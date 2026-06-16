Who Is Daniel Brühl? Daniel César Martín Brühl González is a German-Spanish actor celebrated for his nuanced portrayals and multilingual versatility. His career spans compelling performances in both European and Hollywood productions. He achieved international acclaim with his starring role in the 2003 film Good Bye, Lenin!, a poignant tragicomedy that resonated with audiences worldwide and secured him major awards.

Full Name Daniel César Martín Brühl González Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality German, Spanish Ethnicity White Education Dreikönigsgymnasium Father Hanno Brühl Mother Marisa González Domingo Siblings Oliver Brühl, Miriam Brühl Kids Anton Hanno

Early Life and Education Born in Barcelona, Spain, Daniel Brühl grew up in a multilingual home with a German father, Hanno Brühl, a television director, and a Spanish mother, Marisa González Domingo, a teacher. The family soon relocated to Cologne, Germany, fostering his early exposure to diverse cultures. He attended Dreikönigsgymnasium, Cologne’s oldest school, where his budding interest in acting was nurtured. Brühl also developed a talent for voice acting, which further honed his craft before his on-screen debut.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Felicitas Rombold, Daniel Brühl was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Jessica Schwarz. He and Rombold have maintained a private relationship since 2010. Brühl shares two sons with Rombold, with whom he married in 2017. The couple welcomed their first son, Anton Hanno, in 2016, followed by a second son in 2020.

Career Highlights Daniel Brühl’s breakthrough performance in the 2003 tragicomedy Good Bye, Lenin! brought him widespread critical acclaim and international recognition, selling to over 65 countries. This success firmly established him as a leading European actor. He later garnered global attention with his Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Niki Lauda in Ron Howard’s 2013 biographical film Rush. Brühl also made a significant impact as Helmut Zemo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he reprised for the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.