being in full glam, perfectly styled hair, and an outfit that probably took a team of people to put together. However, when they’re off-duty, they sometimes allow themselves to rest from all the effort it takes to look this glamorous and reveal their natural, beautiful selves. 

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of these instances in the list below. Scroll down to find them and be sure to upvote those celebrities you thought sported the make-up-free look the best.

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with celebrity makeup artist Patty Bell, who kindly agreed to tell us more about celebrities and makeup.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pamela Anderson

Celebrity without makeup, smiling in a colorful floral blouse.

Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ange_marsden avatar
Ange Marsden
Ange Marsden
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great skincare, great facials, great diet, and great genes - I'd love to do the same ❤️

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Reese Witherspoon

    Celebrity without makeup poses with a horse outdoors, showcasing natural beauty.

    reesewitherspoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Sofia Vergara

    Celebrities without makeup, woman lying down with natural look, showcasing bare skin and relaxed expression.

    sofiavergara Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Celebrity makeup artist Patty Bell, with over 3 decades of experience in the industry and clients like President Joe Biden, Bill Gates, and Simone Biles, tells Bored Panda that makeup is like the icing on a cake, especially for celebrities.

    "It helps form their image, create a character, and often becomes a part of their brand," she explained.

    "Look at what makeup has done for Roan Chappell, Michael Jackson, Cleopatra, Marilyn Monroe, Twiggy, Lady Gaga, Elizabeth Taylor, RuPaul, Madonna, the Kardashians, and even David Bowie... their makeup was iconic and made them who they are."
    #4

    Selena Gomez

    A woman with long brown hair in a relaxed setting, showcasing a natural, makeup-free look, embracing self-expression.

    selenagomez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Katy Perry

    Blonde celebrity without makeup giving a thumbs-up, wearing a pink robe.

    katyperry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mascara. Ugh I’m not going to be able to get through this, am I?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Emilia Clarke

    A person without makeup wearing a navy hoodie, facing the camera in a neutral expression.

    emilia_clarke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    However, at the same time, celebrities posting photos without makeup has a powerful, fresh, and positive impact on the world, says Bell. "The no-makeup look is now slowly merging with the anti-aging movement. Women of all ages are starting to shift to a more pro-aging, botox-free, natural hair kind of, liberating lifestyle, and I’m here for it. Age is truly something to be celebrated and honored," she fondly says.
    #7

    Lady Gaga

    Celebrity without makeup holding a slice of cake and smiling in a casual setting.

    ladygaga Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Emma Stone

    Celebrity with blonde hair and no makeup in a casual setting, showcasing natural beauty.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Shakira

    Celebrity smiling without makeup, wearing a casual gray shirt, showcasing natural beauty in a simple indoor setting.

    shakira Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    One celebrity that Bell names who has admirably embraced her age and natural beauty is Pamela Anderson.

    "Pamela Anderson, who was once the queen of high-fashion glam makeup, is now one of the most talked-about women on the planet simply because she’s chosen not to wear makeup. It’s crazy that she’s making headlines everywhere she goes!" she exclaimed.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Zooey Deschanel

    Person taking a mirror selfie without makeup, wearing a blue and white shirt with text, showcasing natural beauty.

    ZooeyDeschanel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Ariana Grande

    Celebrity without makeup holding a mug, showcasing natural beauty in a relaxed setting.

    arianagrande Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cindy Crawford

    Celebrity without makeup taking a selfie, with natural hair in a relaxed setting.

    cindycrawford Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "In a world where women are expected to look picture-perfect, poreless, photoshopped, and perfect, Pam has “come out” and reinvented herself to the world," Bell adds. "She’s causing quite a stir in the media by simply revealing her own beautiful self, and she’s loving it."
    #13

    Kelly Clarkson

    Celebrity smiling without makeup, wearing a maroon top, in front of a wooden background.

    kellyclarkso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Anya Taylor-Joy

    Celebrity without makeup, smiling with long blonde hair and wearing a cozy white sweater indoors.

    anyaataylorjoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Liv Tyler

    Celebrity without makeup, lying on a bed, breastfeeding a baby, looking relaxed and content.

    misslivalittle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Celebrities sporting make-up-free faces not only can inspire others to embrace natural beauty but they're also doing a favor for their own skin by giving it a break.

    "Most women are just too tired to remove their makeup at night—but taking off your makeup is even more important than applying it," Bell stressed.

    "It’s so hard to find a brand of cosmetics that is 100% pure and clean on the skin. Many are filled with harmful chemicals that can clog the pores and cause breakouts. I think it’s a really good idea to give your skin a vacation from the heavy makeup sometimes and let your skin breathe."
    #16

    Jennifer Aniston

    Celebrity with no makeup, messy hair, looking at the camera in a casual setting.

    mrchrismcmillan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Drew Barrymore

    Celebrity posing without makeup, wearing a hat with a dog design, smiling outdoors in natural light.

    drewbarrymore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Penélope Cruz

    Celebrity without makeup wearing a sun hat, kissing lips, and a detailed top, sitting by wooden blinds.

    penelopecruzoficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For people to feel more confident without makeup, Bell says that they should start with acceptance. "In this lifetime, you are given one life to live, one body to own and one face to take care of—so why not look in the mirror and love who you see? Take care of your skin and what goes in and out of your body," she advises.

    "When all of the makeup is stripped off...that is where the true, raw beauty hides. Wearing no makeup means you have nothing to hide behind besides your glowing complexion, heartwarming smile, and magnificent soul."
    #19

    Miley Cyrus

    Celebrity without makeup, lying in bed with a natural look, showcasing tattoos and light blue nail polish.

    mileycyrus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Zendaya

    Celebrity without makeup, wearing a white shirt, in natural light, showcasing a casual and authentic look.

    Zendaya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Celine Dion

    Celebrity without makeup, sitting outdoors in a field, holding a travel mug, wearing a black top, surrounded by greenery.

    celinedion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lastly, the celebrity makeup artist wanted to give a big thank you to the brands that empower women to be their beautiful selves.

    "I’d love to give a huge shout-out to Dove for being one of the original pioneers in the cosmetics world and empowering young women by building up their confidence and self-esteem."
    #22

    Gal Gadot

    Celebrity without makeup, sitting casually, showcasing natural beauty and relaxed expression.

    gal_gadot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Emma Watson

    A person smiling in a cozy setting, holding a book, showcasing a natural look without makeup.

    emmawatson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Milla Jovovich

    Celebrity without makeup, indoors with natural light, wearing a casual white shirt.

    millajovovich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "To Aerie for not airbrushing their models in their ad campaigns," she additionally mentions. "And finally, to Colby Cailatt for putting out one of the most powerful videos ever made... showing women taking off their makeup. What a simple, yet beautiful and basic, concept showing that we’re all beautiful, with or without makeup."
    #25

    Cameron Diaz

    A person smiling without makeup, highlighting natural beauty.

    camerondiaz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Halle Berry

    Celebrity without makeup, wearing a patterned headscarf, showing natural beauty and casual style in a car setting.

    halleberry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Eva Longoria

    Celebrity relaxing without makeup, showcasing natural beauty and a casual look.

    evalongoria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Sophie Turner

    Two women smiling outdoors, one is a celebrity without makeup, wearing glasses and casual clothing.

    sophiet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Adele

    Celebrity smiling without makeup, holding a golden award in a casual setting.

    adele Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Uma Thurman

    Celebrity without makeup, relaxing outdoors with a child, near a body of water.

    ithurman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Gwyneth Paltrow

    A celebrity smiling without makeup, showcasing natural beauty.

    gwynethpaltrow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Salma Hayek

    Celebrity without makeup, dark hair, floral shirt, outdoors with greenery in the background.

    salmahayek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Kristen Bell

    Celebrity without makeup, wearing a yellow sweater, sitting against a brick wall with beige cushions.

    kristenanniebell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Cara Delevingne

    Person without makeup taking a selfie in front of the Mona Lisa painting.

    caradelevingne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Amanda Seyfried

    Celebrity surrounded by colorful yarn without makeup, showcasing a natural look.

    mingey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Jennifer Lopez

    Celebrity without makeup in a casual setting, wearing a white robe, hair in a bun, posing indoors.

    jlo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Jessica Chastain

    Person holding a notebook, showcasing a natural look without makeup.

    jessicachastain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Emma Roberts

    Two people making funny faces, one has powder on his face, capturing a playful moment without makeup.

    emmaroberts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Taylor Swift

    Person with no makeup lying on a bed, accompanied by a relaxed cat.

    taylorswift Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Megan Fox

    Person with long blue hair in a black top taking a mirror selfie, showcasing a natural look.

    meganfox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Jennifer Garner

    Celebrity with no makeup, natural hair, wearing a pearl necklace in a bright setting.

    jennifer.garner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Olivia Munn

    A person without makeup lies in a hospital bed, wearing glasses and a hospital gown, appearing relaxed and content.

    oliviamunn/ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Rebel Wilson

    Celebrity on a plane without makeup, wearing a brown eye mask, looking into the camera with a playful expression.

    rebelwilson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Helen Mirren

    A person with short white hair wearing a robe, indoors with no makeup, standing near a painting.

    helenmirren Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Alicia Keys

    Celebrity without makeup in a striped turtleneck, showcasing natural beauty.

    aliciakeys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Olivia Wilde

    Celebrity without makeup, wearing a dark coat, hair up, standing in a warmly lit room.

    oliviawilde Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Zoe Saldana

    Celebrity without makeup, resting head on hand, wearing a watch and striped sleeve visible in casual setting.

    zoesaldana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Portia De Rossi

    Celebrity without makeup, smiling outdoors with hand on forehead, wearing a black top.

    portiaderossi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Laura Prepon

    Celebrity without makeup, holding a sandwich in a casual home setting.

    lauraprepon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Serena Williams

    Celebrity without makeup, wearing a headband and robe, touching face.

    voguemagazine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Kesha

    Celebrity with tousled blonde hair and a nose ring, wearing a graphic t-shirt, showcasing a natural look without makeup.

    iiswhoiis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Lorde

    Celebrity without makeup, wearing a Hello Kitty sleep mask and neck pillow, in a casual setting.

    lorde Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Tyra Banks

    Celebrity without makeup, natural look with neutral expression indoors.

    tyrabanks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Lily Collins

    Celebrity without makeup, close-up shot showcasing natural beauty and fresh-faced look.

    lilyjcollins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Elle Fanning

    Celebrity without makeup, with braided hair, showing natural skin in a candid setting.

    ellefanning Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Nelly Furtado

    A person in a black and white photo without makeup, showcasing natural beauty.

    nellyfurtado Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Beyoncé

    Celebrity posing without makeup, smiling with long wavy hair and a white shirt.

    beyonce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Alexandra Daddario

    Celebrity without makeup, wearing a plastic cap, with a casual expression in a home setting.

    alexandradaddario Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Uzo Aduba

    Person reading "The Alchemist" on a cozy chair, makeup-free, with natural hair and glasses, surrounded by books.

    uzoaduba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Zoe Isabella Kravitz

    Person outdoors, smiling in natural sunlight without makeup, embodying authentic beauty.

    zoeisabellakravitz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Alyssa Milano

    Celebrity without makeup, lying down, wearing a purple shirt, showcasing natural beauty.

    milano_alyssa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Leighton Meester

    Celebrity without makeup in a casual outdoor setting, smiling playfully with hand near face.

    itsmeleighton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Meghan Markle

    Celebrity without makeup lying on a bed in a casual setting, showcasing natural beauty.

    meghanmarkle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Jessie J

    Celebrity without makeup lying under a towel, showcasing natural beauty and a relaxed pose.

    jessiej Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Shannen Doherty

    Two people by the ocean, wearing caps, without makeup, enjoying the view at sunset.

    theshando Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Heidi Klum

    Celebrity without makeup in a casual setting, seated in a room with makeup tools visible in the background.

    heidiklum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Lindsay Lohan

    Celebrity without makeup, smiling outdoors with wet hair and natural freckles visible.

    lindsaylohan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Iggy Azalea

    Celebrity without makeup, lying on a pillow with a towel wrapped around head, displaying natural beauty.

    thenewclassic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Bella Thorne

    Celebrity without makeup, wearing a casual outfit and braided hair, in a relaxed indoor setting.

    bellathorne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Martha Stewart

    Two people wearing headsets in a helicopter, the celebrity without makeup, smiling for a selfie.

    marthastewart48 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Madonna

    Celebrity without makeup in casual setting, showing natural beauty.

    madonna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Chelsea Handler

    Celebrity on a boat without makeup, wearing sunglasses, against a green water backdrop.

    chelseahandler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Alicia Silverstone

    Actress on a beach without makeup, showcasing natural beauty.

    aliciasilverstone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Michelle Peiffer

    A person relaxing at home without makeup, sitting with a small white dog.

    michellepfeifferofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Diane Kruger

    Celebrity relaxing outdoors, wearing a white robe without makeup, enjoying natural sunlight.

    dianekruger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Ellen Degeneres

    Two celebrities in casual attire, no makeup, one wearing glasses, lying down together, smiling gently at the camera.

    portiaderossi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Anne Hathaway

    A woman without makeup adjusting a headscarf, showcasing a natural look in a casual setting.

    annehathaway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Lena Headey

    Two people smiling together, one points at a jacket patch reading "Believe in pizza without pineapple."

    IAMLenaHeadey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Amy Schumer

    Celebrity without makeup, blonde hair, black shirt, text reads "No filter No filler" in selfie.

    amyschumer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Blake Lively

    Two people in casual clothing at the beach, both wearing caps, enjoying a selfie with a natural background.

    blakelively Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!