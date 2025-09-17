Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Struggling Single Mom Tries To Guilt 18YO Into Juggling College And Raising 5 Siblings, He Wants Out
Stressed 18-year-old struggling single mom's son feeling overwhelmed juggling college and raising five siblings.
Family, Relationships

Struggling Single Mom Tries To Guilt 18YO Into Juggling College And Raising 5 Siblings, He Wants Out

Being the oldest sibling comes with its perks, like bragging rights, getting to boss your younger siblings around, and ideally the biggest room, or at least your own. But it’s not all sunshine and roses – sometimes, you get roped into chores you’d rather not have.

One Redditor, who’s the oldest sibling in a family of six kids, is sick and tired of playing second parent after doing it since he was 11. Now that he’s about to go to college, he’s hoping the childcare will come to an end, but his single mom has other ideas.

More info: Reddit

    If you’re the oldest sibling, you might be expected to babysit here and there, but providing constant childcare shouldn’t be part of the package

    Young boy hugs little sister outdoors, highlighting the struggle of a single mom raising multiple siblings.

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One eighteen-year-old has been looking after his 5 siblings since he was 11, cooking dinner, dealing with tantrums, and basically being a full-time second parent

    18-year-old struggling single mom’s oldest son balancing college plans and caring for five younger siblings.

    Alt text: Young adult stressed juggling college and raising multiple siblings while managing school and family responsibilities

    Three college students with backpacks and notebooks standing outside a building, representing struggling single mom and sibling care.

    Image credits: bokodi / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    His single mom works long, unpredictable shifts, and expects him to commute between home and college so he can keep looking after his siblings in the evenings

    Text discussing an 18-year-old college student pressured by a struggling single mom to care for siblings while attending school.

    Teen struggling single mom pressures 18-year-old to juggle college and care for five siblings, but he wants out.

    Teen struggles with juggling college and raising five siblings as single mom can't afford daily sitter support.

    Teen boy in a pink hoodie looking stressed while sitting outdoors, reflecting struggles of juggling college and siblings.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When he told his mom he wanted a real “college experience,” she hit the roof, calling him disgustingly selfish

    Text excerpt from struggling single mom situation, showing 18-year-old debating college and caring for siblings.

    Text on a white background reads, struggling single mom pressures 18-year-old to juggle college and care for five siblings.

    Text on a white background stating a comment about not worrying about paying for school due to having full financial aid.

    Torn between his family and a college life free of his usual responsibilities, he turned to an online community to ask if quitting being a second parent would be a jerk move

    Balancing childhood with adult responsibilities is tough, and OP, a high school senior, knows this all too well. At just 18, he’s spent the past seven years stepping into a parent’s shoes for his five younger siblings. From cooking and potty training to homework help and tantrums, he’s done it all, all while keeping his grades up.

    As the oldest child of a single mom working long, unpredictable shifts, OP’s caregiving wasn’t optional; it became routine life. But now, after receiving a long-awaited college acceptance, a difficult question has surfaced: how much longer should he still be responsible for his siblings once school begins? The answer is complicated.

    His mom wants him to commute 45 minutes to classes, then come home every afternoon to babysit until late at night. For OP, who’s already sacrificed a social life and typical high school experiences, the thought of missing out on dorm life and independence feels overwhelming. He craves freedom, but family ties are pulling hard.

    If he quits playing second parent, the responsibility shifts to his 12-year-old sister, a scenario that feels like passing down a burden he was sadly saddled with. Torn between duty and self-preservation, OP is now asking an online community whether putting himself first for once is truly selfish (as his mom thinks) or simply overdue after years of sacrificing his youth.

    Worried single mom sitting while her two children play in the background, highlighting struggling single mom challenges.

    Image credits: Stockbusters / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    OP had to put on his proverbial big boy pants way too soon. Unfortunately, his story is only one of many from kids who’ve been parentified. Just what is parentification, though? And what damage can it cause? We went looking for answers.  

    In her article for VeryWellMind, Sanjana Gupta writes that if you feel like you basically raised your siblings and ended up having to fill very big shoes at a very young age, you may have experienced parentification. There are two types: emotional, and instrumental. Let’s take a closer look at both.

    Emotional parentification happens when a kid provides the parent with emotional support, like giving advice, holding secrets, and comforting siblings during arguments. Instrumental parentification, on the other hand, is when kids are forced to take on adult responsibilities – things like cooking dinner or providing 24/7 childcare, kind of like OP has been doing non-stop.

    Psychology Today says parentification can wreck a kid’s emotional and psychological well-being. Experts add that it may contribute to anxiety and depressive symptoms, as well as higher levels of emotional distress. That’s not great news for OP or his 12-year-old sister, who might be next in line.

    OP finds himself in a very tricky situation. While his own youth was basically a dumpster fire, dumping his sister into the debacle seems like a really bad idea too. 

    What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think he owes him mom anything, or is it time to set some overdue boundaries? Share your thoughts in the comments!

    In the comments, the majority of readers seemed to agree that the teen wasn’t the jerk in the situation and slammed the mom for having six kids in the first place

    Screenshot of an online forum discussion about a struggling single mom expecting her 18-year-old to juggle college and raising siblings.

    Comment on a forum about a struggling single mom asking her 18-year-old to juggle college and raising siblings.

    Comment discussing the struggle of a single mom pressuring her 18-year-old to juggle college and raise five siblings.

    Comment on a forum post about a struggling single mom expecting her 18-year-old to juggle college and care for five siblings.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a struggling single mom pressuring her 18-year-old to juggle college and siblings.

    Comment discussing a struggling single mom pressuring her 18-year-old son to juggle college and caring for siblings.

    Comment advising an 18-year-old to prioritize college over raising siblings, addressing struggling single mom guilt.

    Comment from anon advising an 18-year-old to live their life and not be guilted by a struggling single mom raising siblings.

    Comment discussing an 18-year-old struggling single mom guilt-tripping him to juggle college and care for five siblings.

    Comment on a forum about a struggling single mom pressuring her 18-year-old to juggle college and care for siblings.

    Comment criticizing a struggling single mom guilt tripping her 18-year-old to juggle college and raising five siblings, wanting out.

    Comment discussing an 18-year-old struggling single mom guilt trip to juggle college and raise five siblings.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment addressing a struggling single mom expecting her 18-year-old to juggle college and raising siblings.

    College
    family
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a s****y situation with no good solution. Gas money to go 1.5 hours a day should pay for some help, even if it's just one or two afternoons a week or someone to clean and prep meals. I had a friend in college that used to batch cook for a family and plan their meals for the week every Sunday. It was 3 hours a week, and she got two dinners out of it. So outsource dinner prep, teach the sister all the tricks for breakfast lunch and school run and try to get home once a week. Support her as much as possible and come home on college vacations. It's not a fair solution to anyone but it seems like the least harmful. This is why it's important for the government to provide childcare, it saves older siblings from parentification and PTSD.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People always focus on childcare for low income families as "rewarding parents with too many kids" and never focusing on how it punished those children and robs them of childhood.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not OP's job to raise his siblings. He needs to get out and live his own life before mommy dearest guilt trips him into staying forever.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And before she gets pregnant yet AGAIN. It’s time she sewed it shut if she wants to give it away to everyone!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is needed is for a trusted older adult to demand an accounting from the mother. If she is working plus receiving child support, where does the money go? How does she not have enough to afford child care? Then that older adult needs to hit the mother with some hard truths - SHE pumped out all those kids, SHE is the parent, SHE is responsible for their upbringing. The OP managed to raise himself in spite of her lack of parenting, and his only responsibilities now should be concentrating on college courses so he can have a self-supporting career, and remembering to ALWAYS use birth control.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
