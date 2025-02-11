118 Cat Memes That You Wish You Could Send To Your PetInterview With Expert
We absolutely adore animals, but let’s be honest—cats have a special way of stealing our hearts (and our snacks). That’s why we can’t resist bringing you the best cat content time and time again.
Today, we stumbled upon some wholesome feline moments from the Facebook group ‘Cats Doing Cat Stuff.’ It’s a perfect mix of charm, and pure cat logic—guaranteed to make you smile! Keep scrolling for your daily dose of cat antics, and don’t miss our chat with a retired vet who shared some fascinating insights about our beloved furry overlords.
This post may include affiliate links.
Cats often get labeled as independent and a little too self-sufficient, but let’s be honest—they’ve charmed their way into millions of homes and hearts. With their quirky antics, soothing purrs, and undeniable sass, it’s no surprise that they are one of the most popular pets worldwide.
In fact, there are around 350 million pet cats across the globe, proving that their so-called aloofness hasn’t stopped people from falling in love with them.
Cat ownership continues to rise across different countries, and the numbers are staggering. The United States alone is home to approximately 74 million pet cats in 2025, making it the country with the highest feline population.
China follows closely behind, with around 53.1 million pet cats, and the trend is only growing. With more people embracing cat parenthood, it’s safe to say that these little furballs are taking over, one purr at a time.
To understand why cats have become such beloved pets, we spoke with Dr. Asina Veluani, a retired veterinarian with over three decades of experience. “Cats are relatively easy pets to care for,” she shared.
“Compared to dogs, they require less maintenance, don’t need frequent walks, and can entertain themselves. That’s why they fit well into different lifestyles, whether someone is super busy or just looking for a low-maintenance companion.”
One of the key responsibilities of cat ownership is getting them spayed or neutered.
“Most responsible cat owners make sure their pets are neutered or spayed to prevent unwanted litters and reduce the risk of certain health issues,” she explained.
And there’s a good reason for it. “A single unspayed female cat, along with her offspring, can produce more than 4,500 kittens in just seven years,” Dr. Veluani pointed out. “That’s an overwhelming number, and it’s one of the main reasons why cat overpopulation is a major issue in many places.”
Of course, not all cats are spayed or neutered, and there are a variety of reasons for this. “Some owners believe their cats should have at least one litter before being spayed, but there’s no scientific benefit to this,” she shared.
“Others simply don’t get around to it or don’t realize how quickly their cats can reproduce.”
Aside from population control, cats have basic needs that owners should be mindful of. “They require a proper diet, mental stimulation, and a safe space to roam and explore,” Dr. Veluani explained. “Many people assume cats can just fend for themselves, but they need proper care, regular meals, and, of course, lots of love and attention.”
And let’s not forget their curious nature. “Cats are naturally inquisitive, playful, and incredibly smart,” she added. “They love to climb, stalk, and ‘hunt’ toys—even if they’ve never had to catch their own food. That’s why cat trees, scratching posts, and interactive toys are essential for keeping them happy.”
Regular vet visits are also crucial for keeping cats healthy. “Many owners think if their cat is acting normal, they don’t need a checkup, but cats are experts at hiding illness,” Dr. Veluani explained. “Routine health checks can catch potential issues early, ensuring a longer, healthier life.”
So, what do you think? Did any of these posts make you want to adopt a cat? Or, if you already have one, which of their adorable habits makes you smile the most? Let us know!
"We wants the Precious! We needs the Precious! But we don't have opposable thumbs, so you'll have to open the Precious for us!"