Having access to a massive wardrobe filled with endless fashion choices is one of the most exciting aspects of being a celebrity. While we typically associate A-listers with haute couture designers, the following stars prove they can look just as stylish in more budget-friendly outfits.

At the end of the day, why shouldn’t they buy cheaper clothing? If they see something they like, they buy it— especially if it’s under $150.

From the Princess of Wales to Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, these style icons have ditched their high-end designs and stepped out in everyone's favorite fashion retailers.

Check out these 16 celebrities who looked fantastic in popular clothing brands.

#1

Angelina Jolie

A celebrity in budget-friendly style, wearing a white blouse and black blazer at a glamorous event, surrounded by fans.

Angelina was seen picking up a few clothing items at the French Connection in Chelsea, London.

According to Marie Claire, the Hollywood icon purchased three items: a white three-quarter sleeve top, a charcoal gray midi-length skirt, and a dark gold tank top.

She was also photographed buying basic T-shirts at the H&M on Oxford Street with her daughter Vivienne.

Dave Benett / Getty Report

    #2

    Jessica Chastain

    Celebrity in an elegant, budget-friendly silver dress at an event, showcasing fashion excellence.

    Like Penélope, Jessica also rocked an H&M dress from the Swedish retailer’s Conscious Exclusive line at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

    Her accessories weren’t as affordable, though. The Interstellar actress paired her white beaded gown made from recycled material with Jimmy Choo sandals and Piaget jewelry.

    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Report

    #3

    Taylor Swift

    Celebrity in a stylish black outfit, joined by friends, showcasing budget-friendly fashion on a night out.

    The global superstar has been spotted in a black duster jacket from Meshki that came with a $68 price tag.

    She previously wore a pair of $25 denim overalls by the Australian retailer Cotton On.

    Meshki Report

    #4

    Jessica Alba

    Celebrity in a stylish, budget-friendly floral dress and cardigan, walking down the street with two companions.

    For one of her airport looks, the style icon wore a two-piece Kenzo x H&M set. The top cost $70 and the pants sold for $80.

    Jessica also wore a $120 floral-patterned dress from the brand’s collaboration with the fashion house.

    The Fantastic Four actress previously rocked a pair of $40 pink sunglasses from Perverse.

    Marc Piasecki / Getty Report

    #5

    Jennifer Lopez

    Celebrity wearing a budget-friendly pink lace dress, standing against a white background.

    Jennifer has been photographed wearing a pink dress from Asos that retails for $55 and a sparkly Meshki dress that sells for $111.

    The Marry Me singer has also been spotted in a $28 cropped sweater by the affordable brand Naked Wardrobe while running errands in Bel-Air.  

    FOX / Getty Report

    #6

    Gigi Hadid

    Celebrity in budget-friendly fashion, wearing an off-shoulder top and sunglasses, surrounded by security and fans.

    Supermodel Gigi Hadid was photographed wearing a Levi’s denim jacket that retails for $80. She paired the fashion staple with a red crop top, denim shorts, and red boots.

    When she wore a pinstripe corset by H&M over a graphic tee in 2016, the item quickly sold out.

    Gigi also loves TopShop and has been seen wearing a £16 ruffle-neck crop top from the English brand.

    Robino Salvatore / Getty Report

    #7

    Milla Jovovich

    Celebrity wearing a black and white outfit at a Resident Evil event, showcasing budget-friendly fashion.

    For the premiere of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Milla wore a $20 striped blouse from Forever 21.

    The actress paired the closet essential with a black midi skirt and pointed-toe heels.

    Han Myung-Gu / Getty Report

    #8

    Emily Ratajkowski

    Celebrity in stylish budget-friendly dress seated on patterned sofa with decorative wall art background.

    On Instagram, Em Rata posed in a Meshki crop top that retails for $39.

    Her $33 dark denim jacket from Forever21 and $148 oversized sherpa trucker jacket from Levi’s are other retailer clothing items that the model has been pictured wearing.

    Emily Ratajkowski Report

    #9

    Bella Hadid

    Celebrity in trendy budget-friendly outfit, wearing a denim jacket, yellow top, and yellow shoes on a city street.

    The 28-year-old star has modeled for Givenchy, Versace, Dior, and Fendi, among other luxury brands.

    Still, she has been known to shop at non-designer brands, including So Monroe, BaubleBar, and Revolve.

    Bella was also pictured in yellow velvet sneakers that sell for $85 at Nike.

    Gotham / Getty Report

    #10

    Kendall Jenner

    Celebrity wearing stylish budget-friendly outfit: white top, high-waisted pants, and a black clutch at night event.

    Kendall, who has modeled for Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Oscar de la Renta, and Givenchy, was pictured in $59 high-waisted pants from H&M.

    Additionally, she has posed in a striped $69 bikini by Lioness Fashion. 

    James Devaney / Getty Report

    #11

    Gal Gadot

    Celebrity in a stunning red dress on a blue carpet, showing budget-friendly fashion style.

    It makes perfect sense that Wonder Woman prefers comfy sandals over high heels.

    For the premiere of the DC film in 2017, Gal Gadot opted for $50 strappy sandals from Aldo to accessorize her sequined red Givenchy dress.

    Asked about her choice to wear flats, the star responded, “It's more comfortable! That's it.”

    During her press tour, the mom of four was seen wearing slip-on white sneakers as well as black patent leather flats.

    Gregg DeGuire / Getty Report

    #12

    Kate Middleton 

    Celebrity in a stylish green dress, exuding elegance with budget-friendly fashion choices against a neutral background.

    The Princess of Wales loves Zara, too. For Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations, Kate opted for a green blazer that retails for $89 at the Spanish clothing brand.  

    In 2017, she wore a winter coat from the brand while her future sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, was getting ready for her first official royal engagement as a couple with Prince Harry.

    While Kate loves her Alexander McQueen, she’s also been known to sport a number of popular retailers including GAP, Jigsaw, Boden, and REISS.

    Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ireland Report

    #13

    Penélope Cruz

    Celebrity in a pink budget-friendly dress on the red carpet, showcasing elegant style with accessories.

    Who says Academy Awards fashion is only for haute couture designers?

    If Joan Rivers had asked Penélope who she was wearing at the 2014 Oscars after-party, the Spanish star would have replied, “Hennes & Mauritz.”

    Pénelope completed her flamenco-inspired, ruffled gown from H&M’s Conscious Exclusive collection with a smokey eye and a classy hairstyle.

    Jason Merritt / Getty Report

    #14

    Beyoncé

    Celebrity in chic budget-friendly outfit with a black top, lace-up skirt, and white handbag, showcasing style.

    Queen Bey has a few affordable items in her closet, including an $89 bandage miniskirt from House of CB that she wore for a Broadway show in 2017.

    “Made from our infamous heavyweight bandage fabric, ‘Orsina’ features a fierce lace up design to the front and a shorter cut to show off your great legs,” the product description reads.

    Beyoncé also wore a fun “PREGGERS” graphic tee by Asos that sells for $23.

    Beyoncé Report

    #15

    Hailey Bieber

    Two people in budget-friendly summer outfits on a boat with ocean backdrop.

    During her vacation in California with husband Justin Bieber, Hailey wore a wide-leg Zara jumpsuit that sells for $50.

    The model is also a lover of the athleisure brand Fila and the Canadian chain Aritzia.

    haileybieber Report

    #16

    Kylie Jenner

    Celebrity in white dress taking mirror selfie, showcasing budget-friendly fashion style.

    In 2016, Kylie posted a mirror selfie wearing an $89 white wrap dress by Meshki.

    In a separate outing, the reality star channeled 90s fashion in an Aritzia tube top that sells for $50. She went for a casual look, styling the white top under a button-down shirt, and completed the look with gray pants.

    Kylie Jenner Report

