Woman Divorces Husband For Booing Taylor Swift At The Super Bowl: “That’s Not A Man”

A 28-year-old woman claims to have filed for divorce after witnessing her husband participate in the booing ofTaylor Swift at the Super Bowl on February 9.

Held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the event saw the singer booed as cameras zoomed in on her while supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who was playing against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m divorcing my husband because he booed Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl, and I still don’t think he believes me,” Louisa Melcher said in the viral video, filmed after apparently filing her paperwork at the courthouse.

“I’m not just doing this because of the action of booing; I am doing this because of everything that it represents in our relationship,” she continued.

The woman elaborated on how she had been a lifelong fan of Swift since she was 12 years old, explaining that her husband, whom she married two years ago, also came to enjoy the singer’s music.

Swift’s songs became a mainstay in their household, acting as the soundtrack of their daily lives as they cooked and did other household chores together.

For Melcher, the booing of Swift by her husband revealed something more profound about her husband and the cracks in their relationship. “[It] just tells me everything I need to know about that man because he didn’t care that that would hurt my feelings,” she said.

Adding insult to injury, the fact that her husband appeared to be a fan of Swift during their daily lives but decided to boo her due to, what she interpreted as peer pressure, was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“He just wanted to fit in with his boys. He didn’t even care that that’s not even how he actually feels. He just, like, wanted to look cool, I guess,” she explained.

“And that’s not a man, that’s a boy, and when you see that, you can’t really unsee it, so I’m divorcing him.”

Netizens slammed the woman and congratulated the husband for “dodging a bullet” by separating from her

Melcher then segwayed into the financial aspects of her decision. “Thankfully, I have a prenup. I’ll be retaining all of my assets as well as the assets I inherited with peace and love,” she said.

On social media, users reacted with skepticism, with one side believing the woman was exaggerating for comedic effect and the other disagreeing with her decision, believing it to be an “immature” choice that will ultimately benefit the husband in the long run.

“Imagine divorcing someone over your childish unreal love for a celebrity who has no idea who you are or that you exist,” one user wrote.

“Good for your husband. He’ll be much better off without you in his life,” another said.

Taylor Swift confused by the boos ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zzstUEmDfp — RBT (@SamuelBrownRBT) February 9, 2025

“My partner and I disagree on most political ideologies,” one reader shared. “We understand that our views do not align, and although we disagree, we are respectful.”

“Release him so he can find a woman who may disagree with his actions but continues to stand by her man. Best of luck to him,” another stated.

“He is definitely on the winning end of this decision.”

“Childish behavior.” The woman’s video backfired as netizens joined in to condemn her for her decision

