“Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

ADVERTISEMENT

Jocelyn Wildenstein, the Swiss socialite famously dubbed “Catwoman” for her feline-like features, turned heads in Paris on Wednesday as she attended a business lunch with her fiancé, Lloyd Klein, at the Royal Monceau.

At 84, she continues to be the subject of headlines—not just for her signature look but also for her insistence that it’s entirely natural.

During the recent outing in Paris, the popular socialite layered a plush fur coat and a black top, paired with black pants.

RELATED:

At 82, Jocelyn Wildenstein continued to steal the spotlight in Paris during a business lunch with fiancé Lloyd Klein

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

She accessorized her outfit with a fur hat, sleek boots, and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Meanwhile, Lloyd, 57, complemented her in an all-black ensemble, complete with a ski coat and dark sunglasses.

The pair were pictured hand in hand as they enjoyed their outing in the heart of Paris.

In a recent interview, Jocelyn insisted that her facial features are all-natural, and she vehemently rejected undergoing plastic surgery

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

Jocelyn’s appearance has long been a topic of public fascination, but she remains adamant that she’s never gone under the knife.

Just last month, she reaffirmed her anti-plastic surgery stance and said she steers clear of Botox and fillers.

“I haven’t had plastic surgery,” she said while speaking to The Sun. “I’m scared of what could happen, and I don’t like the idea of something heavy. Sometimes, it’s too much and looks terrible.”

The feline-inspired icon admitted she had experimented with Botox in the past but quickly abandoned it due to adverse effects.

“I haven’t had plastic surgery,” she said last month. “I’m scared of what could happen”

Share icon

Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

Share icon

Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

“I don’t like the Botox. Everyone has a different reaction to it,” she went on to say. “I have had Botox only twice. I don’t know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me. It was not a good result. My face swelled up. If [other women] want to do it too strong, it doesn’t work well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“[I] never did any fillers either,” she added, noting that she has “some friends who had fillers and were not happy.”

Her claims go against remarks made in the past by her late ex-husband and billionaire Alec Wildenstein. “She was crazy,” he told Vanity Fair in 1998.

“I would always find out last,” he added. “She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen.”

Jocelyn’s late ex-husband, Alec Wildenstein, once called her “crazy” for her cosmetic choices

Share icon

Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

Reports also said that she and Alec underwent his-and-hers facelifts before their high-profile 1999 divorce, which Jocelyn walked away from with one of history’s biggest divorce settlements.

The Swiss socialite is now happily partnered with her longtime love, Lloyd. The duo first crossed paths at New York Fashion Week and began dating in 2003.

“We feel no need to get married,” she said in her recent interview with The Sun.

Their relationship hasn’t been without its dramatic moments. Back in 2017, police were called to their apartment following reports of loud noises and screams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jocelyn and fiancé Lloyd have been together since 2003, but their relationship has had its share of drama

Share icon

Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

ADVERTISEMENT

When officers arrived, they found Jocelyn with bruises on her neck and arms, while Lloyd had a cut on his forehead. The scene also featured a shattered casserole dish on the floor.

However, the high-society figure dismissed any notion of conflict at the time while speaking to The Sun.

“Lloyd can be very passionate, he can be a little rough,” she said. “That’s something I enjoy otherwise I wouldn’t be with him all this time.”

In May 2018, she filed for bankruptcy and listed her checking account balance as “$0.” However, she still had millions of dollars in assets and properties.

“If this isn’t plastic surgery, I don’t know what is,” one social media user said about her looks

ADVERTISEMENT