ADVERTISEMENT

Most drivers have experienced another person behind the wheel suddenly merging into their lane, causing them to hit their brakes. In driving etiquette, it’s called “cutting someone off” and can lead to severe safety hazards or, in the best-case scenarios, leave an individual intensely frustrated.

When such a thing happened to this guy, he wasn’t going to let it slide. Noticing that the SUV that cut him off had a ‘for sale’ sign on it, he came up with an ingenious revenge plan to teach the road hog a lesson.

RELATED:

Cutting someone off is a big no-no in driving etiquette

Share icon

Image credits: Life Of Pix (not the actual photo)

When it happened to this guy, he decided to pettily get back at the reckless driver

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: muphasta

One of the most common reasons for dangerous driving is misjudgement of skills

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Before the driver switches lanes, it’s their responsibility to ensure that they’re doing it safely, without putting themselves or anyone else in danger. If an accident happens because they merge without looking at the surrounding traffic or slamming the brakes in front of another car, they may be held responsible.

One of the most common reasons for such dangerous driving is misjudging their car operating skills. People who speed and rapidly change lanes often assume they are better drivers than they actually are. Such overconfidence leads them to believe they can get away with more dangerous behavior on the roads. They also often have less control over their cars, leading to accidents.

Another factor contributing to hazardous driving is impatience. Most chauffeurs are in a rush and running late, speeding and cutting people off so they reach their destination in time. Realistically, overtaking others in traffic saves them a few minutes at the most, and they’re putting their own and others’s safety in danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

An additional reason for reckless driving is boredom, as it can get dull after driving on the same roads for many years. To make it more exciting, some may start maneuvering faster and more carelessly. Lastly, a significant part of driving is our state of mind. If we’re feeling fatigued, distracted, or frustrated, it can also lead to hazardous behavior behind the wheel.

To lower the chance of getting into an accident, it helps to be a defensive driver

Share icon

Image credits: Stan (not the actual photo)

After a person gets cut off by someone on the road, the car ownership app Way recommends against losing their cool and blowing the horn constantly (even though the situation might be very frustrating). Instead, they should slow down and watch for cars behind them.

If such reckless driving results in a collision, car owners must notify the police and contact insurance companies. In most cases, the insurance of the driver who caused the accident covers any damages and injuries they caused. There are some exceptions, so it’s best to check with your insurance and make sure it’s up-to-date and covers what you need.

Admittedly, you can’t control what other people on the road do. But to lower the chance of getting into an accident, it helps to be a defensive driver. This means getting into the right mindset before taking off—being alert, focused, and watching out for other drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen Health recommends paying attention to your surroundings, such as checking the mirrors often and keeping an eye on what’s happening 20 to 30 seconds ahead of you. If you notice an aggressive driver, slow down or pull over. Meanwhile, keeping the speed down allows you to stay in control of the vehicle in case anything unexpected happens. Being prepared is key, as you can’t completely depend on other drivers to have good operating skills.

Readers supported the author’s revenge plan and even suggested taking it to the next level

ADVERTISEMENT