16 Celebrities Who Rocked Budget-Friendly Clothes And Looked Even Better
Having access to a massive wardrobe filled with endless fashion choices is one of the most exciting aspects of being a celebrity. While we typically associate A-listers with haute couture designers, the following stars prove they can look just as stylish in more budget-friendly outfits.
At the end of the day, why shouldn’t they buy cheaper clothing? If they see something they like, they buy it— especially if it’s under $150.
From the Princess of Wales to Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, these style icons have ditched their high-end designs and stepped out in everyone's favorite fashion retailers.
Check out these 16 celebrities who looked fantastic in popular clothing brands.
This post may include affiliate links.
Angelina Jolie
Angelina was seen picking up a few clothing items at the French Connection in Chelsea, London.
According to Marie Claire, the Hollywood icon purchased three items: a white three-quarter sleeve top, a charcoal gray midi-length skirt, and a dark gold tank top.
She was also photographed buying basic T-shirts at the H&M on Oxford Street with her daughter Vivienne.
Jessica Chastain
Like Penélope, Jessica also rocked an H&M dress from the Swedish retailer’s Conscious Exclusive line at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.
Her accessories weren’t as affordable, though. The Interstellar actress paired her white beaded gown made from recycled material with Jimmy Choo sandals and Piaget jewelry.
Isnt she married to a prince or married into a h**h profile family?
Taylor Swift
The global superstar has been spotted in a black duster jacket from Meshki that came with a $68 price tag.
She previously wore a pair of $25 denim overalls by the Australian retailer Cotton On.
Jessica Alba
For one of her airport looks, the style icon wore a two-piece Kenzo x H&M set. The top cost $70 and the pants sold for $80.
Jessica also wore a $120 floral-patterned dress from the brand’s collaboration with the fashion house.
The Fantastic Four actress previously rocked a pair of $40 pink sunglasses from Perverse.
Jennifer Lopez
No offence but this looks terrible on her. The top would be 'cute' if it was maybe paired with a nice pair of elegant dark navy colored wide-leg pants or a flowy floor length maxi...but paired with the short peach skirt with what looks to be terrible cheap material? In this she looks like she's trying to be a teen figure skater? Its just an odd outfit for her at this age and not flattering at all, not to mention those terrible shoes....
Gigi Hadid
Supermodel Gigi Hadid was photographed wearing a Levi’s denim jacket that retails for $80. She paired the fashion staple with a red crop top, denim shorts, and red boots.
When she wore a pinstripe corset by H&M over a graphic tee in 2016, the item quickly sold out.
Gigi also loves TopShop and has been seen wearing a £16 ruffle-neck crop top from the English brand.
Milla Jovovich
For the premiere of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Milla wore a $20 striped blouse from Forever 21.
The actress paired the closet essential with a black midi skirt and pointed-toe heels.
Emily Ratajkowski
On Instagram, Em Rata posed in a Meshki crop top that retails for $39.
Her $33 dark denim jacket from Forever21 and $148 oversized sherpa trucker jacket from Levi’s are other retailer clothing items that the model has been pictured wearing.
Bella Hadid
The 28-year-old star has modeled for Givenchy, Versace, Dior, and Fendi, among other luxury brands.
Still, she has been known to shop at non-designer brands, including So Monroe, BaubleBar, and Revolve.
Bella was also pictured in yellow velvet sneakers that sell for $85 at Nike.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall, who has modeled for Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Oscar de la Renta, and Givenchy, was pictured in $59 high-waisted pants from H&M.
Additionally, she has posed in a striped $69 bikini by Lioness Fashion.
Gal Gadot
It makes perfect sense that Wonder Woman prefers comfy sandals over high heels.
For the premiere of the DC film in 2017, Gal Gadot opted for $50 strappy sandals from Aldo to accessorize her sequined red Givenchy dress.
Asked about her choice to wear flats, the star responded, “It's more comfortable! That's it.”
During her press tour, the mom of four was seen wearing slip-on white sneakers as well as black patent leather flats.
Kate Middleton
The Princess of Wales loves Zara, too. For Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations, Kate opted for a green blazer that retails for $89 at the Spanish clothing brand.
In 2017, she wore a winter coat from the brand while her future sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, was getting ready for her first official royal engagement as a couple with Prince Harry.
While Kate loves her Alexander McQueen, she’s also been known to sport a number of popular retailers including GAP, Jigsaw, Boden, and REISS.
Penélope Cruz
Who says Academy Awards fashion is only for haute couture designers?
If Joan Rivers had asked Penélope who she was wearing at the 2014 Oscars after-party, the Spanish star would have replied, “Hennes & Mauritz.”
Pénelope completed her flamenco-inspired, ruffled gown from H&M’s Conscious Exclusive collection with a smokey eye and a classy hairstyle.
Beyoncé
Queen Bey has a few affordable items in her closet, including an $89 bandage miniskirt from House of CB that she wore for a Broadway show in 2017.
“Made from our infamous heavyweight bandage fabric, ‘Orsina’ features a fierce lace up design to the front and a shorter cut to show off your great legs,” the product description reads.
Beyoncé also wore a fun “PREGGERS” graphic tee by Asos that sells for $23.
Hailey Bieber
During her vacation in California with husband Justin Bieber, Hailey wore a wide-leg Zara jumpsuit that sells for $50.
The model is also a lover of the athleisure brand Fila and the Canadian chain Aritzia.
Kylie Jenner
In 2016, Kylie posted a mirror selfie wearing an $89 white wrap dress by Meshki.
In a separate outing, the reality star channeled 90s fashion in an Aritzia tube top that sells for $50. She went for a casual look, styling the white top under a button-down shirt, and completed the look with gray pants.