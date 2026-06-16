Happy birthday to John Cho , Daniel Brühl , and Missy Peregrym ! June 16 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor John Cho, 54 Characterized by his versatile performances and groundbreaking roles, John Cho is an American actor who has shaped the landscape of Asian American representation in Hollywood. He anchored the Harold & Kumar film series and earned critical praise for his dramatic turn in Searching.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, John Cho taught English literature at Pacific Hills School in West Hollywood.

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#2 Spanish-German Actor Daniel Brühl, 48 Multilingual German-Spanish actor Daniel Brühl is renowned for his compelling and versatile performances across international cinema. His breakout role in Good Bye, Lenin! garnered widespread acclaim and awards, leading to prominent parts in major Hollywood films.



Little-known fact: Daniel Brühl is fluent in at least five languages: German, Spanish, English, French, and Catalan.

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#3 Canadian Model and Actress Missy Peregrym, 44 A Canadian actress and producer, Missy Peregrym is celebrated for embodying strong, resilient characters across television and film. She rose to prominence as Officer Andy McNally in the popular series Rookie Blue. Peregrym later captivated audiences as Special Agent Maggie Bell in the CBS series FBI, following her impactful feature film debut in Stick It.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Missy Peregrym was an accomplished hockey goalie during her youth.

#4 German Actress Sibel Kekilli, 46 Known for her compelling performances, German actress Sibel Kekilli gained international recognition for her roles in the critically acclaimed film Head-On and the HBO series Game of Thrones. Kekilli has won multiple Lola Awards and is an outspoken advocate for women's rights.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Sibel Kekilli held various jobs, including working as a municipal waste department employee and a nightclub manager.

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#5 American Novelist Andy Weir, 54 Renowned for his rigorously researched hard science fiction, American novelist Andy Weir first captured international attention with his self-published debut. Weir's novel The Martian became a New York Times bestseller and a major motion picture. He continues to deliver engaging stories, including Artemis and Project Hail Mary, showcasing his deep scientific knowledge.



Little-known fact: Andy Weir has aphantasia, a condition that prevents him from forming mental images.

#6 American Novelist, Short Story Writer, Critic, and Poet Joyce Carol Oates, 88 Renowned for her prolific and unflinching narratives, American novelist and professor Joyce Carol Oates has shaped contemporary literature for decades. Oates has authored more than 50 novels and numerous short story collections, earning a National Book Award for them.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, Joyce Carol Oates received early recognition for her writing by winning a Scholastic Art and Writing Award.

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#7 American Actor Clifton Collins Jr., 56 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actor Clifton Craig Collins Jr. a favorite among modern film directors. His impressive filmography includes roles in Capote and Traffic, while also earning him an Emmy nomination for the Thief series. He continues to take on diverse and challenging projects.



Little-known fact: Clifton Collins Jr. co-authored the cookbook Prison Ramen, featuring recipes and stories from former inmates.

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#8 American Rapper Mc Ren, 57 An American rapper and songwriter, MC Ren emerged from Compton, California, to become a foundational voice in gangsta rap. Lorenzo Jerald Patterson, known for his incisive lyrics, notably contributed to N.W.A.’s groundbreaking albums and penned much of Eazy-E’s debut. He later launched his own label, Villain Entertainment, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.



Little-known fact: Initially, MC Ren considered joining the US Army after high school before shifting his focus entirely to music.

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#9 South African-American Actor Arnold Vosloo, 64 Respected for his intense screen presence, Arnold Vosloo is a South African American actor who commands attention in villainous and dramatic roles. He gained international recognition as the resurrected high priest Imhotep. Vosloo's extensive filmography includes the G.I. Joe franchise and acclaimed television series.



Little-known fact: During his childhood, Arnold Vosloo's father managed a drive-in theater in Alberton, sparking his early interest in cinema.