Who Is Andy Weir? Andy Weir is an American novelist, celebrated for his meticulously researched hard science fiction. He blends scientific accuracy with compelling storytelling, crafting thrilling narratives of space exploration and survival. His breakout moment came with his debut novel, The Martian, initially self-published online. The book’s immense popularity led to a major publishing deal and a highly successful film adaptation in 2015.

Full Name Andy Weir Gender Male Relationship Status Married To Ashley Weir Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Education University Of California, San Diego Father John Weir Kids One Son

Early Life and Education Born and raised in California, Andy Weir grew up in Livermore. His father was a physicist and his mother an electrical engineer, shaping an early affinity for science. He attended Livermore High School and later studied computer science at the University of California, San Diego, though he did not graduate. Weir began working as a computer programmer at age fifteen.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Ashley Weir, Andy Weir met his wife while pitching a TV series in Los Angeles. Their relationship remains largely private, focusing on shared interests and mutual support. They have one son, who was born in 2021, and the couple prioritizes their family life away from the public eye.

Career Highlights Andy Weir’s career took off with his debut novel, The Martian, which he initially serialized for free on his website. Its overwhelming success led to a print deal and a blockbuster 2015 film starring Matt Damon. He followed this triumph with the novels Artemis in 2017 and Project Hail Mary in 2021, both acclaimed for their scientific rigor and imaginative plots. Project Hail Mary is also set for a major film adaptation. Weir also received the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer in 2016, acknowledging his significant impact on the science fiction genre.