Who Is Clifton Collins Jr.? Clifton Craig Collins Jr. is an American actor known for his intense and transformative character portrayals. His work often brings a compelling depth to diverse roles. He first broke into the mainstream with his performance as gangster César Sánchez in the crime drama One Eight Seven. This role garnered significant attention and established him as a formidable screen presence.

Full Name Clifton Craig Collins Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American, German American Siblings Colline Rooney

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Clifton Collins Jr. grew up with a strong connection to his family’s artistic heritage. His maternal grandfather was the renowned actor Pedro Gonzalez Gonzalez, whose legacy influenced Collins’ early career path. Collins began acting in the late 1980s, initially using the name Clifton Gonzalez-Gonzalez as a tribute. While specific details of his formal education are not widely publicized, he committed himself to understanding the craft of acting from a young age.

Notable Relationships Clifton Collins Jr. was married to Megan Ozurovich, a union that later ended in divorce. He has also been linked to various other public figures throughout his career, including Emmanuelle Chriqui and Taryn Manning. Despite past relationships, Collins has no publicly acknowledged children. His current relationship status is not widely reported, maintaining a private stance on his personal life.

Career Highlights Clifton Collins Jr. has built a career on impactful performances across film and television. He earned an Emmy Award nomination for his starring role as Jack Hill in the miniseries Thief. His role in the independent film Jockey garnered him the Special Jury Prize for Acting at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Collins has also appeared in major productions such as Traffic, Capote, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, showcasing his versatility as an actor.