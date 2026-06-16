Daniel Brühl: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Daniel Brühl
June 16, 1978
Barcelona, Spain
48 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Daniel Brühl?
Daniel César Martín Brühl González is a German-Spanish actor celebrated for his nuanced portrayals and multilingual versatility. His career spans compelling performances in both European and Hollywood productions.
He achieved international acclaim with his starring role in the 2003 film Good Bye, Lenin!, a poignant tragicomedy that resonated with audiences worldwide and secured him major awards.
|Full Name
|Daniel César Martín Brühl González
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (176 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|German, Spanish
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Dreikönigsgymnasium
|Father
|Hanno Brühl
|Mother
|Marisa González Domingo
|Siblings
|Oliver Brühl, Miriam Brühl
|Kids
|Anton Hanno
Early Life and Education
Born in Barcelona, Spain, Daniel Brühl grew up in a multilingual home with a German father, Hanno Brühl, a television director, and a Spanish mother, Marisa González Domingo, a teacher. The family soon relocated to Cologne, Germany, fostering his early exposure to diverse cultures.
He attended Dreikönigsgymnasium, Cologne’s oldest school, where his budding interest in acting was nurtured. Brühl also developed a talent for voice acting, which further honed his craft before his on-screen debut.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Felicitas Rombold, Daniel Brühl was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Jessica Schwarz. He and Rombold have maintained a private relationship since 2010.
Brühl shares two sons with Rombold, with whom he married in 2017. The couple welcomed their first son, Anton Hanno, in 2016, followed by a second son in 2020.
Career Highlights
Daniel Brühl’s breakthrough performance in the 2003 tragicomedy Good Bye, Lenin! brought him widespread critical acclaim and international recognition, selling to over 65 countries. This success firmly established him as a leading European actor.
He later garnered global attention with his Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Niki Lauda in Ron Howard’s 2013 biographical film Rush. Brühl also made a significant impact as Helmut Zemo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he reprised for the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Signature Quote
“I think it’s important to tell universal stories, no matter where they are set.”
See Also
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