Who Is Arnold Vosloo? Arnold Vosloo is a South African American actor, known for his compelling portrayals of complex characters on screen. He has built a career by embracing a range of roles, often bringing an intense presence to his performances. His breakout role arrived with the 1999 blockbuster The Mummy, where he played the iconic villain Imhotep. This commanding performance captivated global audiences and established him as a recognizable force in Hollywood.

Full Name Arnold Vosloo Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $2 million Nationality South African American Ethnicity Afrikaner Education Technikon Pretoria Father Johannes J. Daniel Vosloo Mother Johanna Petronella Vorster Siblings Nadia Vosloo

Early Life and Education Born into an acting family in Pretoria, South Africa, Arnold Vosloo’s parents were stage actors, influencing his early exposure to performance. His father also managed a drive-in theater, fostering a love for movies in young Vosloo. After completing high school and serving military duty, he pursued formal drama courses at Technikon Pretoria. This foundational training prepared him for a significant career in both South African and international theater.

Notable Relationships Arnold Vosloo was married to actress Nancy Mulford from 1988 until their divorce in 1991. He later married marketing director Silvia Ahí on October 16, 1998, a relationship that spanned nearly 27 years. Ahí filed for divorce in June 2025, with court documents indicating the couple had separated in April 2022. Vosloo and Ahí have no children together.

Career Highlights Arnold Vosloo is widely recognized for his portrayal of the formidable villain Imhotep in the successful films The Mummy and its sequel, The Mummy Returns. These roles cemented his status as a memorable antagonist, contributing to the films’ significant box office performance. Beyond his iconic mummy role, Vosloo took on the character of Zartan in the G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra film franchise. He has also championed animal welfare as a spokesperson for the International Fund for Animal Welfare. His extensive career includes notable performances in television series like 24 as Habib Marwan and recurring roles in Bosch and Jack Ryan. Vosloo has earned several Dalro Awards for his early stage work in South Africa.