Elon Musk Slammed For Pushing Anti-Vax Conspiracy Amid LeBron James’ Son Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest

Last night, Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA icon LeBron James, experienced a cardiac arrest while practicing with his college team, the University of Southern California. However, what garnered widespread attention was Elon Musk’s suggestion that the medical emergency might have been connected to the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine,” Musk’s tweet read, “but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”

Certainly, making baseless claims as such inevitably invites criticism. In response to Musk’s remarks, California Representative Ted Lieu addressed him with the following message: “You have access to extensive resources. I urge you to utilize them. It’s not known whether Mr. James has myocarditis.” (Musk published that post only 30 minutes after the first reports on Bronny’s condition were even released.)

Christine Pelosi, a political strategist and Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, also didn’t shy away from slamming Musk for propagating conspiracy theories: “Praying for #bronnyjames’ full recovery. Since Mr X has decided – once again – to weaponize conspiracy theories that exacerbate a public family’s private pain – here are the FACTS: Myocarditis is a more common side effect of COVID than of the vaccine,” her message reads.

“He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” James’ family’s spokesperson told TMZ. As of now, there has been no comment from LeBron James himself regarding the situation.

Bronny’s condition has improved, and he is currently in stable condition, no longer requiring ICU care

Bronny was born on October 6, 2004, to reigning “NBA Rookie of the Year,” LeBron James, when he was only 19

Bronny James, 18, has made a commitment to join the University of South Carolina’s team for the upcoming season, with the expectation that he will probably be drafted into the NBA soon

Prior to the cardiac arrest, Bronny hasn’t been diagnosed with any life-threatening health conditions

LeBron James has said one of his final goals before retirement is to play in the NBA with his son

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James once told ESPN

