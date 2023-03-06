In the past, people's last names often reflected their profession, such as Smith for an ironworker or Baker for a bread and cake maker. However, nowadays, there are many cases where people end up in jobs that match their name, like an artist named Painter or a chef named Cook. These names are called "aptronyms".

Thinking about that, DesignCrowd came up with a challenge for digital artists to imagine celebrities in professions amusingly appropriate to their names. From Tom Cruise working on an ocean liner to Orlando Bloom watering flowers, we believe these images will make you giggle.

