It’s true that celebrities are just like any other person. But we still get excited when we spot one in the wild. If we gather enough courage, we even go up to them and ask for a photo or an autograph (do people still do that?). Unfortunately, not all of these encounters are pleasant, as they're just humans, who are also susceptible to bad days, stress, fatigue, or even introversion.

Started by Tamela Julia Gordon (@shewritestolive), a New York-based community organizer and author of the 2024 hit, Hood Wellness, people under this thread were recently sharing all sorts of interactions with celebrities, ranging from bad to surprisingly sweet. Scroll down to find them below, and make sure to share your own sightings of famous people in the comments.