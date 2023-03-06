In the past, people's last names often reflected their profession, such as Smith for an ironworker or Baker for a bread and cake maker. However, nowadays, there are many cases where people end up in jobs that match their name, like an artist named Painter or a chef named Cook. These names are called "aptronyms".

Thinking about that, DesignCrowd came up with a challenge for digital artists to imagine celebrities in professions amusingly appropriate to their names. From Tom Cruise working on an ocean liner to Orlando Bloom watering flowers, we believe these images will make you giggle. 

More info: designcrowd.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom

shaunjohnwood Report

7points
POST
#2

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey

KebMo Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Remember when McDonalds did the McSpacey meal? They forced onto you a meat you didn't want.

0
0points
reply
#3

Dane Cook

Dane Cook

SuperPimp Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That expression, whilst holding a sharp knife.

0
0points
reply
#4

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise

zynnya Report

5points
POST
#5

Ellen Barkin

Ellen Barkin

KebMo Report

4points
POST
#6

Rachel Hunter

Rachel Hunter

Polynic Report

4points
POST
#7

Jude Law

Jude Law

bennyandthemets Report

4points
POST
#8

Will Smith

Will Smith

djcj325 Report

4points
POST
#9

Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal

MA1947 Report

4points
POST
#10

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys

beanfarmer Report

4points
POST
#11

Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase

MrSlausen Report

3points
POST
#12

Charisma Carpenter

Charisma Carpenter

MsgtBob Report

3points
POST
#13

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields

behrkub Report

3points
POST
#14

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker

nicoguillermo Report

3points
POST
#15

Oliver Stone

Oliver Stone

underworth Report

3points
POST
#16

David Cook

David Cook

Darenator Report

2points
POST
#17

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz

devilmoon Report

2points
POST
#18

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver

mzpresto Report

2points
POST
#19

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey

jbuchmann55 Report

2points
POST
#20

Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood

jbuchmann55 Report

2points
POST
#21

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley

mikemuggles Report

2points
POST
#22

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse

Worth1000 User Report

2points
POST
#23

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Partyshot Report

2points
POST
#24

John Goodman

John Goodman

theDissector Report

2points
POST
#25

Billie Joe Armstrong

Billie Joe Armstrong

davidberettaowens Report

1point
POST
#26

Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler

cobin31 Report

1point
POST
#27

Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel

FairMagda Report

1point
POST
#28

Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart

bicyclewilli Report

1point
POST
#29

Christopher Walker

Christopher Walker

Spoonfan Report

1point
POST
#30

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin

bibile Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher

snakebit Report

1point
POST
#32

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

frank1956 Report

1point
POST
#33

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks

Rachole Report

1point
POST
#34

Sean Combs

Sean Combs

vipez Report

1point
POST
#35

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

richardroy Report

1point
POST
#36

Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler

vipez Report

1point
POST
#37

Simon Baker

Simon Baker

mccomic Report

1point
POST
#38

Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher

FlashDaz Report

0points
POST
#39

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon

Mishikal Report

0points
POST
#40

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt

KebMo Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Larry King

Larry King

Fishwife Report

0points
POST
#42

Ban Ki-Moon

Ban Ki-Moon

Killington Report

0points
POST
#43

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon

MA1947 Report

0points
POST
#44

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder

Lancemaker Report

0points
POST
#45

Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver

batbrat Report

0points
POST
#46

Christian Slater

Christian Slater

portboy76 Report

0points
POST
#47

Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger

Jesuslavex Report

0points
POST
#48

Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong

loutremauve Report

0points
POST
#49

David Letterman

David Letterman

huatch Report

0points
POST
#50

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes

MardyBum Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!