Who Is Justin Tranter? Justin Drew Tranter is an American songwriter, singer, and activist whose fierce glam-rock persona transitioned into crafting mainstream pop hits. They possess a unique ability to infuse emotional depth into chart-topping tracks for major artists. Their songwriting career soared after co-writing Fall Out Boy’s “Centuries” in 2014, a rock anthem that showcased their versatile talent. This unexpected breakthrough positioned Tranter as a sought-after hitmaker in the pop landscape.

Full Name Justin Drew Tranter Gender Non-Binary Relationship Status Single Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Education Chicago Academy for the Arts, Berklee College of Music Siblings Three older brothers

Early Life and Education Growing up in Hawthorn Woods, Illinois, Justin Drew Tranter was raised alongside three older brothers, experiencing a home where creativity, through their mother’s jewelry business, was present. They faced bullying during youth, which led to a pivotal change in schooling. Tranter transferred to the Chicago Academy for the Arts, studying musical theater and notably founding the AIDS Benefit, an annual student-run show. This experience fused their passion for art and activism, leading to further studies at Berklee College of Music.

Notable Relationships Justin Drew Tranter has maintained a private personal life, with no widely publicized high-profile romantic relationships appearing in media reports. Their focus has largely remained on their prolific songwriting career and activism. Tranter has no publicly known children and currently remains unconfirmed in any romantic partnership. They continue to be celebrated for their professional achievements rather than their personal relationships.

Career Highlights Amassing over 100 billion streams and 75 million singles sold, Justin Drew Tranter became one of pop music’s most in-demand songwriters. Their credits include Justin Bieber’s Diamond-certified anthem “Sorry,” Selena Gomez’s “Good For You,” and DNCE’s “Cake By The Ocean.” Tranter further expanded their influence by co-founding Facet House, a creative collective and record label focused on empowering diverse artists and songwriters. They also served as executive music producer for several film and television soundtracks, including Netflix’s Purple Hearts. To date, Tranter has secured multiple BMI Pop Awards, including two “Songwriter of the Year” honors, and received a Grammy nomination for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical. This consistent success firmly establishes them as a defining force in modern pop culture.