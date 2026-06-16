Who Is John Cho? John Yo-Han Cho is an American actor and musician known for bringing nuanced portrayals to a wide range of characters. His career has redefined the presence of Asian American leading men in Hollywood. He first gained widespread notice for his role as Harold Lee in the cult comedy Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, which became a significant cultural touchstone.

Full Name John Yo-Han Cho Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity Korean American Education Herbert Hoover High School, University of California, Berkeley

Early Life and Education Born as Cho Yo-Han in Seoul, South Korea, John Cho immigrated to the US at six years old with his family. His father, a minister, encouraged assimilation, leading them to prioritize English. He attended Herbert Hoover High School in Glendale before earning a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from the University of California, Berkeley. There, he developed an interest in acting.

Notable Relationships Currently married to actress Kerri Higuchi, John Cho met his wife while attending the University of California, Berkeley, though their romance began later in Los Angeles. Cho and Higuchi share a son, born in 2008, and a daughter, born in 2013, with whom they co-parent in Los Angeles.

Career Highlights John Cho’s acting career spans diverse genres, notably starring as Harold Lee in the popular Harold & Kumar film series and as Hikaru Sulu in the successful Star Trek reboot films. He also garnered critical acclaim for his lead role in the thriller Searching. Beyond his notable performances, Cho has expanded his creative endeavors into music as the lead singer of the band Viva La Union, and he authored the middle-grade novel Troublemaker.