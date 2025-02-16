These 80 Pics Of Celebrities Without Makeup Prove Most Of Them Don’t Look Any Better Than UsInterview With Expert
Constantly being in the public eye, celebrities are always pressured to look put together. This means regularly being in full glam, perfectly styled hair, and an outfit that probably took a team of people to put together. However, when they’re off-duty, they sometimes allow themselves to rest from all the effort it takes to look this glamorous and reveal their natural, beautiful selves.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of these instances in the list below.
While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with celebrity makeup artist Patty Bell, who kindly agreed to tell us more about celebrities and makeup.
Pamela Anderson
Great skincare, great facials, great diet, and great genes - I'd love to do the same ❤️
Sofia Vergara
Celebrity makeup artist Patty Bell, with over 3 decades of experience in the industry and clients like President Joe Biden, Bill Gates, and Simone Biles, tells Bored Panda that makeup is like the icing on a cake, especially for celebrities.
"It helps form their image, create a character, and often becomes a part of their brand," she explained.
"Look at what makeup has done for Roan Chappell, Michael Jackson, Cleopatra, Marilyn Monroe, Twiggy, Lady Gaga, Elizabeth Taylor, RuPaul, Madonna, the Kardashians, and even David Bowie... their makeup was iconic and made them who they are."
Katy Perry
Emilia Clarke
However, at the same time, celebrities posting photos without makeup has a powerful, fresh, and positive impact on the world, says Bell. "The no-makeup look is now slowly merging with the anti-aging movement. Women of all ages are starting to shift to a more pro-aging, botox-free, natural hair kind of, liberating lifestyle, and I’m here for it. Age is truly something to be celebrated and honored," she fondly says.
Lady Gaga
Emma Stone
Shakira
One celebrity that Bell names who has admirably embraced her age and natural beauty is Pamela Anderson.
"Pamela Anderson, who was once the queen of high-fashion glam makeup, is now one of the most talked-about women on the planet simply because she’s chosen not to wear makeup. It’s crazy that she’s making headlines everywhere she goes!" she exclaimed.
Zooey Deschanel
Ariana Grande
Cindy Crawford
"In a world where women are expected to look picture-perfect, poreless, photoshopped, and perfect, Pam has “come out” and reinvented herself to the world," Bell adds. "She’s causing quite a stir in the media by simply revealing her own beautiful self, and she’s loving it."
Kelly Clarkson
Anya Taylor-Joy
Liv Tyler
Celebrities sporting make-up-free faces not only can inspire others to embrace natural beauty but they're also doing a favor for their own skin by giving it a break.
"Most women are just too tired to remove their makeup at night—but taking off your makeup is even more important than applying it," Bell stressed.
"It’s so hard to find a brand of cosmetics that is 100% pure and clean on the skin. Many are filled with harmful chemicals that can clog the pores and cause breakouts. I think it’s a really good idea to give your skin a vacation from the heavy makeup sometimes and let your skin breathe."
Jennifer Aniston
Drew Barrymore
Penélope Cruz
For people to feel more confident without makeup, Bell says that they should start with acceptance. "In this lifetime, you are given one life to live, one body to own and one face to take care of—so why not look in the mirror and love who you see? Take care of your skin and what goes in and out of your body," she advises.
"When all of the makeup is stripped off...that is where the true, raw beauty hides. Wearing no makeup means you have nothing to hide behind besides your glowing complexion, heartwarming smile, and magnificent soul."
Miley Cyrus
Zendaya
Celine Dion
Lastly, the celebrity makeup artist wanted to give a big thank you to the brands that empower women to be their beautiful selves.
"I’d love to give a huge shout-out to Dove for being one of the original pioneers in the cosmetics world and empowering young women by building up their confidence and self-esteem."
Gal Gadot
Emma Watson
Milla Jovovich
"To Aerie for not airbrushing their models in their ad campaigns," she additionally mentions. "And finally, to Colby Cailatt for putting out one of the most powerful videos ever made... showing women taking off their makeup. What a simple, yet beautiful and basic, concept showing that we’re all beautiful, with or without makeup."