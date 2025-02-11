ADVERTISEMENT

We absolutely adore animals, but let’s be honest—cats have a special way of stealing our hearts (and our snacks). That’s why we can’t resist bringing you the best cat content time and time again.

Today, we stumbled upon some wholesome feline moments from the Facebook group ‘Cats Doing Cat Stuff.’ It’s a perfect mix of charm, and pure cat logic—guaranteed to make you smile! Keep scrolling for your daily dose of cat antics, and don’t miss our chat with a retired vet who shared some fascinating insights about our beloved furry overlords.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cat meme showing a cat lying on a paper towel, ignoring the nearby empty pet bed.

cats doing cat stuff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Fluffy kitten looking innocent beside a broken vase, perfect cat meme moment.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cat memes: A ginger cat sits at a table, staring at a cat-shaped bread loaf on a plate.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Cats often get labeled as independent and a little too self-sufficient, but let’s be honest—they’ve charmed their way into millions of homes and hearts. With their quirky antics, soothing purrs, and undeniable sass, it’s no surprise that they are one of the most popular pets worldwide.

    In fact, there are around 350 million pet cats across the globe, proving that their so-called aloofness hasn’t stopped people from falling in love with them.
    #4

    Cat with boba drink, humorously matching its belly spots, showcasing funny cat meme style.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Cat sitting on construction equipment labeled "CAT" with text "The owner of the company is here" above.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A funny cat meme with a cat face on a doll's body, wearing a pink dress.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Cat ownership continues to rise across different countries, and the numbers are staggering. The United States alone is home to approximately 74 million pet cats in 2025, making it the country with the highest feline population.

    China follows closely behind, with around 53.1 million pet cats, and the trend is only growing. With more people embracing cat parenthood, it’s safe to say that these little furballs are taking over, one purr at a time.
    #7

    Girl holding a cat captioned with loving phrases; a classic humorous cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Cat meme featuring a cat being brushed with a toothbrush, captioned about feeling handsome.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cats lounging on a grave under a moonlit sky with the text about planting catnip for visits. Cat memes theme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To understand why cats have become such beloved pets, we spoke with Dr. Asina Veluani, a retired veterinarian with over three decades of experience. “Cats are relatively easy pets to care for,” she shared.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Compared to dogs, they require less maintenance, don’t need frequent walks, and can entertain themselves. That’s why they fit well into different lifestyles, whether someone is super busy or just looking for a low-maintenance companion.”
    #10

    White cat perched on a chair behind a woman with glasses, creating the illusion of wearing a leather jacket; a playful cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cat relaxing in a pink toy car, showcasing a hilarious cat meme moment.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cat hiding in bathtub surrounded by green leaves after enjoying catnip, wide-eyed and playful.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    One of the key responsibilities of cat ownership is getting them spayed or neutered.

    “Most responsible cat owners make sure their pets are neutered or spayed to prevent unwanted litters and reduce the risk of certain health issues,” she explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Close-up of a cat with wide eyes, looking at the camera humorously with a small drool bubble under its nose.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cute cat meme showing a cat hugging a human's hand with text about not going to work.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A before and after transformation of a cat, illustrating a humorous cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    And there’s a good reason for it. “A single unspayed female cat, along with her offspring, can produce more than 4,500 kittens in just seven years,” Dr. Veluani pointed out. “That’s an overwhelming number, and it’s one of the main reasons why cat overpopulation is a major issue in many places.”
    #16

    Close-up of two cats snuggling their noses together, resembling a selfie, highlighting cat memes humor.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Text responses about emotions and responsibilities centered around a cat.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Man crying while photographing a sleeping cat, illustrating a humorous cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Of course, not all cats are spayed or neutered, and there are a variety of reasons for this. “Some owners believe their cats should have at least one litter before being spayed, but there’s no scientific benefit to this,” she shared.

    “Others simply don’t get around to it or don’t realize how quickly their cats can reproduce.”
    #19

    A person holding a black and white cat with a humorous caption, featuring in cat memes.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cat meme showing a can with a cat's image and a real cat resembling it, humorously suggesting secret cat work.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Cat meme featuring a cat inside a trash bin with text about changing bedsheets quickly.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Aside from population control, cats have basic needs that owners should be mindful of. “They require a proper diet, mental stimulation, and a safe space to roam and explore,” Dr. Veluani explained. “Many people assume cats can just fend for themselves, but they need proper care, regular meals, and, of course, lots of love and attention.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And let’s not forget their curious nature. “Cats are naturally inquisitive, playful, and incredibly smart,” she added. “They love to climb, stalk, and ‘hunt’ toys—even if they’ve never had to catch their own food. That’s why cat trees, scratching posts, and interactive toys are essential for keeping them happy.”
    #22

    Cat peeking under a bathroom stall door with curious eyes, perfect for cat memes.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cat peeking over the table at a burger, pondering happiness versus being skinny.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Three cats making funny faces next to a bag, creating a humorous cat meme scene.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Regular vet visits are also crucial for keeping cats healthy. “Many owners think if their cat is acting normal, they don’t need a checkup, but cats are experts at hiding illness,” Dr. Veluani explained. “Routine health checks can catch potential issues early, ensuring a longer, healthier life.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    A cat meme featuring a surprised cat in a bowl, with a plate of food and a drink in the foreground, humorously captioned for Valentine's Day.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Cat meme featuring a cat sitting on a boot with paw prints, highlighting funny pet moments.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cat memes featuring a black and white cat humorously assisting as tech support with various reactions.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So, what do you think? Did any of these posts make you want to adopt a cat? Or, if you already have one, which of their adorable habits makes you smile the most? Let us know!
    #28

    Grumpy white cat meme with text: "I need a leaf blower but for people," showcasing cat memes humor.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Fluffy cat meme with messy hair, captioned about waking up confused after a long nap.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    A painting of a clown holding a black cat, referencing an ungrateful feline in a cat meme style.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Two cats with funny expressions, representing brain cells making a decision in a humorous cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Person using a computer while a cat sleeps on the chair. Text reads, "Only people with cat(s) will understand."

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Grumpy cat meme expressing negative energy, looking hungry on a tiled floor.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Laughing cat meme with text about hearing a funny voice in your head.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Orange cat lounging smugly on the carpet, embodying cat memes with its relaxed and content expression.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Cat memes featuring a cute tabby holding a toilet paper roll.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    A cat sits calmly with a deer on a porch, capturing a humorous and unexpected moment in this cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    A surprised cat hiding among canned goods, creating a humorous cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tystrattonquirk avatar
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "We wants the Precious! We needs the Precious! But we don't have opposable thumbs, so you'll have to open the Precious for us!"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #39

    Cat meme with a confused cat in a litter box, humorously relating to a public toilet without a lock.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Cat cuddling a stuffed rat toy on an armchair, looking cozy and content.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    A fluffy dog and a kitten as a humorous meme comparing dog and cat people.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Man in sunglasses driving, a surprised cat and dog in the backseat, with a truck reflection in his glasses. Cat memes humor.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Tabby cat sitting in a frying pan on a stove, creating a funny cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Cat meme of a wide-eyed cat with a forced smile, captioned about maintaining composure at work despite inner rage.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Cat in a box meme showing only its paws and tail, humorous sneaky behavior.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Pepe the Frog petting a cat, with text saying "Me when I see a cat." Funny and relatable cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    A woman in a renaissance painting style holding a cat, with humorous cat meme text above.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Kitten wrapped in a blanket with feet sticking out, capturing a relatable cat meme moment.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Kittens sitting on shoes, embodying playful cat memes humor.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Fluffy cat running across the floor, showcasing its speed and floofiness.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Cat meme: sleeping through events like earthquake, storm, alien attack, but alert when a plastic packet is opened.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Cat playing with a white blanket on a wooden floor, wearing a gray vest.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    A chubby cat in a meme with text about wanting unhealthy food at home.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Three cats posing humorously like a family in a meme setting.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Crying cat owner paired with a dancing cat highlighting humor in cat memes.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Cats with stylish fur resembling trendy haircuts, humorously captioned about stealing your girl, as a funny cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Grumpy cat hiding among rocks, looking like it knows Kung Fu, representing a funny cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Fluffy cat with tired eyes on a rug in a meme about staying up late.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    A puppet character sitting with a kitten drinking milk, with a cat food box nearby.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Cat with funny expression near Coca-Cola crates, creating a humorous meme moment.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Four-panel cat meme with various funny expressions related to video call confusion.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Cat meme showing a curious cat sitting near spilled kibble on the floor, looking up with a funny expression.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Cat looking at scattered toys with text "So, we decided to move the couch" in a humorous meme format.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Four cozy cat memes showing cats snuggling in blankets and jumping on a bed.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Cats gathered on a bed with caption, creating a humorous cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    A white cat hiding under a small wooden table, its face obscured by the tabletop, creating a humorous meme moment.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Cat meme featuring a gray tabby on a yoga mat with humorous text about running and talking.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Fluffy cat looking confused as it peeks around a corner, with text about waking up disoriented after a nap. Cat memes humor.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Fluffy cat shaped like a chair with humor text about new legs, a playful cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Cute cat meme with wide-eyed expression reads "Now hiring biscuit maker $14/hr" and caption "heavy breathing".

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Black and white cat with a game controller, first intrigued then bored; a classic cat meme reaction.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Cat meme showing a determined feline, with text about accompanying its owner to the bathroom.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    A woman on a video call with her cat sitting beside her, both staring straight at the camera, embodying funny cat memes.

    @twcuddleston Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Various cats, including a tiger, lion, leopard, and domestic cat, stretching humorously; perfect for cat memes.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Cute cat meme with a humorous expression, portraying a polite smile.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #76

    Tuxedo cat choosing bed over new cat house, illustrating a funny cat meme scenario.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Man surrounded by many cats with text about winning the lottery, featuring a humorous cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Girl in historical attire with a cat and fish; humorous cat meme dialogue above.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Two-part cat meme with a happy dog owner above and a disheveled cat owner below.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Kitten inside a tall glass vase, illustrating a humorous cat meme scenario.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Cat reaching for a slice of chocolate pie on a plate.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Cat meme featuring a black cat with glowing eyes lounging awkwardly on a perch.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #83

    Cat with large feet standing on a floor, surrounded by toys, looking content in a happy home.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Person surprised by a cat on a laptop during a video call, showcasing funny cat meme humor.

    @ok_girlfriend Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Cat meme showing a person asleep with a content orange cat on top, illustrating the desire to socialize versus staying in.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Stick figure crying next to a cat with text about the cat's food bowl, illustrating a cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    A cat sitting loaf-like on a glass table, viewed from below, creating a funny visual.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Cat meme of a smug cat with text about humans cleaning up its mess, captioned "Pathetic."

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Gray cat and kitten lounging on a bed, capturing a playful cat meme moment.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #90

    Cat meme featuring a black and white cat with torn papers, humorously captioned about eating a marriage certificate.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Two funny cat memes compare "Audio Only" to "With Video" in a Zoom meeting context.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    A shocked cat reacting humorously, perfect for cat memes enthusiasts.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    A cat with a disapproving expression sits outside a glass door, staring inside.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Black and white cats with different eye colors, showcasing their opposite features in a humorous cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Cartoon woman in bed with a black cat, illustrating a cat meme about saving money as an adult.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    A funny cat meme reimagining a scene with an orange cat and a man crawling in a vent holding a lighter.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #97

    Two fluffy cats with guilty expressions, perfect for funny cat memes.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Two cats in a basket making a funny pose, related to cat memes.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Four cats staring intently, humorously captioned about breadsticks, perfect for cat memes enthusiasts.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Child and cat face close-up showcasing similarities, highlighting cat memes theme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Orange cat in a loaf position on a table, resembling a fluffy bread loaf.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Two black and white cats lying on the floor, resembling uppercase and lowercase letters, in a humorous cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    A blurry cat jumping in a humorous pose, resembling a meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #104

    A person holds a cat with a drink, standing against a wall of prohibitive signs, humorously breaking the rules. Cat memes theme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Fluffy cat with a comical expression and text mimicking a French accent, embodying a funny cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    A large cat using the toilet while holding a person, showcasing humorous cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    Cat meme featuring a cat with pink lipstick marks, highlighting humorous nonconsensual kissing.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Cat sitting inside a LEGO box, mimicking a toy from cat memes collection.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    A cat meme with a ginger cat on a coffee maker, captioned "Nope. Not until you feed me."

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    Cat memes showing cats eagerly eating cake, a slice of pizza, and sushi.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #111

    Orange cat humorously holds human's chin with caption about unhealthy treat habits, creating a funny cat meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Leopard, tiger, and kitten standing upright, humorously showing different types of cats.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    Sleeping cat holding a jigsaw puzzle piece, a classic cat meme moment.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #114

    Inside cat meme: one cat indoors, another outside looking through glass.

    @LauraPAuthor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #115

    Cat meme featuring a grumpy tabby with text about not understanding board game rules.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #116

    Cats on a blanket create an amusing optical illusion, blending real tabby cat with printed cat designs, forming a fun meme.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #117

    Cat meme featuring a surprised cat and dog with the text "when I met my online friend and we were introverts."

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #118

    Cartoon character surprised by a sleeping cat meme with text humor.

    cats doing cat stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!