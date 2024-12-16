Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57
Celebrities, News

“Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Jocelyn Wildenstein, the Swiss socialite famously dubbed “Catwoman” for her feline-like features, turned heads in Paris on Wednesday as she attended a business lunch with her fiancé, Lloyd Klein, at the Royal Monceau.

At 84, she continues to be the subject of headlines—not just for her signature look but also for her insistence that it’s entirely natural.

During the recent outing in Paris, the popular socialite layered a plush fur coat and a black top, paired with black pants.

RELATED:

    At 82, Jocelyn Wildenstein continued to steal the spotlight in Paris during a business lunch with fiancé Lloyd Klein

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

    She accessorized her outfit with a fur hat, sleek boots, and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

    Meanwhile, Lloyd, 57, complemented her in an all-black ensemble, complete with a ski coat and dark sunglasses.

    The pair were pictured hand in hand as they enjoyed their outing in the heart of Paris.

    In a recent interview, Jocelyn insisted that her facial features are all-natural, and she vehemently rejected undergoing plastic surgery

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

    Jocelyn’s appearance has long been a topic of public fascination, but she remains adamant that she’s never gone under the knife.

    Just last month, she reaffirmed her anti-plastic surgery stance and said she steers clear of Botox and fillers.

    “I haven’t had plastic surgery,” she said while speaking to The Sun. “I’m scared of what could happen, and I don’t like the idea of something heavy. Sometimes, it’s too much and looks terrible.”

    The feline-inspired icon admitted she had experimented with Botox in the past but quickly abandoned it due to adverse effects.

    “I haven’t had plastic surgery,” she said last month. “I’m scared of what could happen”

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

    “I don’t like the Botox. Everyone has a different reaction to it,” she went on to say. “I have had Botox only twice. I don’t know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me. It was not a good result. My face swelled up. If [other women] want to do it too strong, it doesn’t work well.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “[I] never did any fillers either,” she added, noting that she has “some friends who had fillers and were not happy.”

    Her claims go against remarks made in the past by her late ex-husband and billionaire Alec Wildenstein. “She was crazy,” he told Vanity Fair in 1998.

    “I would always find out last,” he added. “She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen.”

    Jocelyn’s late ex-husband, Alec Wildenstein, once called her “crazy” for her cosmetic choices

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

    Reports also said that she and Alec underwent his-and-hers facelifts before their high-profile 1999 divorce, which Jocelyn walked away from with one of history’s biggest divorce settlements.

    The Swiss socialite is now happily partnered with her longtime love, Lloyd. The duo first crossed paths at New York Fashion Week and began dating in 2003.

    “We feel no need to get married,” she said in her recent interview with The Sun.

    Their relationship hasn’t been without its dramatic moments. Back in 2017, police were called to their apartment following reports of loud noises and screams.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jocelyn and fiancé Lloyd have been together since 2003, but their relationship has had its share of drama

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When officers arrived, they found Jocelyn with bruises on her neck and arms, while Lloyd had a cut on his forehead. The scene also featured a shattered casserole dish on the floor.

    However, the high-society figure dismissed any notion of conflict at the time while speaking to The Sun.

    “Lloyd can be very passionate, he can be a little rough,” she said. “That’s something I enjoy otherwise I wouldn’t be with him all this time.”

    In May 2018, she filed for bankruptcy and listed her checking account balance as “$0.” However, she still had millions of dollars in assets and properties.

    “If this isn’t plastic surgery, I don’t know what is,” one social media user said about her looks

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Flaunts Smooth Skin While Out In Paris With Fiancé, 57

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda