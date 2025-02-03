ADVERTISEMENT

It’s true that celebrities are just like any other person. But we still get excited when we spot one in the wild. If we gather enough courage, we even go up to them and ask for a photo or an autograph (do people still do that?). Unfortunately, not all of these encounters are pleasant, as they're just humans, who are also susceptible to bad days, stress, fatigue, or even introversion.

Started by Tamela Julia Gordon (@shewritestolive), a New York-based community organizer and author of the 2024 hit, Hood Wellness, people under this thread were recently sharing all sorts of interactions with celebrities, ranging from bad to surprisingly sweet. Scroll down to find them below, and make sure to share your own sightings of famous people in the comments.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with the writer Tamela Julia Gordon, who started this discussion in the first place. We also reached out to Kojenwa Moitt, CEO at Zebra Public Relations, and Jordan McAuley, founder of Contact Any Celebrity, who kindly agreed to give us some pointers on how to behave when meeting a celebrity.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person shares a heartwarming story of a celebrity, Vincent Price, comforting their daughter at an after-party.

@the.polly.lama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    "Post by user sharing stories of meeting celebrities like Mark Hamill, highlighting best and worst encounters."

    @teecee74 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    "Story of meeting a celebrity, highlighting a generous encounter with Daniel Radcliffe during a news studio interview."

    @gullywitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Tamela Julia Gordon (@shewritestolive), a New York-based community organizer and author of the 2024 hit, Hood Wellness, tells Bored Panda that she was inspired to start this discussion online after a conversation with someone about an essay in her book Can I Hate Your Order?. 

    In it, she talks about the good, bad, and ugly in the hospitality industry, which prompted a person to ask her if she had ever served a celebrity. This led her to also share her answer on the Threads platform, encouraging others to do the same. 

    Since she has met many celebrities working in hospitality, we were curious to know if she ever gets nervous when meeting famous people. “Celebrities don’t faze me but authors make me swoon,” Tamela told us. “I passed Lady Gaga’s credit card to her server without blinking. But last fall I met Deesha Philyaw and I still get misty-eyed thinking about that.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Text post about a person meeting a celebrity in a record shop, sharing their positive story.

    @kaffeemitschlag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Text describing an encounter with a celebrity, sharing impressions of Bill Clinton's charisma and knowledge.

    @oyinboileajo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Back in the day, when presidents were not convicted felons and idiots, and could actually speak like a normal, eductaed human being.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Person hugging Gregory Hines, sharing a memorable celebrity encounter on a city street at night.

    @dianadjm910 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Unfortunately, not all experiences meeting famous people were pleasant for her. After meeting one celebrity in particular, she had to change the opinion she had previously formed about them for the worse. “I always thought Andy Samberg was pretty cool until I met him one day in the West Village. He was a jerk.”

    Having had unpleasant experiences with famous people, she believes that celebrities should always try their best to be nice to fans. “I think kindness is universal. No one should be expected to smile and acquiesce to every request from a stranger, but kindness is a currency and there’s never a good excuse to be rude or mean—unprovoked.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Text post recounting celebrity encounters, highlighting meetings with Keanu Reeves, Jenny Slate, Elijah Wood, and Aziz Ansari.

    @lilfattytm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Social media post about meeting a celebrity, sharing a positive experience with Sarah Jessica Parker.

    @itsmysti Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    "Chloe shares funny celebrity meeting stories with Cher and Joe Rogan."

    @chloeinacity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To find out more about how fans should behave when meeting a famous person, we reached out to Kojenwa Moitt, CEO at Zebra Public Relations, and Jordan McAuley, founder of Contact Any Celebrity, who kindly agreed to give us some pointers. 

    When thinking about approaching a celebrity, McAuley says that the best way to do it is to wait until they’re not talking to someone else. “Then politely ask if you can get a photo. Most will be able to oblige. If they say they can't, say thank you anyway and move on. Sometimes, celebrities rush to get to an event, catch a flight, be with their family, etc.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, it would be better to think twice before approaching a famous person if they’re talking to someone, in a rush, eating, in the bathroom, or in any other way you wouldn’t like to be interrupted, says McAuley. “Treat them like you would want to be treated.”
    #10

    "People sharing their best and worst celebrity encounters, featuring photos with famous personalities in casual settings."

    @aboutsophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair to Bruce, he does have dementia. Perhaps it was an earnest question because he didn't know who he was.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Text post sharing personal story about meeting a celebrity and working with No Doubt's Gwen, highlighting various experiences.

    @tiinateal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Social media post about a positive experience meeting Adam Sandler.

    @cpartainc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “It’s best not to approach a celebrity when they are about to take the stage to make a public comment,” added Moitt. “Contrary to popular belief, celebrities are also wracked full of nerves when they have an important speech or announcement to make.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I remember meeting Alicia Keys backstage at the Global Citizen concert in Central Park in New York one year, I had been granted backstage access. I was so stunned to see her in front of me, that we began chatting about life,” Moitt shared. 

    “Soon the announcer called for her to take the stage and she perked up and reminded me immediately that she had to run. While I was grateful for this short interaction, it occurred to me that she would have needed that moment to gather herself and collect her thoughts. It is selfish to think that celebrities should always be ‘on,’ and I am genuinely irritated when I hear stories of celebrities dining out, later bombarded with requests from fans and strangers alike for their autographs.”
    #13

    "Social media post sharing a positive experience with a celebrity on a military base."

    @hollybobar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    "User shares worst celebrity encounter story, calling Jessica Simpson a nightmare diva."

    @lizilla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A person shares a story about meeting a celebrity, Paul Newman, at a department store in the 90s.

    @saucey_sopheeya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you were lucky enough to approach the celebrity at a good time, during the interaction, McAuley advises avoiding talking too much about yourself. “Keep the focus on them. Tell the celebrity how much you appreciate their work, what movie or television show impacted you, and how much they inspire and entertain you. Don't be rude or condescending. Avoid telling them how much you don't like their hair or what they're wearing. Remember, celebrities are not objects; they are people, too.”
    #16

    Celebrity encounters shared: Best was Kevin Hart tipping $1k; worst was James Gandolfini snapping fingers like a child.

    @fatty.labelle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Instagram post sharing a story about meeting a celebrity, highlighting a positive encounter with John Cena.

    @murseoftheyear Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Comment about a celebrity encounter expressing negative experience with Edward Norton.

    @jessy1774 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When meeting a celebrity, Moitt also recommends avoiding the following:

    1. Avoid repeating gossip you may have heard on a blog. It's a true turn off.
    2. Avoid stalking, it’s really scary.
    3. Avoid jousting with someone who also wants to meet that same celebrity. See if you can wait your turn to make a real connection.
    4. Avoid hogging the conversation to fill your ego, it’s really rude!
    5. Avoid blurting out obscenities, it's super hurtful.
    6. Avoid lunging at them, security detail will freak out!
    #19

    A text post about a pilot's experience flying celebrities, praising Elton John.

    @civil_war_daily Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Man meeting celebrity at an ad agency, with a handshake and smile, sharing a positive experience.

    @cgworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Celebrity encounters shared by ground crew, highlighting Hilary Swank as the best and Elon Musk as the worst.

    @callmebymyrealname Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Something else these experts urge to keep in mind when encountering famous people is that not all interactions with celebrities will be positive, and that’s okay. “If you're polite and respectful, most celebrities will be too,” says McAuley. “But everyone has a bad day. Sometimes, celebrities are in a rush, going through a breakup, are under stress, or don't want to be interrupted or photographed for various reasons. Sometimes, they're just insecure about how they look that day. Remember to be mindful and respectful. About 90% of your celebrity encounters will be positive. Know that about 10% will not be what you expected, and that's ok,” he reassured.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    "Person shares story of meeting a celebrity on film set at a hospital, highlighting a friendly encounter."

    @tanlikesuntan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Text post by user sharing stories of meeting celebrities, praising Shaquille O’Neal as kind and criticizing TI as rude.

    @the2ndsunshin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Text post about a person meeting a celebrity, sharing an inspiring story involving Oprah.

    @went4wor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “It is realistic for fans to expect most celebrities to have positive encounters with them, but it is important to remember that just like us, celebrities have down days too,” seconds Moitt.

    “Perhaps they have had negative experiences meeting fans also, that will put them on edge. Not everything goes right all the time and celebs have good days and bad days, just as we all do. The mantra here is “read the room.” After that Will Smith's slap at the Oscars was heard all across the world, we saw a bunch of paparazzi waiting outside of his hotel one day while finishing up some lunch. We wanted to hang around and wait for him to exit but thought better of it and went home. We knew he would be bombarded with questions after someone left a tip about where he had been staying!”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Person posing with a celebrity at an airport, smiling and enjoying the moment.

    @hrhaea.author Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    "Story of meeting celebrities Liv and Steven Tyler at Disney World, shared by a user in a social media post."

    @kevinluby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Comment about nearly meeting a celebrity, Paul Simon, in Manhattan during the late 70s.

    @why_ionta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Text screenshot sharing a story about a memorable celebrity encounter with Dionne Warwick and Susan Hampshire.

    @sandyhalifax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Text screenshot sharing celebrity stories from fans.

    @bellelabete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Social media post about a staff experience with celebrities not tipping at a Las Vegas hotel.

    @iamthepurplediva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Instagram post sharing a story of meeting a celebrity in Manhattan, describing a warm and gracious encounter.

    @tacoeatingzebr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Text post by vjmichaelg about Muhammad Ali's friendly behavior at a movie lobby, highlighting a celebrity encounter.

    @vjmichaelg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    "Story about meeting celebrities, highlighting a positive experience with Garth Brooks and his genuine interactions."

    @aria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Person with white hair posing with a celebrity in sunglasses, shared in a story about meeting celebrities.

    @brandonhilton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    "Story of a warm encounter with celebrity Jesse Jackson during his speech, involving a playful toddler."

    @renstudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    "Volunteer shares experience meeting Pete Buttigieg, describing him as sweet and making everyone feel at ease."

    @emmyxrose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Two people posing together, one wears a maroon shirt, the other a black shirt. Casual setting, smiles visible.

    @zipmc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Text post sharing a positive experience meeting a celebrity at a fundraiser, highlighting kindness and attentiveness.

    @wrestlespiritual Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Story of meeting a celebrity at GAP in Chicago, featuring a memorable encounter with Alice Cooper.

    /@batjonesy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    "Text post sharing best and worst celebrity encounters at a restaurant, highlighting experiences with Michael J. Fox and Cuba Gooding Jr."

    @plasticities Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Ski instructor shares story about a celebrity encounter with no tip in Aspen.

    @skilife_2.000000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Social media post discussing interview experiences with celebrities, highlighting nicest rappers and one un-nice encounter.

    @hay.low Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Social media post sharing a story about meeting a celebrity in Downtown Chicago, describing the encounter as negative.

    @salutemymocha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    "Comment on celebrities, mentions Gavin Rossdale, Dr. Drew, Paris Hilton; discusses being unsure about their fame."

    @aboutsophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Social media comment praising a celebrity as an "angel on earth" with likes and shares.

    @moe.moe12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Instagram post sharing a story about meeting celebrities Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley in a casino setting.

    @shelsheltheernp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Social media post sharing stories of meeting celebrities like Mike Tyson and Leon Russell.

    @sarita_mermaid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Text describes a user's negative experience meeting a celebrity, mentioning an actor's behavior at a hotel.

    @koolhand_dude Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Text of a person sharing a positive encounter with a celebrity, describing generous tips received while delivering meals.

    @tiff.giv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Social media post sharing best and worst celebrity encounters at a gym.

    @marquis_de_sade75 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    "Post describes experiences meeting celebrities, highlighting interactions with Rob Thomas and others."

    @june_jalle_lifts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Text post by carlita0001 sharing a fun celebrity encounter story with James Doohan at a convention.

    @carlita0001 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Social media post recounting a meeting with Mario Lopez where he laughs and signs a photo of himself in a permed mullet.

    @shellebramos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!